As 2021 is coming to an end, it appears that it will be yet another good year for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), following the upbeat 2020. So far the company has returned only around 18% since its IPO in 2016, which is a significant disappointment for a number of reasons.

1) First and foremost, returns in the consumer staples space have reached close to 64% during the same period for significantly lower risk.

Data by YCharts

The reason why the gap between the two does not appear as large on the graph above is because the axis goes down to as low as -80%.

2) Secondly, this performance is very concerning in the light of what is supposed to be a very high growth small company that appears to be consistently outgrowing well-known brands.

Source: e.l.f. Beauty Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

3) Finally, and what is most worrying in my view, this performance happened during the expansionary monetary policy, which has been a blessing for all high-growth stocks.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

Although the timeframe for normalization of Fed's balance sheet and real yields is still speculative, 2022 is gearing to be far less accommodating for growth stocks. Moreover, beauty companies have benefited heavily from the loose fiscal policy in 2020 and 2021 which caused retail sales to deviate significantly from their long-term trend.

Source: fred.stlouisfed.org

When comparing ELF to its peers in the cosmetics space, the EBITDA margin does a good job at explaining differences in forward Price-to-Sales Earnings.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In that regard, ELF appears as the most overvalued company, once we account for current profitability. This means that ELF should either become significantly more profitable or it should grow at a much faster pace than its peers.

So far both last year's and expected growth are far from being superior to all other peers in the set.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In terms of operating profitability, an argument could be made that due to ELF's much smaller size it is currently at a disadvantage and as the company grows, fixed cost economies of scale will kick in. However, the company's gross margins are one of the lowest within its peer group.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Gross margins are indicative of the price premium that a company achieves on its products/services and as such are far less dependent on size. So far it appears that E.l.f. products will need to achieve much higher price premium in order to catch up with peers.

The last time I covered ELF, I outlined three areas of concern for me:

profitability and cash flow;

revenue growth figures;

the continuation of insider selling activity.

Down below I will provide an update in each of these categories and show how this relates to ELF's currently much higher valuation than the one a year ago.

Data by YCharts

Is profitability just behind the corner?

During the first half of FY 2022 ELF has managed to significantly improve its profitability and provide some optimism that the company is getting closer to becoming a highly profitable business. EBIT margin for the first half of FY 2022 stood at 9.9%, compared to 3.6% a year earlier.

Source: ELF Q2 2022 SEC Filing

However, based on the information above, it appears that gross margin actually fell during the period from 66% in the first half of FY 2021 to 63% in the last reported period. The explanation for this dynamic was changes in exchange rates and higher ocean freight costs.

Gross Margin of 63% was down approximately 200 basis points compared to prior year. We saw gross margin benefits from cost savings and margin accretive mix. We also benefited from the price increases we implemented on a subset of our SKUs in May, mainly internationally. These gross margin benefits were more than offset by changing FX rates and elevated transportation costs as we worked to navigate the global container imbalance. Overall, our gross margin rate came in a bit better than expected this quarter, due to the timing of when the higher transportation costs flow through our P&L. That said, given these headwinds, we continue to expect gross margin to end the year below fiscal 2021. Mandy Fields - CFO Source: e.l.f. Beauty Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Transcript

However, the company sells only a tiny amount outside of the United States, which means that most of the company's products must be sourced from overseas, given the major impact on gross margin.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from ELF SEC Filings

Not surprisingly, most of the products are sourced from China.

We currently source and manufacture a substantial number of our products from third-party suppliers and manufacturers in China. As of September 30, 2021, we had a team of 74 employees in China to manage our supply chain. With the rapid development of the Chinese economy, the cost of labor has increased and may continue to increase in the future. Our results of operations will be materially and adversely affected if our labor costs, or the labor costs of our suppliers and manufacturers, increase significantly. Source: ELF Annual Report

This creates a significant risk for e.l.f. Beauty profitability and explains why the company's gross profitability fell so much and is at risk of further reductions.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, due to the declining gross margin, ELF had to significantly dial down on its advertising and promotion expense relative to sales, a ratio that is still considerably lower than those of the two largest peers - Estee Lauder (EL) and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY).

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Of course this is likely unsustainable in the future and could have disastrous consequences for ELF, especially if the Chinese Yuan continues to appreciate against the U.S. dollar.

Is ELF a high-growth company?

e.l.f. Beauty's topline growth rate had been very impressive, right until the company became public at the end of 2016. Following the IPO, sales remained relatively stable in fiscal year 2018 and 2020 (in the graph below I skip 2019 since FY 2018 ended in December of the same year and FY 2020 ended in March of same year).

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports and e.l.f. Beauty Investor Presentation

It appears that since fiscal year 2021, ELF has returned to its pre-IPO high topline growth rate. However, during this period the company added two major brands to its portfolio - W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare.

Source: businesswire.com

Alicia Keys' brand was also added to ELF's brand portfolio following the W3LL PEOPLE deal as its co-founder - Dr. Renee Snyder has been behind the development of some of the products.

The $30 cream was developed in partnership with Dr. Renée Snyder, a board-certified dermatologist and the co-founder of clean beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE. Source: harpersbazaar.com

In addition to the inorganic growth, ELF sales were also significantly impacted by the massive jump in retail sales, following the strong fiscal response to the pandemic.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from ELF SEC Filings and fred.stlouisfed.org

Lastly, ELF has also been pivoting towards the high margin and high growth skin care segment, which remains promising.

Skincare remains a major focus across our brand portfolio and we're encouraged by the marketing strategy and innovation pipeline we have planned for e.l.f. skin. Source: ELF Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

Source: e.l.f. Beauty Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation

Although moving into skin care makes sense for ELF, the space is getting increasingly crowded. Estee Lauder is expanding its strong skin care portfolio through inorganic growth as well.

Source: premiumbeautynews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is yet another large direct competitor, who has been making a stronger move into the category.

Source: coty.com

Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY) also engaged in a large skin care brand acquisition.

Source: corp.shiseido.com

In addition to traditional beauty & cosmetics competitors, Home & Personal Care companies, such as Procter & Gamble (PG) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL), are also making significant moves into the skincare segment.

All that creates a significant risk for ELF's intention to move into prestige beauty in the short-term and will likely prove to be a headwind for the company's other skincare products in the long run.

Source: e.l.f. Beauty Annual Report 2021

Have Insiders Stopped Selling?

Taking into account ELF's high valuation relative to its profitability, significant risks for margins and both short- and long-term headwinds for revenue growth, it should come as no surprise that insiders are selling significant amounts of shares.

The current CEO, for example, has not only continued to sell ELF shares, but also done so at a significantly faster pace during the past one year.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from openinsider.com

Other insiders also continued selling shares, which in the light of everything said above is a major red flag for shareholders.

Conclusion

e.l.f. Beauty's strong performance over the past year is overshadowed by the company's reliance on Chinese imports. In addition to the declining gross margin, the company might also need to spend more on certain fixed cost expenses to support its growing brand portfolio. At the same time, the company's valuation suggests that the company should either significantly improve its margins or grow its revenue at much higher rates than the well-entrenched competitors.

The strong sales growth over the past years is largely attributed to the company's M&A activity, in conjunction with the supportive fiscal response. While all these risks for 2022 pile up, insiders' selling activity seems to have accelerated over the past year.