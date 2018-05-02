sshepard/E+ via Getty Images

In early October, I wrote an article titled Kearny Financial's Latest Buyback Could Boost Share Price. The expectation of an increased share price was based on Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) rapidly reducing the outstanding shares and increasing its dividend. While both of these events have taken place, the share price is only minimally higher as of this writing.

The Dividend

At the end of October, Kearny reported results for its first fiscal quarter, including an announcement that it was increasing the quarterly dividend by 10% from $0.09 to $0.10. An additional $0.04 per year won't be all that noticeable to most readers, and a yield of less than 3.5% isn't likely to attract too many investors searching for yield. On the other hand, a dividend that has been increased eight times since the end of 2017, and still has plenty of room to grow, might be worthy of your attention.

Share Buybacks

Another factor to consider is the overall cost of the dividends to Kearny. Kearny acquired Clifton Savings Bank in an all-stock transaction in April of 2018. After each share of Clifton was converted to 1.191 shares of Kearny common stock, the Kearny shares outstanding had climbed to 102,385,573 as of May 2, 2018. The share count would be rapidly brought down. Its 10k filed for the year ending on June 30, 2021 showed:

As of August 20, 2021 there were outstanding 77,004,871 shares of the Registrant’s Common Stock

In just over three years, the shares outstanding had dropped by 25,380,702 shares, or 25%. And, on September 22, 2021, Kearny announced that the "Board of Directors had authorized a new stock repurchase plan to acquire up to 7,602,021 shares, or approximately 10% of the Company’s outstanding common stock." In the past, Kearny has been precise in the number of shares to be purchased, and we can infer that there were ~76,020,210 shares outstanding, and that Kearny had reduced the shares outstanding by another million shares in the two months between August 20th and September 22.

Furthermore, we can look at Kearny's most recent 10Q that showed:

The number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer’s classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: November 2, 2021. $0.01 par value common stock — 75,049,972 shares outstanding

and see that Kearny had purchased another million shares between September 22nd and November 2nd. As the history of Kearny's buybacks would have shown, there is every reason to expect that Kearny will purchase the rest of the 7,602,021 shares authorized for the current buyback.

Back To The Dividend

The table below shows that the dividend payout ratio was quite low by historical standards, that is essentially as low as it has been in the past five years.

For The Years Ending June 30th (In Thousands, Except Percentage and Per Share Amounts) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Net Income /Share (Basic & Diluted) $ 0.77 $ 0.55 $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 82,387 82,409 91,054 82,587 84,590 Diluted 82,391 82,430 91,100 82,643 84,661 Cash dividends per share $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 Dividend payout ratio (1) 45.1% 52.8% 80.8% 102.9% 45.0% (1) Represents cash dividends declared divided by net income

Source: Company 2021 10K (Reformatted by author)

Arguably, there is a lot of room for continued dividend increases. First, the payout ratio is historically at a low percentage. Second, as the current share buyback continues to reduce the denominator, the payout ratio will continue to decline further, even with the recent 10% increase in the dividend.

Rating

Seeking Alpha requires that contributors give one of five ratings to single ticker stock articles: Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish or Very Bearish. More than two months ago, with the share price sitting at $12.72, I gave it a Bullish rating. With the current price slightly lower (down by$0.02), and the expected dividend increase having taken place, I have been debating whether or not to lower the rating to neutral, maintain the Bullish rating, or to follow the Seeking Alpha Quant rating of Very Bullish.

The overall stock market climate has turned more negative since the previous article was published, and the latest press conference by Fed Chairman Powell revealed that the Fed will be reducing its asset purchases sooner than expected. Add to that, the concerns over the latest strain of COVID-19, ongoing issues with the supply chain, Senator Manchin standing in the way of a proposed $2 trillion stimulus package, and there would seem to be enough negatives to warrant a more cautious approach.

Nevertheless, I have decided to maintain a Bullish rating on Kearny, based mostly on the relatively low dividend payout ratio, a forward dividend yield of 3.4% and the expectation that the dividend could be increased another two times in the coming year. Even with an increased payout, it may not be enough to fund some extravagant purchase, but it's better than getting coal in your stocking as we head towards Christmas and the New Year.