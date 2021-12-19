Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

There are not many businesses in the REIT space that I am more fond of than STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), but it is becoming increasingly more difficult to rate this pure industry play a buy.

The triple-net-lease monthly dividend-paying company has gone through a period of extraordinary growth, delivering a commendable 14% CAGR since its listing back in 2011, excluding the dividends.

STAG has been on an almost never-ending drive to the top, more than doubling its market price in less than two years from its pandemic era low. However, it seems that valuations are finally catching up.

Overview of the company

STAG Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, triple-net leased industrial properties located in the United States. By utilizing this business model, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find an interesting balance of income plus growth.

source: 2021 Investor Presentation

STAG has gone a long way from the early days of it being a publicly listed company. They have grown from operating a small portfolio of 93 properties and 14.2 million square feet of mixed office and industrial space to operating one of the largest triple-net-leased portfolios in the industry. As per their latest Q3 report, they own 517 properties across 40 US states consisting of a total of 103.4 million square feet of warehouses and small manufacturing operations.

The REIT is coming off the back of an extraordinary successful decade of doing business. Shares of the REIT were selling for only $12.14 during the IPO, marking a 272% increase to today's price of $45.23. An early investment into the REIT would have almost quadrupled your money, that is not counting the dividends. Another brilliant chance to acquire a good position in the REIT presented itself during the 2020 pandemic when the company briefly traded for $21.44 per share again. However, things seem to be are different with today's prices in mind.

A rock-solid business

Now let us take a look at why exactly STAG Industrial is a great business that is beloved by many investors. First, the "industrial" part of the REIT comes down to mostly warehouses and distribution centers, making up more than 90% of the portfolio. It means that the rise of e-commerce has greatly benefited the company and well as the entire subsector.

In fact, an investment into STAG is by part an investment into e-commerce. Interestingly enough, this is why the pandemic era price crash made very little sense. The REIT has in fact significantly benefited from the entire situation, alongside investors wise enough to buy the dip during the time.

source: 2021 Investor Presentation

The REIT carries a very strong balance sheet. Its total debt as of Q3 of 2021 amounts to $2.02 billion. The interest rate on which the debt was acquired was roughly in the 3% range. For the last twelve months, the entire interest expense accounted for $62.34 million.

An interesting thing is that by 2023, only $254 million or about 3.32% of the debt is maturing. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA is just x4.8, while the net debt to FFO is x6.12. The REIT also carries an investment-grade rating by both Moody's and Fitch, that is a "Baa3" and "BBB" respectively.

source: Q3 Report - Supplemental

Another good thing that is worth pointing out about STAG Industrial is the lease expiration timeline. The entire portfolio is not expected to come under a lot of pressure over the next couple of years.

All the way until 2023, less than 22.3% of the total leased SF is expiring or only 21.5% of the REITs ABR. From that point on, we can expect the lease schedule to come under a couple of years of pressure.

source: Q3 Report - Supplemental

And one of the best things about STAG Industrial is its broad portfolio client diversification. The portfolio is well-diversified both in terms of geography, industry, and tenants.

The top 5 geographic regions with the largest presence make up only about 27.6% of the REITs ABR. When we take a look at the industry diversification, Air Freight and Logistics does make slightly more than 10%, but the top five industries together make up only 38.7% of the ABR.

The most focus from management seems to have gone to diversifying its tenant base. The largest tenant makes up only 3.8% of the ABR, quite an extraordinary percentage. The next five take a single percentage each. All the top 10 tenants make up only 11.7% of the ABR.

source: Q3 Report - Supplemental

In need of a more substantial dividend hike

STAG Industrial has been creating significant shareholder value through capital appreciation as well as its dividends program. The company has transitioned over to the monthly dividend payout system back in 2013, a retail known investor favorite.

Considering the current price of $45.23 per share and the 44.4% YTD growth, the REIT is offering a 3.21% dividend yield. It is paying out a $1.45 dividend per share or a $0.12 per share monthly dividend.

source: TIKR Terminal

Still, we can witness a relatively worrying trend when it comes to the dividend increases over the past six years. The dividends commitments have been on increasing significantly, from $130.66 million back in 2016 to $244 million today. However, those are mostly due to the effects of share dilution.

STAG has only been increasing its dividend by roughly 1% annually during the period. The dividend hikes were effectively token increases. With an FFO of $2.05, the $1.45 dividend per share results in a 70.71% FFO yield, so STAG is already somewhat overextended in this regard.

Analyst estimates place the FFO per share estimate growth in the mid-single-digit range over the course of the next five years. Even though it is paying out a decent dividend, we can conclude that a more significant dividend increase is long overdue. Considering the current FFO yield and the estimated FFO growth, STAG Industrial is going to have a difficult time delivering that.

With all of this said, it is worth pointing out again that the REIT has produced a 14.06% CAGR since its listing back in 2011. The open question that remains is what kind of returns the REIT will produce over the next decade. With the dividend yield slowly shrinking and the growth slowing down, this might be yet another sign that the valuations have caught up with STAG Industrial.

Valuations and competitors

One of the most interesting things about STAG Industrial is that it seems to be relatively undervalued compared to its peers within the Industrial REITs subsector, while seems to easily find better deals in other subsectors such as Retail REITs.

Source: Author Spreadsheet

If we compare our company to Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), one of the largest pure-play industrial REITs, STAG Industrial almost seems like a steal. Duke is trading for x22.07 P/FFO and is offering a 1.80% dividend yield, resulting in a 64.73% FFO payout ratio.

We can compare the company to another industrial REIT, Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO), which is selling for x46.41 P/FFO and is offering a 1.80% yield. All of that results in a rather high 79.06% FFO payout ratio. STAG still looks more attractive in this sense.

If we take a look at another industrial REIT in the space, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), it is trading at x46.87 P/FFO and is paying out a 1.27% dividend yield. The FFO Payout ends up at a lower 59.25%.

We can also take a look at some of the better-known retail REITs such as Realty Income Corporation (O) and W. P. Carey (WPC). The entire subsector looks much more attractively valued. Realty Income offers a 4.36% dividend yield, while WP Carey tops that with a 5.27% dividend yield. Both are selling for less than x20 P/FFO, albeit for a higher FFO payout ratio.

If one does not want to focus on industrial REITs specifically, it is clear that better deals can be found elsewhere. Things make somewhat more sense when we take a look at the estimated growth of the industrial REITs. The market seems to be pricing in a better growth aspect, but still, you can call STAG a better value play.

Risks to keep in mind

If you plan to invest in the company, there are several things that you should keep in mind:

It is difficult that the REIT will be able to produce the same level of extraordinary returns it managed to do over the last decade.

The mid-single-digit estimated FFO increase over the next couple of years combined with a 70% FFO payout ratio leaves little room for a more substantial dividend hike, which does seem to be in a need.

Ironically, further lockdowns might actually benefit the REIT, which is somewhat rare. But in the same manner, a strong decline in e-commerce might negatively affect the returns.

Possibly remaining a great investment for someone looking for a pure industrial play, there seem to be many better-valued REITs in the space.

Final thoughts and conclusions

For conservative-minded investors looking to preserve their wealth and add some price appreciation on top of things, STAG Industrial seems to be a great choice. It is a rock-solid business that is not going anywhere anytime soon.

In fact, if anyone would like to make a pure industrial REIT play, it does seem that the company carries the most attractive valuation within the subsector, even with the slower growth already accounted for. In a way, it is also an interesting bet on the success of e-commerce, which might grab the attention of some investors.

However, I am beginning to doubt that the company will be successful in delivering alpha over the next couple of years. In my view, most other investors would be better off holding the stock for now or even possibly thinking about reallocating their capital.