The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund (MUTF:EMBAX) utilizes a flexible approach to emerging markets debt investing and invests in debt securities issued by governments, quasi-government entities, or corporations in emerging markets countries. These securities may be denominated in any currency, including those of emerging markets. By investing in emerging markets debt securities, the Fund offers exposure to emerging markets fundamentals, historically characterized by lower debts and deficits, higher growth rates, and independent central banks.1

Market Review

The Fund outperformed its benchmark, 50% J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified and 50% J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI), by 28 bps in November. It was down -2.01% based on net asset value, while its benchmark was down -2.29%. YTD, the Fund outperformed its benchmark by -1.99%; the Fund was down -4.69%, compared to its benchmark, which was down -6.68%.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of November 30, 2021 1 Mo† 3 Mo† YTD 1 Yr 5 Yr Life Class A: NAV (Inception 7/9/12) -2.01 -4.73 -4.69 -1.53 4.82 2.27 Class A: Maximum 5.75% Load -7.65 -10.21 -10.17 -7.19 3.58 1.62 Class I: NAV (Inception 7/9/12) -1.92 -4.56 -4.32 -1.16 5.15 2.57 50 GBI-EM GD / 50% EMBI GD -2.29 -5.60 -6.68 -4.18 3.81 2.30

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of September 30, 2021 1 Mo† 3 Mo† YTD 1 Yr 5 Yr Life Class A: NAV (Inception 7/9/12) -2.72 -2.81 -2.68 5.32 4.70 2.54 Class A: Maximum 5.75% Load -8.32 -8.40 -8.28 -0.73 3.47 1.88 Class I: NAV (Inception 7/9/12) -2.66 -2.70 -2.41 5.59 5.01 2.84 50 GBI-EM GD / 50% EMBI GD -2.75 -1.90 -3.87 3.53 3.03 2.67

†Monthly returns are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.30%; Net 1.25%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/22 at 1.25% for Class A. Caps exclude acquired fund fees and expenses, interest expense, trading expenses, dividends and interest payments on securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses. Please note that, generally, unconstrained bond funds may have higher fees than core bond funds due to the specialized nature of their strategies.

The tables above present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect temporary contractual fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at Net Asset Value (NAV). An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns assume that dividends of the index constituents in the index have been reinvested. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal; please see disclaimers on next page. Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for performance current to the most recent month ended.

Our low exposure to emerging markets (“EM”) local currency continues to help; EM local currency was down around 10% YTD, for reference. We have 72.1% of the Fund in USD-denominated debt, duration of 6.73, but are still generating around 5.3% carry2 despite such defensive positioning. We continue to favor Brazil, China, Mexico, Peru, and the UAE are among our top exposures.

Selectivity is key. We still see rising inflation and the Fed’s (“Federal Reserve”) reaction to it as the main unpriced risk. Markets have been conditioned by three decades of declining interest rates and a Fed “put”. But with U.S. and global inflation rising, we are entering a new state-of-nature. Some bonds can handle this, others can’t. We see the political backdrop for the Fed changing dramatically, with inflation becoming a key focus. The monthly inflation print is going to be to 2022 what the employment number was to 2021, meaning that it will be the market's focus and the market driver. In particular, we think it is very unsustainable that the terminal rate for the Fed is lower today than it was in 2019 when inflation was much lower and declining. In earlier pieces, we warned of a flatter yield curve, which has since transpired in spades—the 2yr and 5yr Treasuries are at recent high yields, while the 10yr is not. As a result, we either see inflation continuing to impress to the upside, in which case the 10yr sells off further (higher in yield). Or, we see the Fed getting ahead of the story, in which case the 10yr rallies (lower in yield), but in the context of market fears of the Fed hitting growth more deeply. Growth is at risk from inflation, in other words, and it points to selectivity and nimbleness.

Selectivity is key. Omicron likely marks the end of the Covid crisis, with positive implications for some, but a lot of the growth upside already priced. We’ve had peak fiscal stimulus already, and monetary policy looks set to continue to tighten. We believe some bonds will suffer from this, others will not. In the US, we are less than one year away from mid-term elections, so any further stimulus discussions will be frozen. Recent stimulus plans have already been watered down and the great likelihood of significant Republican victories in mid-terms means a very low probability of stimulative fiscal policy. Monetary policy has also shifted, as we noted above. These are new headwinds. We are not predicting a recession, just a lower rate of growth and inaction in the event stimulus is needed.

Selectivity is key. Even though growth might have peaked globally, it will be varied, and emerging markets could be bigger beneficiaries going forward than developed markets (“DM”) because EM lagged DM growth in 2021. EM is largely done with fiscal stimulus and embarked on significantly tighter monetary policy much earlier than DM (see our charts from earlier monthlies). As a result, and as is our usual mantra, outperformance versus the Index will be the result of bottom-up factors (such as a resurgence of tourism revenues), not top-down ones. Some of the countries that fit this bill are Sri Lanka, Egypt, and the Dominican Republic.

Selectivity is key. EM is not a monolith and has many good opportunities, even in such an environment. EM’s ability to repay USD-denominated debt is high, while local currency tends to be a shock-absorber. High carry provides a cushion to rising rates. Uncorrelated issuers driven by country- or company-specific drivers are also attractive. Look at the chart below. It shows the reaction (returns over the next 12 months) of the main debt asset classes to a -100 bps to +100 bps change in interest rates (we show two scenarios for local currency, because the emerging markets local currency (“EMFX”) reaction requires assumptions more than just the math of a yield curve shift). It should speak for itself. Please do not accept interest rate rises as a reason to be concerned about EM debt. Sell Treasuries or sell your investment grade (“IG”) bonds, or go to cash or buy stocks or some such “asset-allocation” decision. But, within your fixed-income allocation, in rising rate environments, carry compensates for the duration loss. Just look at the upside/downside on the emerging markets investment grade (“EMBIG”) versus the upside downside on U.S. Treasuries or U.S. investment grade (“IG”) or even U.S. high-yield (“HY”)—EMBIG has the best upside and better downside as well, in our view.

Exhibit 1 – Interest Rate Changes are not a Reason to Avoid EM Debt

Source: VanEck; Bloomberg. Data as of November 30, 2021.

Selectivity is key. There are many attractive and uncorrelated bonds in EM, especially in USD-denominated bonds. Some China property sector bonds that collapsed as we worried they would in our September piece “China’s Evergrande Collapse Is Spreading” now fit the bill due to their price collapse and positive policy action. Ecuador and Zambia (one of our few local currency exposures) fit the bill too, with their IMF programs. El Salvador should fit the bill too, though it is a much bumpier road.

EXPOSURE TYPES AND SIGNIFICANT CHANGES

The changes to our top positions are summarized below. Our largest country exposures in November were: Brazil, China, Mexico, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates.

We increased our hard currency exposure in Angola and Saudi Arabia. The last was a new issue—we felt comfortable adding to the existing position due to the positive impact of oil on fundamentals and a more genuine reform drive. In terms of our investment process, this strengthened the country’s economic and policy test scores. As regards Angola, a higher price of oil is a boon for fundamentals. Further, the 2022 draft budget was a positive surprise because of: (A) a big drop in the debt-to-GDP ratio; and (B) it's targeting a sizable primary surplus and 0% GDP overall fiscal balance (despite higher spending). In terms of our investment process, this improved the country’s economic and policy test scores.

We also increased our local and hard currency sovereign exposure in Brazil. The currency looked very cheap, while the local swap curve was pricing in way too many policy rate hikes for the next 12 months. In addition, Brazil’s external accounts (current account, foreign direct investments, and international reserves) remain very solid, which means that the government’s ability to honor its sovereign obligations is exceptionally strong. In terms of our investment process, these factors improved Brazil’s technical and economic test scores.

We continued to reduce our local currency exposure in Mexico, taking profits on the position that performed well this year. Factors that persuaded us to act now included a possibility of an earlier rate hike in the U.S. and the uncertainty about the next governor of Mexico’s central bank. This last issue had since been resolved (in a way)—President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed a new nomination. However, the candidate (Victoria Rodriguez) does not have the relevant monetary policy experience and is the president’s loyalist, which raises concerns about the central bank’s independence. In terms of our investment process, this worsened the country’s technical and policy test scores.

We also reduced local exposure in China, following a series of statements from the central bank, which warned the market about the currency’s “two-way” fluctuations. We also see further potential for more policy easing to prop up growth—especially on the fiscal front—which can boost bond issuance. In terms of our investment process, this worsened the policy and technical test scores for the country. We used proceeds to build up a position in real estate developer bonds, that were seriously hit in the previous months, but whose prospects improved following regulations rollback and asset sales.

