This report is an abridged and free version of All Cap Index & Sectors: ROIC vs. WACC Through 3Q21, one of our quarterly series on fundamental market and sector trends.
Key Points:
ROIC for the NC 2000 rose from 6.6% in 3Q20 to 8.6% in 3Q21. All eleven sectors in the NC 2000 index saw an improvement in return on invested capital year-over-year (YoY) based on 3Q21 financial data.
The Technology sector performed best over the past year, as measured by change in ROIC. This trend is not surprising given that the global shutdowns accelerated the enterprise and individual shift to cloud and other software solutions. On the flip side, the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector saw the smallest YoY increase in ROIC from 3Q20 to 3Q21.
In absolute terms, the Technology sector earned the highest ROIC, by far, and the Energy sector earned the lowest. Below, we highlight the Technology sector, which has the highest ROIC and the largest YoY improvement through 3Q21.
Figure 1 shows ROIC for the Technology sector rose from 15.2% in 3Q20 to 21.1% in 3Q21. The Technology sector NOPAT margin rose from 15.6% in 3Q20 to 19.1% in 3Q21, while invested capital turns rose from 0.98 in 3Q20 to 1.11 in 3Q21.
Figure 1: Technology ROIC vs. WACC: Dec 1998 – 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 3Q21 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the NOPAT margin and invested capital turns trends for the Technology sector since December 1998. We sum the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate these metrics. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
Figure 2: Technology NOPAT Margin Vs. IC Turns: Dec 1998 – 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 3Q21 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies: market-weighted metrics and market-weighted drivers. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Technology sector’s ROICs.
Figure 3: Technology ROIC Methodologies Compared: Dec 1998 – 11/16/21
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The November 16, 2021 measurement period uses price data as of that date and incorporates the financial data from 3Q21 10-Qs, as this is the earliest date for which all the 3Q21 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
This article originally published on December 3, 2021.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate the metrics presented. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] The NC 2000 consists of the largest 2000 U.S. companies by market cap in our coverage. Constituents are updated on a quarterly basis (March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31). We exclude companies that report under IFRS and non-U.S. ADR companies.
[2] We calculate these metrics based on SPGI’s methodology, which sums the individual NC 2000 constituent values for NOPAT and invested capital before using them to calculate the metrics. We call this the “Aggregate” methodology.
[3] Our research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the 3Q21 10-Q in most cases. Price data is as of 11/16/21.
[4] The full version of this report provides analysis for every sector like what we show for this sector.
