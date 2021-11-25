ollo/iStock via Getty Images

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) has developed an interesting treatment for skin burns that has been approved by the FDA in September 2018 for outpatient treatment by licensed healthcare professionals trained in its use. We see a promising future for this as additional conditions are likely to be added.

The pandemic has caused some delays, both in sales as well as in the trials that are supposed to underpin more use cases after FDA approval. A consequence of the pandemic is a nursing shortage, which is holding back RECELL use especially in smaller hospitals.

RECELL Spray-On Skin Cells

The RECELL device was introduced in the US in January 2019, here is a succinct description of the technology, from Wall Street Titan:

To treat a patient burn, a health care provider simply takes a small sliver of a burn patient's unaffected skin and places it in the disposable RECELL device. A proprietary enzyme, the key to the technology, dissolves the sample into its component cellular parts. This cocktail of skin cell components is extracted into a sprayer device and these “Spray-On Skin Cells” are sprayed over the open burn wound as a fine mist. This regenerative spray has the capacity to treat a burn area that's 80 times larger than the skin sample. Put simply, this mist of autologous regenerative cells bridges the gap in the wound by planting the regenerative seeds that will allow a wound to heal from the center (as opposed to the edge of the wound), more quickly and with better results than the current standard of care while also maintaining pigmentation.

Reasons to buy

Unique proprietary technology

Present approved use is a $260M market opportunity

Additional use cases can take the TAM to $5B+

International expansion can take this way beyond this

$115M in cash and no debt, no capital raise needed for the foreseeable future

Growth

The most immediate way to grow is to activate more burn sites, certify more surgeons and increase the number of procedures:

However, the company has already achieved good coverage in the U.S.:

78% of 136 US Burn Centers have access to RECELL and the remaining ones are mostly smaller centers (many of which are still in the evaluation stage).

87% of the approximately 300 U.S. burn surgeons trained to use our system (but their centers might still be in the evaluating phase, others might be from small centers not yet having done a procedure).

50%+ of U.S. burn surgeons using RECELL in the quarter (doing at least one procedure).

The company has several ways to grow beyond their present approved use of procedures (burn wounds):

Push towards the treatment of smaller burns (<30% of body) which consists of 95% of the patients

Outpatient treatment

Reimbursement

Sales efforts will improve with the withering of the pandemic

Initially, RECELL is used for large and deeper burns where RECELL is used along with a widely meshed autograph, but management is on a concerted effort to change the adoption to the treatment of smaller burns, and with success (Q3CC):

We have been successful in moving the needle and close to 80% of our cases now come from these smaller wounds. I should note that with this increased penetration, we also see the average number of RECELL units per procedure decreased.

This decreases average revenue per procedure, but it's more than compensated by the increase in the number of procedures. At present they are heavily focused on training, even with VR applications to get the use up as the large burns are too infrequent for surgeons to become fluent in the procedure.

It's mostly just a matter of surgeons moving along the adoption curve and treating the smaller burns will open up the outpatient market.

However, the latter is awaiting movement on the reimbursement front, more especially the CMS's C code, which has been assigned and will be operative starting January 2022. Management is also seeking a transitional pass-through payment application known as TPT for Medicare, especially for the outpatient setting.

In June this year there was unexpected good news from the regulatory front with the approval for pediatric and large surface area burns:

Apart from more than doubling its immediate addressable burn market to $450M, the company could also terminate its ongoing pediatric study which was supposed to run until December 2023, saving a good deal of costs.

The most immediate growth drivers are training, penetration of existing accounts, smaller burns, the C-code per 1/1/22, and expanding its geographical footprint. However, there are also additional indications that can dramatically increase the TAM.

Additional indications

There are additional indications for which there are trials in the works:

Soft tissue reconstruction involves non-burn wounds such as necrotizing soft tissue infections and degloving injuries. Recruitment will only be completed next year and approval isn't expected before 2024.

Pediatric partial-thickness burns trial (funded by BARDA), recruiting patients has run into significant delays and isn't expected to end before October 2023. There might be a bit of a shortcut as there is a lot of data from compassionate RECELL use.

The Soft tissue trial enrollment will complete by Q1 2022 (calendar), aiming for approval by the end of 2023. SAM of $450M.

Vitiligo, a skin order where deeply pigmented areas of skin appear as white patches, is by far the biggest opportunity (see below).

Cell and gene therapy; They're starting with EB (epidermolysis bullosa). Three or four orphan diseases should be enough to prove the platform is robust enough, and those genodermatoses open up another $1B opportunity. The company collaborates with the University of Colorado, Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine for EB.

Rejuvenation, the company is using RNA telomerase in a proof of concept and management believes it's almost there. This could also be used for additional indications like solar elastosis (skin damage from sunburns). The company is working with the Methodist Research Institute in Houston.

One might appreciate how important the CPT code is for moving forward with smaller burns (Q1CC):

So the CPT code is very valuable to us, especially in the long run. In the short-term, it really has to do with the adoption curve, and as we’ve said, many times, the surgeons start out on larger burns, and in combination, in full thickness burns, with a mesh split thickness skin graft. It’s at the end of that adoption curve that they go to the smaller wounds and then burns that could be treated in the outpatient setting.

And with respect to cell and gene therapy (Q1CC):

we’ve started with an orphan disease and so far as correcting genodermatoses or genetic diseases of the skin inborn errors and we’re started with epidermolysis bullosa and that is moving along well. And we anticipate having preclinical proof-of-concept that in general to generalize from EB, that utilizing the RECELL System, we can take genetically modified cells, skin cells and use the spray-on technology to create new skin and that would be newly corrected skin, right? And there are a lot of other diseases in addition to EB and that’s generally in negotiation with FDA as to how many orphan diseases does one need to actually show clinical proof-of-concept in to get a broader label than just the ones that you’ve studied clinically.

The prize, the $5B U.S. stable vitiligo market

Vitiligo is an autoimmune skin disorder producing white patches with 100M patients worldwide, 6.5M in the US. AVITA targets the roughly 1.3M of these which have stable vitiligo, with the underlying auto-immune condition well managed and the disease not spreading. An idea of the opportunity (Q3CC):

The stable vitiligo market in the U.S. currently represents approximately a $5 billion market opportunity. And there is no FDA approved product presently available

Given that there is no treatment it's difficult to actually reach these patients as they no longer visit medical facilities.

Getting RECELL on the market for vitiligo requires:

Finish trial and getting FDA approval

Get a new salesforce

Get reimbursement

The company has now 23 patients enrolled, and all 15 sites are up with enrollment expected to be complete by the end of the year and approval in 2023..

However, there might be something of a shortcut here as management could persuade the FDA to drop a requirement (Q3CC):

Early feasibility data, points to the potential for us to consider dropping an arm of the pivotal study, thereby reducing the total number of subjects required... And this is based upon what we're seeing in the feasibility patients, where each patient is getting all concentrations, one to five, one to 10 and one to 20.

Management believes they will be able to enter the market in H2 2023. Since vitiligo patients mostly see dermatologists, a new version of RECELL that automates certain steps like skin scraping, will offer significant benefits to acceptance.

International expansion

The company has some international sales already:

However, the biggest near-term opportunity is likely to be Japan, even if that's a market that's only some 10% of the U.S. market in size.

They have a partner in Japan (COSMOTEC) which is seeking approval there which is expected in H12022 (calendar year), with a reimbursement decision scheduled in June.

Finances

The overall picture looks pretty good:

The share price has come down quite a bit from that $19.66, and there is a reason for that as Q1 2022 (the September quarter) was clearly a considerable step back from what seemed to be a promising trend:

That didn't come unexpectedly though as Q1 is a seasonal low season, Q1 and Q4 are the high seasons and the revenue miss was only very minor ($110K or 1.5%).

However, one should realize that in the bumper Q4 2021 (the June quarter) a substantial amount ($3.6M) of revenue was generated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority), which purchased of RECELL units for emergency preparedness by BARDA.

BARDA income was much smaller in Q1 2022 ($374K) so there was actually a very minor sequential commercial sales decline (and a considerable positive GAAP EPS surprise of 14 cents at -$0.24).

The main reason for the latter is that there are considerable staffing problems, more specifically nurses. People still get treated but often at odd hours and the staffing shortages aren't conducive to start with new procedures, especially if the nurses aren't familiar with them. Growth in the 20 biggest facilities, where these problems are less, continued.

Training and RECELL 2.0 (an improved version of the existing one which is easier to operate) might help but the shortage in nurses isn't going away anytime soon.

Guidance

With $7M guided for Q2, revenues are stagnant sequentially as a result of the staffing problems. The company will change its fiscal year to match the calendar year from January 1, 2022.

Margins

BARDA is a decreasing part of their income (after Q4 there is $1.9M left that will be amortized in a straight line) and this has increased gross margin back to 80%+

Operating costs could very well increase substantially once the three clinical tests are on the way, but that seems quite some time off.

Gross margin recovered and operational cost actually moved down in dollar terms to $12.2M from $14.9M a year ago. However, given the upcoming trials, operating costs are likely to increase again, albeit moderately in Q1.

Cash

Cash flow is improving considerably and the company has some $110M in cash, equivalents, and long-term securities on its balance sheet (and no debt) so they can last for years especially if cash flow improves further (which is likely).

With gross margin at 84% and operating cost at $12.25M a quarter revenues need to double to around $15M to eliminate the nearly $6M operating loss.

However, most of the growth comes from their core commercial burn center sales where penetration is substantial already. So the wait is for additional applications and an ease of the nursing staffing issues to boost growth in the smaller centers and outpatient treatments for smaller burns.

Valuation

The company has 26M shares outstanding (if one includes the 1M in outstanding performance options) which produces a market cap of $350M and an EV of $240. With an estimated FY2022 revenue of $30M the shares trade at an EV/S of 8x.

Earnings estimates are still pretty deep into negative territory for this year (EPS of -$1.34, falling only marginally to -$1.26 in FY2023), which is a little surprising to us, given that these analysts also expect revenue to rise from $30.8M to $44.4M in the same period. Even the highest EPS estimate for FY2023 is still -$0.83 though so profitability isn't imminent.

Risks

The pandemic caused considerable delays in both market uptake and clinical trials and this could resurface.

The nursing shortage which functions as something of a bottleneck especially in smaller burn centers isn't going to go away anytime soon.

The trials for additional use cases are facing delays as well so there doesn't seem to be any immediate catalyst.

Conclusion

The company has a lot going for it:

They have a superior technology.

They are already generating revenue and getting the word out.

Achieving breakeven isn't an enormous stretch and the company has plenty of cash to reach that.

There are two huge prizes (vitiligo and international expansion) and a couple of smaller ones looming on the horizon but these are going to take time.

With no immediate catalyst, the shares might linger though. On the other hand, an easing of the pandemic and the concentration on smaller burns could very well accelerate the use of RECELL.