Many companies design and sell products and services aimed at traditional consumers. Other firms, meanwhile, work to make it possible for the aforementioned firms to achieve that end goal. One company that fits this latter description is Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV). Today, the company is an interesting prospect because of the business model it champions. But on top of that, it is interesting because of the many changes that management has made in recent years aimed at optimizing the company's prospects. At this point in time, shares of the business do look a bit pricey. This is further complicated by uncertainty caused by the changes the firm has undergone. But on the whole, the enterprise looks to be a quality business. But even a quality firm is only worth so much and shares, as they are priced presently, do look to be too expensive to me.

Analyzing Fortive

Fortive describes itself as a provider of technologies for connected workflow solutions that services in large range of attractive end markets. The business designs, develops, services, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software, and services to their customers. As of the end of its latest fiscal year, the company had facilities located in more than 50 countries throughout North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. If all of this sounds vague, it's because it is. The sheer range of the company's operations is so great that the only way to truly understand it is to break it down segment by segment.

The first of these segments is called Intelligent Operating Solutions. Through the segment, the company provides solutions aimed at accelerating industrial and facility reliability and performance. This includes things like compliance and safety for manufacturing companies, process industries, healthcare businesses, utilities and power companies, and more. Offerings include connected reliability tools, environment, health, safety, and quality software products aimed at the enterprise customer. It also provides other software dedicated to facilities and asset lifestyle. On top of this, the segment provides different hardware solutions like test tools, electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools. As of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, this particular segment accounted for 40.6% of the company's overall revenue and 49.5% of its segment operating profit.

The next largest segment is called Precision Technologies. Through this segment, the company provides customers with electrical test and measurement instruments and services. It also offers ‘energetic material devices’ and it has a portfolio of sensor and control system solutions. In its sensing business, it offers solutions that help to sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables like temperature, pressure, level, and flow. End-users include those in the power and energy space, the medical equipment industry, food and beverage, aerospace, and more. And according to the company, this particular segment was responsible for 35.6% of sales and 50.1% of segment operating profit.

The last segment to discuss is Advanced Healthcare Solutions. This particular segment provides hardware and software solutions to their customers then focuses on things like instrument tracking, cell therapy equipment design, biomedical test tools, radiation safety monitoring, and more. Unfortunately, this particular segment has not proven to be all that valuable for the firm compared to the others. In 2020, it accounted for 23.8% of the company's overall revenue but made up just 0.4% of segment operating profit. And that operating profit was an improvement over the loss the segment generated a year earlier.

A company in transition

Although the operations of the company currently fit nicely into these three segments, the firm has had a history, particularly recently, of making a lot of changes in its business model. The biggest of these changes was the company's decision, in 2020, to spin off 80.1% of its ownership in Vontier Corporation. This was followed up by a divestiture of the remaining 19.9% of its ownership in exchange for a debt reduction of $1.1 billion. But the firm does not just sell off assets. It also engages in the purchase of some. In September of this year, for instance, the firm completed the acquisition of ServiceChannel in exchange for $1.2 billion. But even that was not the most recent deal the company has made.

*Taken from Fortive Corporation

Earlier this month, for instance, management announced that it struck a deal to acquire Provation Software in exchange for $1.425 billion. That particular company operates as a health care workflow software provider and it has been exhibiting attractive growth in recent years. Overall revenue associated with the transaction should be $110 million based on 2021 estimates. However, the company anticipates double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future, with 70% of its revenue coming from recurring activities. Management views this as a valuable tie into its other healthcare operations today. Not only that, it will push annualized software revenue for the enterprise as a whole to $950 million. Software always generates higher margins than hardware or product sales.

*Taken from Fortive Corporation

Due to all the changes management has made, it would normally be difficult to value the enterprise. This job is made a bit easier by the fact that financial performance figures for recent years factor out its Vontier Corporation divestiture. Keeping this in mind, revenue for the enterprise between 2018 and 2020 expanded from $3.80 billion to $4.63 billion. For the current fiscal year, the company expects to generate sales of around $5.3 billion. Of this, about 38% will be recurring revenue. This does not factor in the potential for the Provation Software purchase.

*Created by Author

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been a bit more volatile. Net income, even if we ignore discontinued operations, has been all over the place. However, cash flow from continuing operations has trended higher. Between 2018 and 2020, this figure expanded from $684.1 million to $977.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $860.1 million to $986 million. For the current fiscal year, covering the first nine months of 2021, the company generated net profits of $444.8 million. That is more than double the $200.6 million achieved one year earlier. Operating cash flow of $705.9 million beats out the $648.3 million generated in the same nine months of 2020. And EBITDA of $956.4 million is higher than the $693.9 million generated in the first three quarters of last year.

*Created by Author

In the absence of more detailed guidance by management, we are left to kind of speculate with the rest of the year will look like. If we annualize recent performance, then the firm should generate operating cash flow of around $1.07 billion and EBITDA of around $1.36 billion. Taking this, we can calculate that the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 25.4 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 21.2. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, I ended up with a range of 13.1 to 80.4. Only one of these five firms was more expensive than Fortive. Using the EV to EBITDA approach gives us a range of 6.3 to 19.5. In this case, our prospect was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Fortive Corporation 25.4 21.2 Mueller Industries (MLI) 14.5 6.3 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 14.8 13.4 Crane Co. (CR) 13.1 10.2 Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 80.4 19.5 EnPro Industries (NPO) 20.6 12.3

Takeaway

There is no doubt in my mind that Fortive is a fine company. Even adjusting for its aforementioned divestiture, the company has continued to grow the operations revenue and profitability. The future for the business looks bright and shareholders who buy in will likely fare well in the long run. Having said that, shares are expensive not only relative to the competition but on an absolute basis as well. I wouldn't go so far as to say that the company is overvalued. But it probably isn't too far off either.