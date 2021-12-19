anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

In my previous article published Mar. 1, 2021, I argued that Strategic Education's (NASDAQ:STRA) acquisition made sense and that record free cash flow generation should lead to a significantly higher share price. Around that timeframe, management guided for a stellar adjusted EPS range of $5.20-$5.50. However, enrollment trends have been severely lackluster, which cracked the earnings story, resulted in the company missing back-to-back quarters on earnings, and management acknowledged that their original guidance was too aggressive. Management indicated that FY21 sales and earnings will even be beneath the low end of their original target.

The Good and the Bad

The Q3 2021 report was particularly problematic as the U.S. Higher Education segment (USHE) showed an enrollment decline of 12.9%. Total revenue declined by 16.7% due to this enrollment trend as well as lower profit per student. Granted, I think part of the company's strategic initiative of offering more affordable education programs, adopted a stickier client base through corporate programs, and delivering better post-graduation success rates. As of 2019, about 78% of the company's revenue came from Title IV program funds, and government has considered reducing the 90/10 rule to 85/15 rule. Although, Strategic Education would still be in compliance, management has indicated that it plans to keep shifting away from Title IV funding towards private sector pay to control this risk. It's also been discussed that tighter expense management should allow the company to fully offset the cost of these discounted programs going forward. In other words, this strategy appears to be short-term pain, long-term gain.

That said, management originally anticipated only a 10% decline in USHE during FY21, which would have been more than offset by the substantial growth coming from the Australia/New Zealand acquisition and New Learning segment. Currently, the midpoint expectation is that total enrollments for FY21 will be down by at least 18%, and although management indicated that trends haven't gotten worse, analysts forecast about a 21% decline rate. The greater challenge, however, is reversing the enrollment weakness in Strayer and Capella overall:

Both online searches for these institutions broke down from typical levels in March to 10-year lows. The company is responding appropriately, in my view, by expanding programs, offering scholarships and discounts, and creating additional investments in marketing. One specific bright spot coming from USHE is Capella's FlexPath option which is marketed as an education program that's more flexible for students to learn at their own pace, i.e. if they're working a full time or part-time job, that also allows them to earn a bachelor's degree for $20K and masters for $14K in various areas of study. That effectively runs at $166/per credit, which is incredibly competitive. However, they disclose that these calculations represent the top-quartile of students, so I guess that's why they call it marketing. If the time to reach graduation is extended to a three or four-year program, students are looking at $250 and $333 per credit, respectively. The estimated median cost per credit varies significantly based on sources, falling within a range of $300 to $600 depending on the institution category; call it $350 to be conservative. In other words, this program is more than competitively priced. Students are responding well as the program has grown significantly and currently represents about one-fifth of all USHE enrollments.

The other segments seem to be performing quite well. Both represent about 30% of consolidated revenue and have delivered promising results. Karl McDonnell summed it up nicely in the Q3 press release stating: "We are encouraged by strong performance in our Alternative Learning segment, and by the potential for reopening of the Australia borders for international students by the end of the year." The former is still in its infancy state, so I think waiting until later next year would be a more appropriate time to comment on its growth progression. Australia and New Zealand, however, are currently generating about $254mm in annual sales, and there's about $50-75mm in revenue synergies over the next 3+ years, i.e. well over $300 million long term. Currently, the segment's estimated EBITDA should come in at $60mm, which is a healthy EBITDA margin of 24% and an acquisition EBITDA valuation of 10.7x. When factoring in the synergies, that multiple drops to only 9x using an EBITDA assumption of $72mm. In other words, employing this capital generates a solid ROIC of ~11% versus the <1% that was being earned through cash and equivalents. Again, earnings appear depressed today because of the one-time integration costs and forthcoming synergies anticipated for this year, but better results should flow through in FY22-23.

Back To Valuation

Admittedly, I was early in thinking that shares were cheap enough in March at $80/share and should have let the dust settle post-acquisition. Rather than achieving record free cash flow off of FY20, earnings have compressed significantly. Perhaps the most critical pain point was Q3 operating margins contracting to 4.4% versus 9.4% last year, more than cut in half. That said, a business should not be judged based on quarter-to-quarter performance and I'm a long-term investor. Granted my expectations for FCF have come down dramatically, I still think investors can earn decent returns from here.

The balance sheet is very healthy. The company drew down about $141mm in debt from its credit revolver and is currently paying out about $4 million annualized, if that, which works out to a pre-tax cost of borrowing of 2.8%. Otherwise, the company carries about $289 million in cash and $87 million in receivables. Applying a bad debt expense rate of 4% works out to $84 million. By netting out the debt load and outstanding payables against cash and receivables, we reach a net working capital position of $177 million, or about $7/per share.

With performance earmarked to come in beneath the low end of their original guidance, I think we can expect EBITDA close to $230 million versus the original range of $245mm to $265mm. The guide for capital expenditures came out to $45mm to $50mm, so we'll assume $50mm there. Then applying interest expense and an effective tax rate of 22% brings annual free cash flow to $137 million. With an enterprise value of $1.22 billion, the FCF multiple rounds out to about ~9x.

Robert Silberman, the Executive Chairman, bought $580K shares at an average price of $58 in the open market during November. Needless to say, this individual is an excellent operator and capital allocator. His purchases, albeit not very large in size, do offer some assurance that shares are mispriced at current levels. If the company can execute on its growth strategy, shares could rerate back to a historical EBITDA multiple closer to its comps, and generate solid returns.

Bottom Line

Although 2021 was known to be a transition year, investors have been disappointed by the earnings compression caused by USHE weakness. There's no immediate sign that enrollments are turning the corner, so perhaps it's better to remain cautious at least for another quarter or two. On the other hand, with Silberman warming up to the valuation, perhaps there isn't much downside left to be had at a 9x multiple. I think FY22 could be the year that the company surprises investors for the better. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.