georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

In this note I take a look at the 1H22 result for the number two UK supermarket group, J Sainsbury PLC (OTCQX:JSAIY). I highlight interesting aspects of the result that caught my eye, and topics that I consider particularly relevant for the investment case. I also provide an initial assessment of J Sainsbury with regard to fundamental valuation appeal. The commentary below uses "SBRY" to refer to the group (this is also the stock code for J Sainsbury PLC's listing on the London Stock Exchange.)

Market Share Trends - Defending Relatively Well

For a long period prior to Covid-19, investor sentiment towards SBRY was negative due to challengers Aldi and Lidl consistently taking market share from the "Big 4" (Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda). Back in 2018, I felt less pessimistic than the market about the outlook for the Big 4, as there was already evidence that Aldi and Lidl were having to work harder to take further market share, and that SBRY and other major peers were capable of fighting back on price. Chart 1 below shows the progress made by Lidl and Aldi since early 2015 - both groups have achieved impressive market share gains. However, as shown in Chart 2, since Covid-19 struck, Aldi has made very little progress in market share, and Lidl's rate of market share growth has slowed significantly.

Chart 1:

Source: Kantar's Grocery Market Share data.

Chart 2:

Source: Kantar's Grocery Market Share data.

It is certainly true that the Big 4 have enjoyed some relative structural competitive advantages in dealing with Covid-19, with a major factor being the ability to provide online servicing, but I would also argue that SBRY has lifted its game in terms of defending against the challenger brands over the last two years. Looking forward to the post-pandemic era, an obvious potential concern for SBRY investors is that Aldi and Lidl once again start to march forward. I share this concern, and my expectation is that Aldi and Lidl will continue to gain ground, with their primary source of growth coming from the opening of new stores.

Lidl's announcement in late November 2021 highlighted the group's footprint expansion strategy - with a target to grow from the current 880 stores to 1,100 by the end of 2025 (Lidl's previously stated target was to hit 1,000 stores by the end 2023). Historical market share gains by Aldi and Lidl have been assisted by footprint expansion combined with a lack of relative price competitiveness from the Big 4. Future market share gains via store openings will be harder to come by in my view, due to two factors: 1) the best store locations have already been targeted in the early stages of footprint expansions, 2) because the Big 4 have taken steps to improve price competitiveness, the customer switching gains achieved upon opening a new store will be lower than they have historically been.

In summary, whilst it is clear that SBRY will continue to face significant market share challenges from Aldi and Lidl, the intensity of the competitive threat has diminished slightly relative to the pre Covid-19 era, and SBRY has taken steps to address pricing differentials. In that context, I would not expect investor sentiment towards SBRY to return to the relatively bleak view of the group that dominated the backdrop a few years ago.

Retail Sales & Underlying Profit Trends - Covid-19 Volatility

Chart 3 below gives a summary of SBRY's recent trends in Retail sales. Note that Grocery is the largest segment, accounting for ~75% of group sales excluding fuel. With both 1H21 and 1H22 disturbed by Covid-19, SBRY have also provided a comparison against 1H20 to allow a better view of how sales look relative to a normal period.

Chart 3:

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 6.

1H22 Grocery sales were up significantly relative to 1H20 as customers ate out less and worked from home. Lockdown restrictions eased in 2Q22, and it is not surprising to see that Grocery sales growth relative to 2Q20 levels eased in the period. This highlights that 1H22 Grocery sales may well be elevated compared to what will eventually emerge in the post Covid-19 world.

General Merchandise sales in 1H22 were only marginally higher than the pre Covid-19 comparison, and down materially on 1H21. Covid-19 related volatility in General Merchandise has been high and it is difficult to form a view on the underlying picture. Early in the pandemic, customer spending on General Merchandise received a boost as people set up home offices, home schooling areas, home gyms and spent more money on other home entertainment. SBRY was well-placed to capture the Covid-19 opportunity in General Merchandise thanks to its Argos offering. Clearly there was a significant element of once-off and/or bring-forward spend in General Merchandise sales in FY21. Given that 1H22 General Merchandise sales were only 1.1% above 1H20 levels, I see less risk for a downwards normalization in this segment in the post Covid-19 period.

Looking beyond sales to Retail underlying operating profit, Chart 4 shows that Retail earnings have enjoyed a healthy bounce due to Covid-19. The 1H22 outcome of £523m is 19.7% up on 1H20. However, if we go back to 1H19, Retail underlying operating profit was £487m, with the 1H22 result being only 7.4% higher. The profit margin trend for Retail has been 1H19=3.28%, 1H20=2.95%, 1H21=3.77%, 1H22=3.37%.

It is important to remember that in addition to pushing up Retail sales, Covid-19 has also introduced some specific and temporary costs. In the 1H22 results Q&A session, CFO Kevin O'Byrne advised that 1H22 included ~£50m of Covid-19 related costs (significantly down from the 1H21 impact of -£291m). On balance, I think that is fair to say that 1H22 Retail underlying profit includes a modest boost from Covid-19 that will fade away over time.

Chart 4:

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 7.

Retail - Outperforming Big 4 Peers

Recent grocery market share movements based purely on volume are set out in Chart 5. SBRY has executed well, with volume performance significantly ahead of Big 4 peers, and slightly ahead of the overall grocery market. SBRY has pulled the price lever in order to drive volume growth, but faced with such strong price-based competition from Aldi and Lidl, this seems like a sensible strategic move. Similar to Tesco's strategy, Sainsbury is going head-to-head against Aldi on 300 products under the banner "Aldi Price Match", promoting products that offer "Sainsbury's Quality at Aldi prices". Chart 6 presents the volume data slightly differently, looking at switching gains, with SBRY's outperformance versus major peers clearly apparent.

Chart 5:

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 19.

Chart 6:

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 25.

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 26.

Customer satisfaction is an important measure to follow for UK supermarkets, and it is also a strategic indicator that contributes to SBRY executive bonuses. As Chart 7 highlights, SBRY has made impressive gains versus peers in the Supermarkets channel and is a clear leader. The picture is not quite so positive for the Online channel. Although SBRY is a close #2 to leader Tesco in Online, its relative ranking versus the peer group has declined over the last 18 months - SBRY hasn't really gone backwards, but peers have improved their Online offerings. Overall, I conclude that the SBRY grocery franchise is in good shape.

Chart 7:

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 20.

Strategic Cost Reduction - Save To Invest

Given that Grocery profit margins are skinny, the references above to SBRY actively reducing prices in Grocery to improve the group's competitive positioning against discounters Aldi and Lidl ought to trigger concerns about the net P&L impact of SBRY's pricing strategy. Whilst lower product prices can be expected to improve sales volumes, the net P&L impact is still likely to be negative. SBRY clearly recognizes this issue, and the group has implemented a 3-year cost-out program to counter the negative earnings impact of price reductions. Chart 8 provides a summary of the key cost save initiatives underway. This is an ambitious program, and is aimed at reducing Retail operating costs as a percentage of sales by at least 200bp. If SBRY executes the Save to Invest program well, I would expect that management will be able to more than offset the negative margin impact of the price reduction strategy.

Chart 8:

Source: 1H22 Presentation, slide 50.

Financial Services - Not Material To The Investment Case

I assume that the consensus view amongst analysts and investors is that the strategic push into financial services by UK supermarkets has been a flop. SBRY operates a small bank which in my view lacks scale and has no obvious path to reaching a satisfactory ROE. I'm sure that SBRY would happily exit the banking space if the asset could be sold without an overly steep discount to book value. On 22 October, SBRY announced that the group had received expressions of interest regarding a purchase of Sainsbury's Bank, and had rejected these approaches on grounds of value.

The Financial Services division is rather immaterial to the investment case for SBRY. In the 22 October announcement referred to above, SBRY confirmed that they were comfortable with analyst consensus forecasts for Financial Services underlying operating profit of: FY21/22 £26m, FY22/23 £43m, FY23/24 £49m. Using the latest group consensus forecast published by SBRY, over those three years, Financial Services represents between 3.9% and 6.7% of group underlying profit before tax.

For valuation purposes, my current preference is to value Financial Services at 50% of book value. This may sound low, but Sainsbury's Bank is generating a very poor ROE, and I cannot see an acquirer being willing to pay much above that level. To illustrate the point, if we assume pre-tax earnings of £50m pa (which is quite generous based on consensus forecasts), allow for tax at -25% and use the 1H22 segment net assets of £911m, we get to a ROE of ~4.2%.

Property Portfolio - Valuation Support

Whilst I am not particularly bullish on the outlook for the UK commercial property market, it is worth highlighting here the value of SBRY's property portfolio. The estimated market value of SBRY's properties as at 6 March 2021 was £10.1 billion (Source: FY21 Annual Report, page 31). These property assets represent considerable valuation support to a stock that is trading at a market cap of ~£6.3bn, and also provide a source of strategic flexibility for a potential acquirer of SBRY. The group actively manages its property portfolio, and I found the following comment by the CFO in the 1H22 Q&A session quite interesting in regard to mixed-use development potential.

Then the other thing I'd point to is the mixed-use developments, which we have talked about before and we're probably overdue, we must give you an update at the year-end. But we've got one site in development, we've got a number of sites in planning and we continue to push that through so that we create strong cash flow from particularly assets we have inside - in the London area, which are very valuable to put homes on them and then we get a new store at the same time and we generate cash flow from that. So that continues to be a focus from our property team.

Source: 1H22 Results Transcript, page 30.

Valuation Analysis - Normalized Earnings Approach

In making an assessment of normalized earnings, I'm essentially arriving at a point-in-time estimate of how I'd expect a company to perform on a "through-the-cycle" or "sustainable earnings" basis. To construct a 1-year forward normalized EBIT for SBRY, I have made a number of assumptions, adjustments and allowances, including:

Adjust for lease accounting expenses that are reported through the finance costs line.

Remove EBIT relating to Financial Services (as I value this division separately, applying a multiple of reported book value).

Assume Retail sales in line with the reported sales for last twelve months.

Assume a Retail profit margin of 3.3% (slightly below 1H22 levels).

Allowance for normalized expenses relating to restructuring and other "below-the-line" items of ~£50m pa.

Table 1 below sets out my calculation of AEV/EBIT, where AEV is the adjusted enterprise value, and EBIT is my normalized 1-year forward EBIT, as described above. To arrive at AEV, I make adjustments and allowances as follows:

Allowance for Financial Services at 0.5x reported book value.

Adjust reported net debt for seasonality in working capital, and consideration as to how much of the reported cash holdings are available for investment.

Remove lease liabilities from reported net debt.

Allow for dividends and profits post balance date.

Allow for residual restructure costs relating to the Save to Invest program announced in November 2020.

Table 1:

Source: Created by author using data from SBRY financial reports.

For a large supermarket group such as SBRY, I would typically regard an EV/EBIT multiple in the range of 12.5x to 14.8x as representing around fair value. Based on a current share price of £2.74 my analysis points to SBRY trading on an EV/EBIT multiple of ~10.3x.

I note that my valuation assessment assigns zero value to future cost savings from the strategic cost reduction plan that is currently underway. This can be thought of as a conservative allowance to potentially offset any residual Covid-19 related benefits that I may have inadvertently allowed for in my estimate of normalized EBIT.

Conclusion

The UK supermarket sector is highly competitive, and SBRY faces ongoing challenges from discounters. With such a backdrop, a thematically-based bear case for SBRY may at face value sound quite persuasive. But digging deeper, it is clear that SBRY has a well-defined strategy to defend market share and reduce costs. As such, I see little justification for SBRY's share price to trade at a low EV/EBIT multiple.

My valuation analysis indicates that at ~£2.74 per share, SBRY currently offers attractive value, with potential upside of 20% to 40%. In addition, there is a genuine prospect of a bid emerging for the group, with several reports regarding potentially interested parties having come through over recent months. Based on the price recently paid for Morrisons, my rough calculations suggest that SBRY could justify a takeover price of around £4.00 per share.

As a long-term investor, I place little emphasis on the prospect of takeover driven upside. But takeover speculation is clearly not required in order to support a strong investment case for SBRY. At $2.74 per share, I am happy to assign a BULLISH rating based on fundamental valuation appeal alone.

For income-focused investors, at ~£2.74, SBRY is trading on a dividend yield of ~3.9%. Given the positive outlook for earnings and healthy cash flow generation, I expect to see solid growth in dividend payments from current levels.