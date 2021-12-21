2021: A Year For Cash Flows

Dec. 21, 2021 8:17 AM ETDES, DON1 Like
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • As interest rates rose and the economy accelerated its recovery this year, investors became more focused on near-term cash flows in the form of current profits and dividends.
  • The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index was a prime beneficiary of this flight to cash flows.
  • The sector allocations changes for the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index at this year’s rebalance were modest.

Businessman working on laptop, business concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

By Matt Wagner, CFA

2020 was the year of story stocks.

Recently issued IPOs and companies with negative earnings heavily outpaced the broader market.

2020 Index Performance

For definitions of indexes in the chart above, please visit the glossary.

As interest rates rose and the economy accelerated its recovery this year, investors became more focused on near-term cash flows in the form of current profits and dividends. The reversal from market leadership to laggards for non-earners and non-dividend payers was most pronounced in more speculative mid- and small caps.

2021 Index Performance

For definitions of indexes in the chart above, please visit the glossary.

Mid- and Small-Cap Dividends

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index was a prime beneficiary of this flight to cash flows. Through December 15, the Index has outperformed the most widely tracked mid-cap core and value Indexes this year.

Year-to-Date Index Performance

For definitions of indexes in the chart above, please visit the glossary.

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index targets a high-quality basket of dividend paying mid-caps, giving greater weight to companies paying higher cash dividends. This investment process typically produces lower valuation multiples and higher quality characteristics than market cap-weighted indexes.

The Index is rebalanced on an annual basis each December, with the most recent rebalance taking place after the market close on December 14.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index - Characteristics

For definitions of terms in the chart above, please visit the glossary.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index has a comparable investment process for the small-cap universe.

Through December 15, the Index has heavily outperformed the Russell 2000 and CRSP U.S. Small Cap indexes - both indexes that skew toward larger market-cap companies—but has lagged value indexes tilted toward higher beta companies.

Year-to-Date Index Performance

Headed into 2022, investors are looking to solve for the key risk of elevated valuations in both equities and fixed income.

Looking at the valuations of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index, this area of the market may help investors lower overall portfolio valuations while also offering premium dividend income potential.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index - Characteristics

Sector Allocations

The sector allocations changes for the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index at this year’s rebalance were modest. The Index added over 2% to the Consumer Discretionary allocation and reduced weight to the Industrials allocation by a similar amount.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index - Sectors

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index added over 3% to the Utilities sector as several companies moved down from the mid-cap Index. Financials, which gets capped at 25% in both Indexes, had its weight reduced by over 2%.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index - Sectors

Conclusion

With elevated valuations in large-cap U.S. equities, mid- and small-caps look more attractively valued for long-term focused investors. And as the Fed is expected to raise interest rates multiple times in 2022, we may see more of the same in terms of outperformance of mid- and small-value stocks relative to the unprofitable story stocks that outperformed in 2020.

In this market environment, dividend payers may be poised to solve for income as well as generate long-term outperformance.

For investors looking to tap into this thesis, we highlight the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) and the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. Investment returns and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Standardized performance for DON is available here. Standardized performance for DES is available here. Performance of less than one year is cumulative. You cannot invest directly in an index.

WisdomTree shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Total returns are calculated using the daily 4:00 p.m. net asset value (NAV). Market price returns reflect the midpoint of the bid/ask spread as of the close of trading on the exchange where Fund shares are listed. Market price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Funds focusing their investments on certain sectors and/or smaller companies increase their vulnerability to any single economic or regulatory development. This may result in greater share price volatility. Dividends are not guaranteed, and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Please read each Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.52K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.