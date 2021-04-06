Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
Lately the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) has been spanked:
There’s no reasonable way to interpret that performance as positive. It isn’t like the ETF is doing worse than the sector. It isn’t doing better either. That should be obvious since it's a viable proxy for the sector overall.
So what’s going on?
Let’s go back to that peak in early June. We wrote in June 2021: Huge Dividends Won’t Be Enough.
That article described how we had turned bearish on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) again and how Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was near the very top end of our neutral range (about 1% from hitting overpriced)..
At the time (image from 06/07/2021), AGNC’s price chart was looking great:
See if you can spot the difference between that chart and today’s five-year chart:
Most of you probably noticed the difference. However, at that time, our call to drop a “winner” may have caused some investors to think we were simply too cautious.
The reason AGNC and most of the sector fell after early June is because price-to-book ratios were simply too high. It was a valuation problem. We warned investors about that valuation issue even as it occurred.
However, today shares aren’t trading at a big premium to estimated current book value. So why would the sector dip today?
Is it the flattening of the curve? Probably not. I’ll provide another article in the future to provide more depth on that concept. However, today wasn’t a day for flattening. We took the picture below and included it in our trade alert nearly two hours before the market closed. You’ll notice the curve wasn’t flattening and spreads were not changing materially relative to Friday:
Source: MBS Live
Is it the general decline in the market?
That may have some impact. There is some correlation present, but it’s not a good explanation.
Investors may be showing more concern to commentary from the Federal Reserve.
Scott Kennedy provided more depth in his mREIT and BDC Recommendations for 12/17/2021:
It should be noted the Fed will continue to reinvest/rollover all existing principal and interest payments into new MBS. As such, this taper will be isolated to NEW/additional capital. Even after the taper is complete, the FOMC/Fed has continued to imply they will continue to reinvest all principal and interest payments/proceeds over the foreseeable future. As such, the size of the Fed’s balance sheet would merely remain relatively unchanged for some time (at least the next year).
Still, as I have always stated, I/we knew the FOMC’s QE program would eventually come to an end regarding its latest round - QE4. As I have pointed out for months, subscribers should anticipate some type of spread/basis widening to occur as we head into, and during, 2022. As we saw during the first two weeks of June 2021, to a less extent during July 2021, and once again this past month, this has negatively impacted some sector BVs. Again, the whole notion around tapering and spread/basis risk has already been priced in via my/our individual mREIT recommendation ranges. Very important to understand. This was also one of the main reasons why I personally exited my AGNC and NLY positions in early June 2021 at a price of $18.692 and $9.574 per common share, respectively (along with my/our price targets being met).
That's only a small excerpt from the commentary, but it highlights some areas that many investors may misunderstand.
Investors could be showing additional jitters about the Federal Reserve, so some extra price volatility driven by fear could be a factor.
However, there are plenty of machines trading stocks and that could be relevant as well. Let’s try a second explanation. What happened during March 2020? It wasn’t just the pandemic. As a result of the pandemic combined with (in my expert opinion) terrible decisions from the head of the FHFA (who has since been replaced), there was a financial crisis. That financial crisis, rather than the pandemic itself, created a drop in mortgage REIT prices and book values. If investors (or computers) think a rise in Omicron cases will trigger a new financial crisis, they could be dumping shares of mortgage REITs on that fear alone.
In either scenario, today’s dip was not driven by market fundamentals that actually exist today. The discounts that exist on some of the mortgage REITs are getting pretty attractive:
We raised our position in DX from about 3% to about 5% with a purchase today:
However, DX isn’t the only mortgage REIT to be triggering a bullish outlook. We have more mortgage REITs in the bullish range than we’ve seen in several months.
It’s vastly more than we had back in June, when Scott provided this image for investors in his mREIT and BDC Recommendation Update for 06/04/2021:
Source: The REIT Forum
At that point, investments in mortgage REITs were unattractive. Remember that this is about one week prior to the start of the decline. With the recent decline, they are becoming much more attractive. OK, I get that "vastly more than one" isn't the most impressive statistic. However, we do actually have quite a few opportunities worth highlighting and I'll be bringing more of them to you over the next week.
For my guess, I think both factors were involved in today's dip. I think the drop was a combination of fear about the Federal Reserve combined with fear about the Omicron driving another financial crisis.
The drop in the sector has two viable explanations. Investors can blame general fear over the actions from the Federal Reserve or they can blame it on investors/computers dumping mortgage REITs due to Omicron. While the virus doesn’t pose a substantial direct risk to mortgage REITs, the financial crisis created by the pandemic and stimulated by the actions of the old head of the FHFA did hurt mortgage REITs. Fear that these stocks could get hit like they did in March 2020 could cause some investors to run away.
We focus on the fundamentals in our analysis. It’s worked for several years and we expect it to continue working.
If you’re thinking that the entire market is going to plunge, so be it. You can choose to base your investments on that. If you’re not convinced the entire market will fall, then the discounts to book present in the sector are large enough to warrant building up positions again.
It isn’t just mortgage REITs entering the bullish range though. We’ve got a few BDCs and several preferred shares entering those attractive ranges again as well. That’s a nice change after a few months of having very limited investments in the common shares.
The rest of the charts in this article may be self explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.
We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.
We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:
Type of REIT or BDC
|
Residential Agency
|
Residential Hybrid
|
Residential Originator and Servicer
|
Commercial
|
BDC
Let the images begin!
Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.
After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.
To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$25.48
|
FTF
|
6.85%
|
6.88%
|
4.53%
|
4/15/2024
|
$3.82
|
$25.73
|
FTF
|
6.91%
|
7.00%
|
5.25%
|
10/15/2022
|
$1.02
|
$25.43
|
FTF
|
6.48%
|
6.50%
|
5.19%
|
10/15/2024
|
$4.45
|
$25.02
|
FTF
|
6.20%
|
6.13%
|
4.97%
|
4/15/2025
|
$5.34
|
$25.00
|
FTF
|
6.98%
|
6.95%
|
5.23%
|
9/30/2022
|
$1.30
|
$25.12
|
FTF
|
6.49%
|
6.50%
|
4.38%
|
3/31/2023
|
$1.91
|
$25.84
|
FTF
|
6.55%
|
6.75%
|
5.05%
|
6/30/2024
|
$3.38
|
$25.53
|
6.86%
|
7.00%
|
6.86%
|
1/28/2025
|
$4.87
|
$25.87
|
FTF
|
6.77%
|
6.90%
|
5.57%
|
4/15/2025
|
$5.16
|
$25.11
|
7.59%
|
7.50%
|
7.59%
|
1/18/2022
|
$0.37
|
$25.83
|
FTF
|
6.61%
|
6.75%
|
5.30%
|
10/30/2024
|
$4.24
|
$25.58
|
FTF
|
7.43%
|
7.50%
|
5.96%
|
8/15/2024
|
$4.59
|
$24.91
|
FTF
|
7.25%
|
7.13%
|
5.95%
|
8/15/2024
|
$5.00
|
$22.61
|
FTF
|
7.14%
|
6.38%
|
5.80%
|
2/15/2025
|
$7.59
|
$25.01
|
FTF
|
7.09%
|
7.00%
|
7.48%
|
11/15/2026
|
$8.75
|
$25.60
|
FTF
|
7.97%
|
8.13%
|
5.93%
|
3/15/2024
|
$3.97
|
$25.37
|
FTF
|
7.92%
|
8.00%
|
6.14%
|
6/15/2024
|
$4.63
|
$24.80
|
6.83%
|
6.75%
|
6.83%
|
8/24/2026
|
$8.12
|
$25.03
|
Bond
|
6.77%
|
6.75%
|
6.77%
|
1/18/2022
|
$0.11
|
$24.63
|
Bond
|
6.16%
|
6.00%
|
6.16%
|
8/1/2023
|
$2.99
|
$25.22
|
7.94%
|
8.00%
|
7.94%
|
1/18/2022
|
-$0.12
|
$25.15
|
FTF
|
7.96%
|
8.00%
|
5.97%
|
3/30/2024
|
$4.34
|
$25.07
|
FTF
|
7.73%
|
7.75%
|
4.95%
|
9/30/2025
|
$7.20
|
$25.05
|
FTF
|
7.99%
|
8.00%
|
5.59%
|
03/30/2024
|
$4.44
Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:
We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.
We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:
The four ETFs we use for comparison are:
|
Ticker
|
Exposure
|
One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs
|
One of the largest preferred share ETFs
|
Largest equity REIT ETF
|
The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.
When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.
Ratings:
Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.
You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, NRZ, SLRC, DX, AAIC, PMT, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.