When I think about how to best position my tech portfolio next year, I think 2022, more than ever, is a year to err on the side of value. The market has given us a bevy of "risk-off" signals in the last quarter of the year, and despite the pain that many high-flying stocks have already seen over the past few months, I think rapidly rising rates are going to drive even steeper corrections in valuation multiples.

Strategically, this makes Box (NYSE:BOX) a fantastic value play for 2022. The enterprise file storage and collaboration software platform has quietly outperformed the market in 2021 with a ~45% rally year-to-date. Far from the most talked-about software stock in town now, Box has wowed patient investors with its consistent revenue growth, its continuous stream of product innovations, and its building profitability.

Data by YCharts

Recent tailwinds for Box, and a refresher on the bullish thesis for this stock

On the list of stocks I'm happily holding onto for 2022, Box stands on top of that list, and I remain confidently bullish on the name.

Among the recent fundamental updates that Box has delivered is the general, widespread availability of Box Sign. Box Sign, as the name suggests, is Box's secure document e-signing product, which represents a perfect complement to the company's existing file-sharing products. Giving Box a veritable foothold against the massive market currently cornered by DocuSign (DOCU), I think Box Sign has an incredible potential to expand Box's TAM.

In other financial news, Box also committed to expanding its share buyback program by $200 million in late November. Size-wise, for a company with less than $4 billion in market cap, this move represents over 5% of Box's outstanding market value. Intrinsically, this move also signals management's confidence in the stock for 2022, as well as an indication that the company believes the stock is still cheap.

And the "cheap" aspect is truly hard to dispute. At current share prices near $26, Box trades at a market cap of $3.94 billion. After we net off the $708.3 million of cash and $367.0 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Box's resulting enterprise value is $3.60 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are currently calling for consensus revenue of $978.5 million for Box in FY23 (next fiscal year ending in January 2023), representing 13% y/y growth. At this revenue estimate, Box trades at just 3.7x EV/FY23 revenue. This is yet another reason to remain long on Box - its bargain-basement valuation protects it from the downside action we've seen in other growth software peers and gives Box a chance to rally and "catch up" to peers.

Here's a refresher as well on the full bullish thesis for this company, for investors who are newer to the name:

Box's product portfolio expansion has led to a $55 billion market. Despite competition, Box cites a massive $55 billion market across storage, content collaboration, and data security. That's a big enough space for multiple incumbents, and also suggests Box is only currently ~2% penetrated into this overall market. Recent portfolio additions like Box Sign have greatly expanded Box's potential.

Despite competition, Box cites a massive $55 billion market across storage, content collaboration, and data security. That's a big enough space for multiple incumbents, and also suggests Box is only currently ~2% penetrated into this overall market. Recent portfolio additions like Box Sign have greatly expanded Box's potential. Enterprise orientation. Of all of its well-known competitors, Box is the only company that is enterprise-focused. The company touts its security features plus advanced capabilities like Box Skills as key distinguishers versus the likes of Dropbox.

Of all of its well-known competitors, Box is the only company that is enterprise-focused. The company touts its security features plus advanced capabilities like Box Skills as key distinguishers versus the likes of Dropbox. Nearly pure recurring revenue business that has shown resilience during macroeconomic shocks. Even amid the pandemic, Box has managed to retain its low double-digit/high single-digit revenue growth rates. Revenue growth in Q2 accelerated over Q1, showing sustained momentum.

Even amid the pandemic, Box has managed to retain its low double-digit/high single-digit revenue growth rates. Revenue growth in Q2 accelerated over Q1, showing sustained momentum. Possibility of an acquisition. Buyout speculation has been brewing for Box this year. Though a deal may not be imminent (especially with the stock's recent rally), the company's product fits neatly into one of the other software giants' portfolios (Salesforce (CRM) or Oracle (ORCL)) and its free cash flow also makes it an accretive target.

Stay long here - Box has plenty of upside for 2022.

Q3 download

Let's now go through the highlights of Box's most recent quarter to demonstrate the fundamental strength that the business has seen over to justify the recent rally.

Let's start off with the growth trends:

Figure 1. Box revenue growth trends

Source: Box Q3 earnings deck

Box's revenue in Q3 grew 14% y/y to $224.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $218.6 million (+12% y/y) by a two-point margin. The more important thing to note here: Q3 represents Box's third straight quarter of revenue acceleration. The company has found tremendous success in achieving growth not only through seat expansion, but by cross-selling its new offerings and modules. Now, 62% of Box's customer base is multi-product, up five points versus 57% in the year-ago Q3. Net revenue retention rates also hit a multi-quarter high at 109%, up three points versus 106% in Q2 and 103% in the year-ago Q3.

Box Sign, in my view, will be a huge contributor in this regard as the product continues to be rolled out more broadly. Adding a completely adjacent e-signature product that works natively with files stored and shared in Box should be a major opportunity and threat to DocuSign, which doesn't have built-in file storage features.

Even better news, in my view, is the fact that billings grew 25% y/y to $231 million in Q3. As veteran software investors are aware, it's actually billings growth that is a better indicator of a software company's longer-term growth trajectory than revenue growth itself, as it captures deals signed in the quarter that will get recognized as revenue in future quarters.

Figure 2. Box billings growth

Source: Box Q3 earnings deck

The massive surplus of Box's billings growth against its revenue growth is a good indicator that revenue won't be decelerating again anytime soon. In fact, Box's revenue guidance for Q4 calls for acceleration yet again to 15% y/y growth.

Here's some useful anecdotal commentary from Box founder and CEO Aaron Levie on the company's recent go-to-market successes, made during his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The strength in our third quarter results is also the result of a number of initiatives that we have implemented over the past several quarters. Our land and expand go-to-market model delivers optimized pricing and packaging offerings as we continue to double down on key verticals such as life sciences, financial services, the federal government and other sectors. Since rolling out our new simplified Suites offering called Enterprise Plus, we have seen even more new and existing customers recognize the full value of the Box Platform. As we have discussed on previous calls, we know that when a customer adopts our multiproduct offerings, we see greater total account value, higher net retention, higher gross margin and a more efficient sales process."

Box has also continued to drive impressive profitability growth. Pro forma gross margins rose 130bps in the quarter to 74.7%, while pro forma operating expenses as a percentage of revenue fell by 200bps, leading to the three-point bump in pro forma operating margins:

Figure 3. Box gross margin trends

Source: Box Q3 earnings deck

Year-to-date, free cash flow of $136.9 million has also grown at a fantastic 72% y/y pace and represents a 21% FCF margin. As a reminder, Box manages its growth plus profitability targets on a revenue growth + FCF margin basis, and in the current year (FY22), the company expects to land at above a 32% mark, at least two points above a 30% target it set for itself at the beginning of the year. It also sees growth + FCF margin expanding by roughly five points a year to achieve over a 40% score by FY24.

Figure 4. Box FCF+growth targets

Source: Box Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

It's full steam ahead for Box in 2022. The company's accelerating revenue growth, strong billings, product rollouts, and free cash flow growth are beginning to strike a chord with investors in this risk-off market that has seen a drastic selloff in the higher-flying software stocks.

Though Box is a solid long play for next year, there are several risks that investors should keep in mind. The primary risk revolves around intensifying competition. Box is locked in a fairly intense competitive arena versus Dropbox (DBX) and Google Drive (GOOG), and though Box is the premier enterprise-grade product, Dropbox is catching up in this arena. The second is saturation: Box has been around for years, and cross-sales are generating a good chunk of its growth at the moment. Lack of new greenfield market opportunities may drive disappointing growth.

This being said, I think Box's cheap valuation and increased buyback plan are further tailwinds for a sustained rally, and more than compensate for these potential risks. Stay long here.