Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) has seen its recovery taper back down over the past 6 months. That's despite the enormous steps forward the company has made in its financial position and the Double E pipeline startup. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to drive continued shareholder returns that'll grow significantly as management improves the financial position.

Summit Midstream Partners Overview

Summit Midstream's share price has been steadily trending downwards, in our view, due to a lack of excitement around the stock.

The company has >95% fee-based cash flow with a 8.3 year weighted average contract life and ~1.7 billion cubic feet / day in volume. The company draws from 2.8 million acres with its core focus areas some of the largest fields in the country. More so its 78% natural gas focus provides a unique diversification from traditional fossil fuel companies.

Trends like EVs and increased modernization will actually be expected to support natural gas demand. The company continues to generate strong EBITDA (~$230-235 million / year) while keeping capital expenditures low ($25-30 million / year). The company's leverage is high, making up the majority of its enterprise value.

Summit Midstream Partners 2021-2022 Financial Results

Financially, the company has generated strong earnings, and we expect that to continue.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the year to be near the high-end of its guidance. That'll be ~$235-240 million. The Double E pipeline, with $350 million at a 8-9x multiple, will generate roughly an additional $40 million in adjusted EBITDA for the company annually. That points to 2022 EBITDA for the company of roughly $280 million.

The company's capital expenditures are expected to be towards the low-end, so roughly $25 million. Only $10 million of this is maintenance, while the company is investing the rest in growth. Incremental growth investments like this, outside of maintenance capital, can add close to $2 million in adjusted EBITDA, a reasonable amount.

The company has around a 75% DCF conversion from its adjusted EBITDA (in the most recent quarter). However, the company's debt rollover means ~$45 million in additional interest expenditures annually from how it rolled over debt. That means the company's net DCF for 2022 onwards with the new debt and Double E pipeline will be $165 million in DCF annually.

That's versus ~$180 million in 2021. However, the company pushed back its debt by 5 years, something it needed to do. After capital spending, that leaves the company ~$150 million annually depending on new growth capital. For the first 9 months of 2021, the company repaid $130 million in debt, but it'll be able to continue doing so.

This shows the company's 2021-2022 strong financial performance.

Summit Midstream Partners Financial Repositioning

Summit Midstream Partners has focused on repositioning its financial portfolio.

Summit Midstream Partners has significantly simplified and improved its financial position throughout COVID-19. The company's total debt is now $700 million in 8.5% bonds, $300 million in a credit facility, and $260 million in 5.75% notes due in 2025. Counting Series A units, the company's current obligations are roughly $1.4 billion versus $2.1 billion at YE 2019.

The company's 2022 bankruptcy risk is gone. Its overall structure is significantly more aligned with public shareholders. Its assets have also improved. It's also worth noting that the company's subsidiaries have almost $200 million in obligations. However, the debt reduction has still been significant for the company.

We expect given the disconnect between the company's market capitalization and its debt it'll start repaying debt significantly.

Summit Midstream Partners Series A Deal

Summit Midstream Partners has recently announced, in the interest of improving its financial structure, the new Series A preferred offering. 32% of unit holders have agreed. The company is offering 38 common units for each share, with the potential for, depending on the deals, 5.5 million new common units to be issued. 1.75 million have been agreed to be issued.

The current deals have the potential to increase the company's shares outstanding by roughly 75%, adding $126 million to the company's market capitalization. However, it'll clean up the company's capital stack while saving it ~$15.5 million in annual interest expenses. Honestly, given the company's current capital stack, we think it's a bad deal, but it aligns with management targets.

We think cash would be a better deal given the company's appreciation potential.

Summit Midstream Partners Incremental Capacity

On top of the company's recent balance sheet improvements, it has significant incremental capacity which could support additional earnings growth.

Summit Midstream Partners is generating massive DCF despite lower system utilization. The company's current utilization is 37% and in the Barnett and Marcellus basins the company requires no additional capital to capture incremental capacity (25% of its incremental capacity is here). Overall ~37% of the company's incremental capacity doesn't require additional capital.

An additional ~30% of the company's incremental capacity requirements moderate incremental costs proportional to its activity. The company has seen much less connections than historic, meaning it has significant potential as the markets return to normal. Given volatility in European natural gas prices, and the cold season, we expect prices to remain high.

The takeaway here is that incremental capacity for the company could help drive significant additional revenue, and we expect it's likely to be used as demand grows. In our view, the current market environment represents a low. That growth with minimal additional capital requirements is exciting to see for the company.

And it's all DCF on top of the company's current strength.

Summit Midstream Partners Shareholder Return Potential

Even without incremental capacity, Summit Midstream Partners, and what we feel is a quality management team given how they handled the bankruptcy risk, can drive substantial shareholder rewards for patient investors. However, the key need here will be for the company to not get carried away with new projects or growth and focus on driving shareholder rewards.

From 2021-2030 the company, post interest expenditures, will earn ~$1.5 billion in DCF post capital spending. That's enough for the company to repay all of its debt, including subsidiary debt, with the Series A notes translated. Without interest costs, that'll leave the company with almost $100 million saved annually.

That'll point towards 2030 DCF of ~$250 million. For a company with no debt and an almost $170 million market capitalization today. What kind of market capitalization is necessary is justify that amount of DCF? It varies, but likely at least $1.25 billion in our view for a 20% DCF yield. That'd point to a 500% return over the next 9-years or ~20% annualized.

Summit Midstream Partners Thesis Risk

The risk to Summit Midstream Partner's thesis is long-term natural gas demand. The company is at 37% utilization showing a susceptibility, also seen through the well connection decreases, to a downturn in the markets. We see the current market positioning as the bottom, however, with significant room to improve.

Conclusion

Summit Midstream Partners has finished a two-year campaign to fix its debt and now no longer has the same 2022 risk of bankruptcy. The 4-year push-out comes at the cost of $45 million in additional annual interest payments, but now enables the company to drive significant long-term returns through a simple path.

The company can repay all of its debt, which is 7x its market capitalization by year-end 2030. Doing so will generate 20% in annual returns even assuming no shareholder returns through buybacks. Putting all of this together means the company's strong management team can generate reliable double-digit shareholder returns.