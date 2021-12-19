Mario Tama/Getty Images News

MO and our retirement

This article explains why a stock like Altria Group (NYSE:MO) should be of interest for retirement portfolios; and in particular, the significance of its current dividend yield spread and 10-year Treasury mean for retirement accounts.

A bit of background about our investment style (more elaborated discussion can be found in this earlier article). Contrary to the popular advice of building "a" retirement portfolio or "the" perfect retirement portfolio, we always hold two portfolios in a barbell style. And we encourage you to do the same at any stage of life. The issue with one portfolio is that, no matter how perfect it is, it's a big risk in itself. So always build two portfolios - one for the short term (e.g., a visit to the ER next month) and one for the long term (e.g., take care of things we are 90 years old and estate planning for kids and grandkids). Long-term and short-term risks are never the same and shouldn't be mixed up. Delineating these risks is diversification at a survival level.

Under this general background, MO is an attractive candidate for the short-term portfolio. As you will see, first it generates an attractive and reliable current dividend income (the dividend yield is almost 7.5% as of this writing). The yield becomes even more appealing when compared to risk-free rates. The dividend yield spread between MO and 10-year treasury rates is now almost 6%. Such a widespread provides a comfortable cushion against inflation and interest rate uncertainties ahead.

MO’s yield spread against risk-free rates

Detailed definition and use of yield spread can be found in my earlier article on Lowe’s, another dividend champion. And the key requirements for using the yield spread method is briefly summarized below:

1. The stock should be bond - who enjoys stable income and regular dividends (like LOW or MO). The reason is that the risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations. As a result, the yield spread of a given asset provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying for that asset. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

2. This does not mean that you go out and start buying every/any stock that shows a wild yield spread relative to the risk-free rate. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality. The yield spread helps to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already.

And the key to eliminating type A risk for a dividend stock is, of course with no surprise, to check its financial strength and dividend safety, as elaborated below. The next chart shows MO’s financial strength by the most important metric in my view – interest coverage. The interest coverage here is defined as EBIT divided by interest expense. Its interest coverage has declined from more than 16.6x at the beginning of 2018 to the current level of around 9.5x. The decline was largely due to the ill-fated acquisition of JUUL, which was financed by debt. There is nothing too concerning here given that the business was too conservatively leveraged before 2018, and 9.5x is still a very healthy coverage. To put things into perspective, let's compare it to the general economy. The average debt coverage for the S&P 500 index is about 6x - about 40% lower than MO. And the cash generation ability of most of the businesses in the S&P 500 is nowhere near MO.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

After checking its financial strength, the next chart shows its dividend safety. Here we will check dividend safety by the two most important metrics - payout ratio in terms of earnings and also in terms of operating cash flow. MO has been increasing dividends consecutively for more than 51 years. And it has increased its dividends even during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID crash. As can be seen from the next chart, MO has been doing a remarkably consistent job of managing and growing its dividend. The earning payout ratio has been on average 70%, and the cash flow payout ratio has been on average about 79% too. And also note the current payout ratios are very close to the historical average – another reassuring sign of the dividend safety.

The reasons behind such consistent and well-managed dividends are its strong and reliable cash generation ability, high earning to free cash conservation rate, and its superb profitability as shown in the next chart.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

MO’s yield spread relative to treasury rates

Now, with its financial strength and dividend safety confirmed, we can apply the yield spread method. As aforementioned, this method works best for bond-like equities like MO who enjoys stable income and regular dividends. I have relied on this indicator in the past and fortunately have had very good success (so far). The underlying reason is that spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

As can be seen from the next chart, currently, the dividend yield is near a 10-year peak, around 7.5%. It started the decade with a dividend yield of around 5%. And a combination of continuous dividend raises and price compression has driven down the yield to around 7.5% now. So in terms of dividend yield, the valuation of the stock has been compressed by almost 1.5x over the past decade.

However, do not forget that interest rates have been in steady decline also over the past decade. As you can see from the chart, over the past decade, the dividend yield of MO climbed while the interest rates (represented by the yield on IEF) declined. Interest rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuations for other assets such as MO should have gone up and yield gone down.

However, they went in opposite direction and as a result, a really wide yield spread has developed, as we are going to see in the next chart.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This next chart shows the yield spread between MO and the 10-year treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of MO minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable most of the time. The spread has been in the range between about -1% and 4% the majority of the time, which makes sense for a stable and mature business like MO. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 4%, MO is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell treasury bond and buy MO). In this case, sellers of MO are willing to sell it (again essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield that is 4% above a risk-free bond. So it is a good bargain for me.

And when the yield spread is near or below 1%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be only 1% above the risk-free yield - which begins to make less sense to me as a buyer because the risk-free treasury bond after all is risk-free. It is backed by the government's capability to print money, a capability that MO does not have no matter how great its business model is.

And as of this writing, the yield spread is about 6%. In relative terms, it is near the widest end of the historical spectrum as seen in a decade. And we will discuss the significance of such level of spread in the next section.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

MO’s yield provides hedge against inflation and interest rate risks

To fully appreciate the significance of such a wide yield spread, we will put it in perspective by comparing it with the surging inflation ahead and the expected interest rate hikes ahead.

The next chart shows the inflation projections announced by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") on December 14–15, 2021. The inflation projections were made for each year from 2021 to 2024 and over the longer run. As seen, the current projected inflation is higher than the Fed’s projections made in September. In particular, the PCE inflation is projected to be 5.3% in 2021 and the core PCE inflation is projected to be 4.4% for 2021. With such surging inflation, income preservation should become a priority for the short term for retirement accounts.

With this background, we can better appreciate the significance of the 7.5% yield spread that MO offers. It offers a really comfortable cushion against inflation for incoming several years!

Source: Federal Reserve

The next chart shows the FOMC participants’ assessments of the midpoint of target range or target level for the federal funds rate in the next few years and in the long term. As seen, the new dot-map shows the Fed expects to raise the fed funds rate three times next year and three times in 2023, based on median projections. The fed funds rate will be in the range between 1% to 2% in 2022 if the raises indeed materialize according to the dot-plot. And the longer-term projections are in the range of 2.5% to 3%, on average 2.5% above the current zero rates.

Now with this background, we can better appreciate the significance of the 6% yield spread that MO offers against risk-free rates. Even if the interest rate does rise by 2.5% and even if there is no increase in MO's dividends (remember it has been raising its dividends consecutively for more than 51 years), the dividend yield from MO would still be 3.5% above treasury bond!

Source: Federal Reserve

What are the risks?

Investing in MO involves its own risks.

First, the pace and degree of the post-COVID economic recovery is an uncertainty too. There has been a long debate (and still inconclusive in my opinion) regarding the elasticity of MO’s products. The argument can be made (and has been made) both ways. Some argue that demand for MO’s products shows sensitive elasticity to the economic downturn because they are considered discretionary, and some argue the exact opposite. Regardless, the pace and degree of the post-COVID economic recovery, especially the ongoing delta and omicron variant, is a large uncertainty in the near term for MO.

Second, MO also is facing some uncertainties in the areas of its noncombustible and more healthy new products. These areas are undoubtedly where the future will be and a leading player like MO will definitely play a role in this future. However, the path can be tortuous (and the failed JUUL investment is a good example) and whether MO can fully reach its goal remains uncertain at this point.

Conclusions and final thoughts

MO is appealing as a candidate for retirement accounts seeking current income and income preservation, for two good reasons:

1. it is a stable dividend growth stock thanks to its stable moat, high return on capital, and financial strength. Its dividends are supported by a sound balance sheet in the near term, and by a strong and stable moat in the long term.

2. its current yield spread relative to the risk-free treasury rate is near the widest end of the historical spectrum. Particularly, as of this writing, the yield spread is almost about 6%, signaling low risks in the near term and very comfortable cushion for several unfolding macroeconomic uncertainties.