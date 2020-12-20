jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: NYSE:XOM) announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on October 29, 2021.

1 - Q3 snapshot

Exxon Mobil posted quarterly earnings of $1.57 per diluted share, beating analysts' expectations.

It was a stark contrast from a loss of $0.15 per share posted a year ago. The quarter recorded a record free cash flow of $9,251 million, bringing total free cash flow on a one-year basis to $23,394 million. The robust quarterly results were strong due to improved realized oil and natural gas prices and better refining and chemical margins.

The results showed a significant recovery in fuel demand compared to last year. It was due to the recovery from the effect of the coronavirus.

However, with a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron, the nascent recovery suffers a setback that affects oil prices again. Hopefully, it is an overreaction, but the market tends to shoot first and ask questions later.

Below is shown the EPS since 1Q'18.

2 - Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil is one of my favored oil companies, and I owned the stock long-term until recently. I am glad the company managed to keep its dividend at the same level during last year's oil crash and managed a slight increase this quarter. However, during the second quarter of this year, I significantly cut my position after realizing that XOM could not cross the $67 target.

Furthermore, oil prices were too high and affected the recovery. In short, it was time to take profits and wait for a meaningful retracement. The retracement materialized faster than I expected because of another black swan coming our way called Omicron. Thus, I believe long-term investors should continue accumulating the stock on any weakness. But, due to extreme volatility in the oil industry, I recommend frequently trading short-term LIFO your long-term position. It is the only profitable strategy for the oil sector. I believe 30%-40% should be allocated for this task to minimize the risks of a sudden negative and unsuspected downturn while keeping a long-term core position for much higher targets.

3 - Stock performance

XOM is up 37% on a one-year basis, but it is down 35% on a five-year basis. The omicron variant plays a negative effect on the stock.

4 - Steady and solid dividend: a definitive plus

Exxon Mobil yield is now 6%.

5 - Upstream production

Oil and gas production in the third quarter was 3,665K barrels of oil equivalent per day, down slightly from the third quarter of 2020 due to divestments and production limit of Groningen gas field. The good news was the US oil price composite jumped to $67.62 this quarter.

Below is the company's production per region between liquids (including NGL) and natural gas in 2Q21. The US segment represents 33% of the total input.

Exxon Mobil - 3Q21 Financial Table and Upstream Production: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 46.20 46.54 59.15 67.74 73.79 Net Income in $ Billion -0.68 -20.07 2.73 4.69 6.75 EBITDA $ Billion 4.89 3.99 8.85 11.51 14.81 EPS diluted in $/share -0.15 -4.70 0.64 1.10 1.57 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 4.39 4.01 9.26 9.65 12.09 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.29 3.63 2.40 2.75 2.84 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.10 0.38 6.86 6.90 9.25 Total Cash $ Billion 8.83 4.63 3.52 3.47 4.77 Total Debt in $ Billion 68.8 66.0 63.2 60.6 56.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.88 Net income outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.271 4.274 4.272 4.276 4276 Oil Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Oil Eq Income Production in K Boepd 3,672 3,689 3,787 3,582 3665 US Production in K Boepd 1,127 1,167 1,126 1,154 1,208 Permian Production in K Boepd 401 418 412 400 500 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 36.80 39.06 56.20 63.29 67.62 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 1.62 2.20 3.36 2.78 3.33

Sources: Company filing and Fun Trading analysis.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Cash Flow

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $73.79 billion in 3Q21

Revenues and other incomes came in at $73.79 billion in the third quarter of 2021, with $6.75 billion in net income. This quarter, revenues significantly improved due to higher chemical margins and improved realized commodity prices.

Highlight this quarter

Source: Presentation

The third quarter confirmed the turnaround experienced in 1Q21. Oil and gas prices were back to a historical normal. However, the situation is getting worse now, with oil prices falling due to the risk of lockdown.

XOM oil and gas prices history:

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures). The company posted a multi-year record of $9.251 billion in 3Q21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The capital expenditure was low in 3Q21 at $2.84 billion, and cash from operating activities jumped to $12.091 billion. CapEx had been reduced by 15.9% from the same quarter a year ago.

Trailing twelve-month FCF is estimated at $23.394 billion (not including divestitures). The third quarter was $9.251 billion.

The dividend is unchanged at $3.52 per share annually or a yield of 6%, based on 4.276 billion shares outstanding diluted, at the cost of ~$15 billion per year.

3 - Oil production in K BOEPD and different earnings Measures

Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,665K Boepd this third quarter, nearly unchanged year over year and up 2.3% sequentially (please see graph history above).

Liquids represented 2,313K Boepd or 63.1% of the total output.

Total US production represented 33% of the total output in 3Q21.

Production in the Permian Basin increased to 500K Boepd, up 19.8% the same quarter a year ago.

Upstream: Recent developments

Growth engines are Guyana and Brazil in the offshore segment and, of course, the Permian. Corpus Christi's chemical complex is also a great plus.

Source: Previous Presentation

Also, on December 20, 2020, we learned that Presidio Petroleum LLC is in advanced talks to acquire around 5,000 shale gas wells from U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil Corp.

The producing properties were valued at that time at between $400 million and $500 million, according another person familiar with the matter.

Downstream and chemical segment

Downstream earnings came at a profit of $1,225 million this quarter, up from a loss of $231 million last year.

Exxon Mobil's refinery throughput averaged 4,051 MBbls/d, higher than the year-earlier level of 3,759 MBbls/d. Petroleum product sales climbed to 5,327 MBbls/d from 5,023 MBbls/d a year ago.

The Chemical segment did exceptionally well again. The earnings in 3Q were $2.140 billion compared to $661 million in 3Q20, helped by significantly higher margins from U.S. and non-U.S. operations. Product sales increased to 6,672 thousand metric tons from 6,624 kt a year ago.

4 - Net Debt is down to $51.8 billion in 3Q21

Total debt rose sharply in 2020, as shown in the chart below. However, the company focused on cutting the debt and did a pretty good job the past six quarters.

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $51.8 billion, with a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x. (Source: Fun Trading)

5 - Company's outlook for the fourth quarter

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for dividends.

XOM forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $62 and support at $58.

I believe selling 30% (Trading LIFO) between $61.8 and $63 and waiting for $58.5 and $57.8 to consider adding again is wise.

Oil prices are going down, and the sector is turning bearish with the increasing threat of the Omicron virus threatening the world economy again.

However, despair can quickly turn into euphoria, as always in the oil sector. It is essential to factor in the high level of volatility in this segment and adopt a reasonable trading strategy, including plan A and plan B.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

