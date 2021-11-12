Kris Hoobaer/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. equity bubble appears to be in the process of bursting. While the SPX itself remains within a few percent of its peak, some of the more speculative areas of the market are already in bear market territory. Market participants appear to be shifting their focus from return on capital to return of capital, and there is likely much more weakness to come.

Valuation metrics that are best correlated with subsequent returns are more than 3x their historical average. Those who are willing to dismiss these concerns as forward earnings yields remain far in excess of bond yields should keep in mind two things. Firstly, there is no evidence to suggest low interest rates can prevent market crashes. Secondly, earnings are likely to decline once the bubble bursts and consumer savings rates rise.

Speculative Market Sectors Are Already Under Serious Pressure

Equity market peaks, unlike market troughs, tend to be processes rather than events, and they often occur after certain areas of the market have already experienced large drawdowns. The small cap sector has often been a useful leading indicator of SPX market peaks. This was the case in the 2000 peak, the 2007 peak, as well as the 2020 peak as shown below. Once again, the Russell 2000 is lagging which is a warning sign for the broader market.

SPX Vs Russell 2000

Source: Bloomberg

The Russell 2000 growth index has performed ever worse, peaking in February this year and currently trading 17% below off its highs. Similarly, Cathie Wood's famed ARKK fund is down almost 40% from its peak. If ever there was an example of the canary in the coalmine, this is it.

ARKK And Russell 2000 Growth Index

Source: Bloomberg

The Fed Model Paints A Misleading Picture Of SPX Valuations

One argument that bulls make for the market being reasonably value at present is the fact that the SPX' forward earnings yield is currently more than 3 percentage points above the 10-year Treasury yield. That stocks are reasonably valued on this so-called Fed Model, however, should provide investors with absolutely no solace whatsoever for two main reasons.

Firstly, low bond yields have failed to prevent major market declines on several previous occasions in the past, and have not prevented international markets trading at significant discounts to the U.S. currently. I have written multiple articles about the folly of believing low interest rates will prevent a market crash. The key point to note is that when speculators bid up the price of stocks to extreme levels in the belief that there is little or no downside risk as policymakers have their backs, they are encouraged to take on much more risk than they otherwise would. This is particularly the case if such speculators have bought stocks on margin as appears to be the case today, with NYSE margin debt at record highs. When sentiment shifts, these highly leveraged investors are forced to scramble for cash regardless of the prevailing interest rate.

Secondly, forward earnings estimates imply profit margins that almost double their long-term average and rely on consumer savings rates declining dramatically to offset the impact of declining fiscal deficits. As I explained in more detail in ‘SPX: Expect A Bear Market In Profit Margins’, SPX earnings have been strong over recent years due to the willingness of consumers to spend in excess of their wages, with government subsidies providing the additional spending power. As Covid-era government transfers continue to wane, consumers would have to draw down their savings even faster in order to prevent profit margins from falling sharply. It is much more likely that falling stock prices will act as a trigger for consumers to increase their precautionary savings rates which will undermine profit margins and earnings, exposing the extent to which stocks are overvalued.

A 50% Decline Should Be Expected

Value investor Jeremy Grantham stated in an interview earlier this year that "the next time we’re pessimistic, we have more potential to write down asset prices than we have ever had in history, anywhere." An obvious question is just how much of a decline should we expect to see if and when investors do indeed turn pessimistic as they appear to be in the process of doing. In the same interview Grantham stated that he expects a 50% decline. Many readers will of course dismiss this out of hand given the rarity of such precedents. However, bear in mind that the valuation metrics that have done the best job of capturing the market's true valuation in the past, and therefore the best job at predicting future returns, are more than 3x above their long-term average and around 40% above their 2000 peak. This can be seen in the chart below curtesy of John Hussman. A 50% decline should therefore be considered a likely outcome rather than a downside tail risk.

Source: John Hussman