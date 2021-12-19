Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) takes a fund of funds approach to investing. They hold any closed-end fund that you can think of and have significant flexibility. That makes them a great one-stop shop for a CEF investor that's looking for significant diversification. FOF held 113 positions at the end of September, according to CEFConnect. From there, those 113 positions likely are holding thousands of different positions.

Picking up CEFs at a discount is usually one of the main allures if you are looking past the most tempting CEF characteristic. Of course, that would be referring to the distribution yields that the funds payout. That being said, at this time, FOF is trading at a slight premium. Over the last year, this has been a common occurrence, and over the last year prior to that, it had been flirting with a premium. That takes away a significant reason for wanting to invest in this fund in the first place. You lose the "double" discounts, making it less appealing at this time for new buyers.

Therefore, while it could be a worthwhile fund that provides instant diversification, an investor could probably invest in a better valuation somewhere else at this time while we wait.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.21

Premium: 1.09%%

Distribution Yield: 7.48%

Expense Ratio: 0.95%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $350 million

Structure: Perpetual

FOF has an investment objective of "seeking to achieve total return consisting of high current income and potential capital appreciation." They will invest "in the common stock of closed-end management investment companies that invest significantly in equity or income-producing securities." This broad-based approach sets management up for an endless amount of flexibility. Also interesting is that they don't include ETFs in that description but still hold ETFs in smaller capacity anyway.

The fund isn't overly large, bringing down the average volume and making it harder to buy and sell for large investors.

The expense ratio of the fund comes to 0.95%. That's on the lower end for a CEF, but for a good reason, there are underlying expenses of the portfolio as well. CEFs charge anywhere from around 1% to 2% on average - then interest expenses bump that up. On the higher side, expenses can be 3 or 4% even higher in a few select unique circumstances in the CEF space. That means that a lower expense ratio here isn't telling the whole story as the underlying will also have expenses.

To that same point of underlying holdings, FOF doesn't utilize any leverage, but plenty of their underlying holdings do. However, it isn't all, as some utilize an options strategy instead. This is just something to be aware of because there is no leverage, but once again, on the underlying, it could be quite substantial.

Performance - A Solid Return

The flexibility of FOF has seen a fairly solid return for the fund. It has material exposure to fixed-income investments and municipal bonds as well. That means it isn't going to be outpacing the S&P 500 or anything usually, but still delivering solid results to investors.

(Source - Fund Website)

During the last bear market that the market encountered, the fund felt the blow. In fact, the NAV total return delivered an even further drop than SPY.

Data by YCharts

So what is going on here? All this fixed income and muni exposure should have been holding the fund up better, right?

No, not exactly. This is because it comes back to the underlying holdings again. Closed-end funds during that period widened out their discounts substantially. On February 19th, 2020, CEF discounts averaged 2.6%. By March 23rd, 2020, CEF discounts averaged 15.1%.

Therefore, the underlying NAV of FOF had also decreased. That's where the ultimate "double" discounts come in. FOF had gone to a wide discount, and so had the underlying holdings.

The chart below shows that FOF hit a substantial discount of around 15% at the lowest point. Of course, that represented an incredible buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

This also highlights why FOF doesn't need any leverage on the fund level. The underlying holdings will be volatile enough with their discount/premium mechanics on top of FOF's discount/premium mechanics as a CEF.

The current premium of FOF comes to just 1.09%. Not remarkably expensive or anything, we see premiums much higher in other funds all the time. That being said, it comes back to the underlying CEF portfolio once again. CEFs as a whole are back to an average discount of just 2.8% as of 12/17/2021. It is translating into the fund having limited upside from further discount contraction in the underlying, plus limited upside due to premium expansion in the fund. At least, if history is any gauge for the fund at all.

Distributions - Tempting 7.48%

Besides the diversification that FOF can add to an investor's portfolio. The distribution yield the fund pays out is undoubtedly tempting as well. The 7.48% on a share price basis is quite attractive and being 7.56% on a NAV basis means it is pretty reasonable. For those curious, as of 12/17/2021, the average CEF distribution yield comes to 6.96%.

FOF has held the monthly distribution steady for several years now. Even in 2020's depths, they maintained the same distribution to shareholders. Where they cut primarily was in 2008.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The reason for that is quite apparent. It was a long-drawn-out bear market and it took several years for the market to recover. If we enter another similar period, we can expect similar cuts in the future.

When we look at the latest report, we can see that the fund will rely on capital gains to fund its distribution. This isn't that uncommon for CEFs that also have significant equity allocations.

A bit more interesting is that despite holding CEFs, they still rely so much on capital gains. Instead of looking for higher-yielding funds, it would seem they are looking for those funds that will deliver potential appreciation. That could come from various sources; capital gains or discount contraction, or a combination of both.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

At first guess, I would have presumed a higher net investment income [NII] from the fund. That being said, we can see realized gains were more than enough to cover the distribution for this year.

For tax purposes, in 2020, the fund's largest contribution was classified as return of capital. As we can see in the report above, this was because they realized significant losses. At the same time, most of this was still "covered" through the unrealized appreciation of the portfolio. However, some would have been considered "destructive ROC."

(Source - Tax Breakdown)

FOF's Portfolio

The fund manager is fairly active in moving capital around within the portfolio. Over the previous six months ended June 2021 that was reported, they had a portfolio turnover of 39%. In the last five years, it had been as high as 80% in 2017 and as low as 36% in 2016. Meaning that even in some less active years, they are still relatively active compared to some other funds we see.

The fund had around 54% equity positions at the end of September. A smaller allocation to the fixed-income and municipal sleeves. This has been a relatively consistent portfolio split for the last several years.

(Source - Fund Website)

Geographically speaking, the fund is dominated by North America and U.S. exposure. Except, I'm not sure how this is defined. In the top holdings, I note at least two funds with global exposure outside of this geography.

That would be Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (ETG) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG). They aren't pure-play global funds as they can carry substantial exposure to U.S. markets.

That being said, ETG at 3.1% and EXG at a 2.7% allocation would mean a 5.8% allocation. Even if a quarter of what was in these underlying holdings were invested outside the U.S., that would represent at least 1.45% that wouldn't be in North America. In reality, they hold more than just a quarter of their holdings outside of North America. Additionally, they have plenty of other globally focused funds under their hood.

I mention this to note that, despite the geographic breakdown, I firmly believe that there is more international exposure than what is being shown.

Instead, I believe that it represents that these CEFs are based in the U.S. This brings up another interesting question because when looking at their entire holding list, as far as I can tell, all their holdings were issued by U.S.-based funds. So the sleeve that is identified as "North America" is equally perplexing.

(Source - Fund Website)

Interestingly, FOF's top ten and my own portfolio carry significant overlap. Of course, it's because the fund and I only pick the best CEFs...

(Source - Fund Website)

The top holding here is Adams Express Co (ADX) because apparently, they didn't get the memo that it is now called the Adams Diversified Equity Fund. This happened in 2015, but you know, change is hard. Note that in the Semi-Annual Report, they identify it by the correct fund.

This is one of the funds that I also hold. As I'm intimately familiar with this position, it's great to see that a professional manager at FOF is also interested in this position. This has been a seriously long hold position for the fund as well. Going back to the holdings as of March 31st, 2019 - around when I last covered this fund - it was the second-largest holding at a 3.9% allocation.

From there, we have the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Fund (PDI). Most CEF investors know this fund has recently become much larger since it is quite the popular fund for income. After it closed its merger with PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund, that combination has likely propelled PDI to be the largest CEF by total managed assets.

What is interesting here is that PDI isn't a deeply discounted fund such as ADX. Instead, this fund generally commands a premium. Though that premium has sunk as of late.

Data by YCharts

Part of the reason why the premium has come down could be attributed to PIMCO announcing distribution cuts several months ago. That spooked income investors in PIMCO funds.

Another culprit could be this whole merger in the first place. It likely made some investors nervous as they might not have understood what was happening. Retail investors tend to be fickle, and we see this play out in CEFs all the time. Thus, how wild gyrating discounts/premiums pop up to be exploited.

Conclusion

FOF is a one-stop shop for all your diversification needs. While the fund is a strong hold, in my opinion, it is missing the magic that would make it a buy. Buying a CEF comes down to attractive valuations (discounts mostly,) and this fund doesn't have that to offer at the moment. Therefore, it is entirely worthwhile to keep holding, but we should be patient before adding.