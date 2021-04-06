PanuddaN/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Lately the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) has been spanked:

Source: StreetSmart Edge

There’s no reasonable way to interpret that performance as positive. It isn’t like the ETF is doing worse than the sector. It isn’t doing better either. That should be obvious since it's a viable proxy for the sector overall.

So what’s going on?

Let’s go back to that peak in early June. We wrote in June 2021: Huge Dividends Won’t Be Enough.

That article described how we had turned bearish on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) again and how Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was near the very top end of our neutral range (about 1% from hitting overpriced)..

At the time (image from 06/07/2021), AGNC’s price chart was looking great:

Source: Seeking Alpha

See if you can spot the difference between that chart and today’s five-year chart:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Most of you probably noticed the difference. However, at that time, our call to drop a “winner” may have caused some investors to think we were simply too cautious.

Different Issues

The reason AGNC and most of the sector fell after early June is because price-to-book ratios were simply too high. It was a valuation problem. We warned investors about that valuation issue even as it occurred.

However, today shares aren’t trading at a big premium to estimated current book value. So why would the sector dip today?

The Curve

Is it the flattening of the curve? Probably not. I’ll provide another article in the future to provide more depth on that concept. However, today wasn’t a day for flattening. We took the picture below and included it in our trade alert nearly two hours before the market closed. You’ll notice the curve wasn’t flattening and spreads were not changing materially relative to Friday:

Source: MBS Live

Is it the general decline in the market?

Source: Seeking Alpha

That may have some impact. There is some correlation present, but it’s not a good explanation.

Viable Explanations

Investors may be showing more concern to commentary from the Federal Reserve.

Scott Kennedy provided more depth in his mREIT and BDC Recommendations for 12/17/2021:

It should be noted the Fed will continue to reinvest/rollover all existing principal and interest payments into new MBS. As such, this taper will be isolated to NEW/additional capital. Even after the taper is complete, the FOMC/Fed has continued to imply they will continue to reinvest all principal and interest payments/proceeds over the foreseeable future. As such, the size of the Fed’s balance sheet would merely remain relatively unchanged for some time (at least the next year). Still, as I have always stated, I/we knew the FOMC’s QE program would eventually come to an end regarding its latest round - QE4. As I have pointed out for months, subscribers should anticipate some type of spread/basis widening to occur as we head into, and during, 2022. As we saw during the first two weeks of June 2021, to a less extent during July 2021, and once again this past month, this has negatively impacted some sector BVs. Again, the whole notion around tapering and spread/basis risk has already been priced in via my/our individual mREIT recommendation ranges. Very important to understand. This was also one of the main reasons why I personally exited my AGNC and NLY positions in early June 2021 at a price of $18.692 and $9.574 per common share, respectively (along with my/our price targets being met).

That's only a small excerpt from the commentary, but it highlights some areas that many investors may misunderstand.

Investors could be showing additional jitters about the Federal Reserve, so some extra price volatility driven by fear could be a factor.

However, there are plenty of machines trading stocks and that could be relevant as well. Let’s try a second explanation. What happened during March 2020? It wasn’t just the pandemic. As a result of the pandemic combined with (in my expert opinion) terrible decisions from the head of the FHFA (who has since been replaced), there was a financial crisis. That financial crisis, rather than the pandemic itself, created a drop in mortgage REIT prices and book values. If investors (or computers) think a rise in Omicron cases will trigger a new financial crisis, they could be dumping shares of mortgage REITs on that fear alone.

In either scenario, today’s dip was not driven by market fundamentals that actually exist today. The discounts that exist on some of the mortgage REITs are getting pretty attractive:

We raised our position in DX from about 3% to about 5% with a purchase today:

Source: Charles Schwab

However, DX isn’t the only mortgage REIT to be triggering a bullish outlook. We have more mortgage REITs in the bullish range than we’ve seen in several months.

It’s vastly more than we had back in June, when Scott provided this image for investors in his mREIT and BDC Recommendation Update for 06/04/2021:

Source: The REIT Forum

At that point, investments in mortgage REITs were unattractive. Remember that this is about one week prior to the start of the decline. With the recent decline, they are becoming much more attractive. OK, I get that "vastly more than one" isn't the most impressive statistic. However, we do actually have quite a few opportunities worth highlighting and I'll be bringing more of them to you over the next week.

For my guess, I think both factors were involved in today's dip. I think the drop was a combination of fear about the Federal Reserve combined with fear about the Omicron driving another financial crisis.

Conclusion

The drop in the sector has two viable explanations. Investors can blame general fear over the actions from the Federal Reserve or they can blame it on investors/computers dumping mortgage REITs due to Omicron. While the virus doesn’t pose a substantial direct risk to mortgage REITs, the financial crisis created by the pandemic and stimulated by the actions of the old head of the FHFA did hurt mortgage REITs. Fear that these stocks could get hit like they did in March 2020 could cause some investors to run away.

We focus on the fundamentals in our analysis. It’s worked for several years and we expect it to continue working.

If you’re thinking that the entire market is going to plunge, so be it. You can choose to base your investments on that. If you’re not convinced the entire market will fall, then the discounts to book present in the sector are large enough to warrant building up positions again.

It isn’t just mortgage REITs entering the bullish range though. We’ve got a few BDCs and several preferred shares entering those attractive ranges again as well. That’s a nice change after a few months of having very limited investments in the common shares.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT CMO MFA RC ARCC ORC MITT GAIN ARR GBDC CHMI SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: