In the nine or so months since I put out my latest bullish piece on Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK), the shares have returned about 18.5%, against an approximately identical gain in the S&P 500. My overall return for the entirety of this investment is actually closer to 23% because of the premia I earned on the put options I sold several months ago. In this article, I want to try to decide whether or not to take profits in this company. I’ll make that determination by looking at the recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Additionally, because I boosted my returns via put options, you gotta know, dear readers, that I’ll be waxing poetically and pompously about the risk reducing, yield enhancing capabilities of short put options.

I know you’re a busy group, dear readers. You’ve got jungles to explore, supermodels to date, great financial discoveries to make. For my part, I’ve got a long list of cat videos to burn through today, so I’ll come right to the point. I think this is a wonderful business, and I’m very happy with the returns I’ve made trading in and out of it over the years. I think the dividend is secure, and I continue to be very impressed by the strength of the capital structure. The problem is that we access the cash flows of a given company with these things called “stocks”, and they trade in public markets that vary between periods of extreme optimism and extreme pessimism. History demonstrates that you want to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic, and eschew stocks when the market is optimistic. At the moment, the market is relatively optimistic about this company, and for that reason I’ll be taking my chips off the table. I recommend other readers do the same. I go through my logic below, obviously.

Financial Snapshot

I’ve already written extensively about the long run financial history here, and if you’re sufficiently masochistic, you can feel free to peruse my earlier work on this company here and here and, of course, here. In this article, I want to focus on the most recent 39 weeks and compare that period to previous years.

Although revenue was up slightly (~1%) from the same period in 2020, net income in the first 39 weeks of 2021 dropped by over 13%. When we peruse the latest 10-Q and try to answer why this happened, we find small upticks in cost of sales, and operating, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.3% and 2.9% respectively. Slight budges in costs, and profitability drops off a cliff.

On the bright side, the capital structure here remains very strong. For example, cash and marketable securities currently represent about 44% of total liabilities. This is significant in my view, as it drastically reduces the risk here. I think the need for a strong balance sheet is driven by the rather low levels of profitability here.

That said, I consider this to be a relatively recession resistant business, and for that reason I’d be very happy to continue to hold or to buy more shares at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I imagine some of my reader-victims rolling their eyes at this point. “At the right price” is a phrase this killjoy uses to disqualify a perfectly good company from consideration. Whenever people have leveled this accusation at me, I’ve agreed with them. I’m very much of the view that an investor must only buy when shares are sufficiently cheap. I could make a boring mathematical argument at this point, but I think it’d be (slightly) more interesting if I simply used the history of this stock to demonstrate my point.

People who bought this company exactly 5 years ago are down about 3.8% on their investment. People who bought this company exactly 4 years ago are up about 56% on their investment. The shares were basically identical, and as we can see from the financial history above, the company didn’t change that much from 2016 to 2017. The difference between these two arbitrary results is that the in late 2016, the market was particularly optimistic about this company, and by December of the next year, the market had become far less sanguine. This is why we only ever buy when stocks are cheap. Not only is the risk less, but the chance for great upside is enhanced.

Stepping down from my soapbox, I’ll remind investors that I determine whether or not stocks are cheap in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. On that basis, it must be said that Weis Markets is ~32% more expensive now than it was when I last looked at this company.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand what the market is currently “thinking” about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can use the magic of high school algebra to isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula, and thus work out what the market is currently “assuming” about future growth. Applying this approach to Weis at the moment suggests the market is currently forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~12%. I consider this to be massively optimistic. Given the above, I must walk away from the shares and buy back in (again) when they return to a more reasonable price.

Options as Alternative

I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t spend at least some time bragging about the performance of my short put options. I sold 10 of the October 2021 puts with a strike of $45 them for $2.35. The premia received enhanced my overall stock returns quite nicely, obviously. More importantly, though, they reduced my risk by obliging me (if it came to that) of buying this wonderful company at a net price of $42.65, which is a price below the current book value. So, dear readers, if you haven’t yet familiarized yourselves with the return enhancing, risk reducing potential of short put options, I recommend you do so. Either the puts expire worthless, and you receive premia, or you’re obliged to buy a company at a price that you already decided was acceptable. This is why I call such trades “win-win.”

I normally like to try to repeat success, but there’s no opportunity to do so at the moment in my view. Specifically, while I’d be very happy to sell some more puts with a strike of $45, the premia on offer is too thin to make the exercise worthwhile. Specifically, the July 22 puts with a strike of $45 are currently only bid at $.15. This isn’t worth it in my view, so I’m obliged to take profits now, and turn bullish again when the shares inevitably fall in price.

Before leaving this section, I want to take yet another opportunity to browbeat you, dear readers. Although there aren’t great opportunities with short puts at the moment, there certainly will be if (when?) the market falls dramatically. I would recommend you be ready for when that happens.

Conclusion

I generally like this company a great deal. The balance sheet is in very good shape, which means that operational risk is drastically reduced here. In addition, I think the dividend is quite safe because, as I suggested in an earlier article on the name, they throw their nickels around like manhole covers. That said, I’m very much of the view that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. The history of Weis Markets’ stock demonstrates that this has been a great or a terrible investment depending only on the purchase price. I think the shares are on the expensive side at the moment. If history is any guide (I think it is), now is a good time to leave the party. I’ll certainly buy back in when the market becomes less optimistic about this wonderful business.