Investment Thesis

Investors often seek refuge in defensive sectors in times of economic uncertainty, such as healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples. Although stocks in these industries are not immune from an overall market selloff, their earnings stability provides financial reassurance, especially when the underlying business pays a dividend, reinforcing investors' defenses against disruptions via a relatively safe stream of income.

I can't imagine a segment within healthcare safer than a healthcare REIT. Rent comes as a priority in every business, perhaps before any other expense. However, blanket rules like these often lead to bad decisions when followed blindly. There are always company-specific dynamics influencing profitability. For example, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Omega Health Investors (OHI) are two healthcare REITs that share many characteristics yet hold different perceived risk/reward profiles, which feeds back into performance.

MPW is betting on an aggressive expansion strategy that can generate lucrative returns in the long run if executed right. Management will likely raise dividends at a slower pace than revenue, allowing it a breathing room to clean its balance sheet from debt. To qualify as a REIT, MPW must distribute 90% of its earnings. GAAP rules allow the company to retain non-cash expenses, such as depreciation, which I believe management will do, either to deleverage, or save cash for more acquisitions. However, as it slowly amortizes its assets, Funds Available For Distribution "FAD" will increase, and subsequently dividend. Moreover, as real estate values rise, its Debt/Assets ratios will improve, allowing it to refinance at better rates. These dynamics offset equity and debt capital costs, i.e., increased interest expense and dilution seen in recent quarters.

This process, which partially capitalizes on GAAP accounting and REIT distribution regulation requires time to fully bear fruit. On its books, MPW records the useful life of its assets at 40 years. However, the 5% stable and "slowly-increasing" dividend provides some comfort for patient investors. Risks revolve around execution risk, particularly if its assets don't perform as planned, potentially leading to a credit downgrade.

Revenue Trends, Concentration Risk And Strategy Rationale

With a market cap of $13 billion, MPW is the fourth largest healthcare RIET in a niche sector consisting of 15 publicly-traded companies. Management recently implemented an aggressive expansion strategy, drawing skeptics and backers on Wall Street and within the retail investors' community. The move helped the company assuage some of the concentration risks, which surfaced when its largest tenant, Steward Health, started demonstrating signs of financial stress in 2019 and 2020. Steward Health is a private company that reports its financials annually. The effect on MPW revenue was minimal, if anything. MPW's performance is a derivative of its tenants' operations, limiting the impact on its revenue. As long as these tenants pay rent, MPW's top line will remain steady, mirroring a low bar that Steward has passed. In any case, Steward's share as a percentage of MPW's assets has been decreasing mainly due to MPW's expansion strategy. This trend accelerated last quarter by a transaction that shifted the ownership of five facilities from Steward to HCA Healthcare (HCA). As of September end, Steward comprised 17% of Gross Assets, down from 22% a year before. Nonetheless, it remains the largest client on its books with no contest.

Investors shouldn't be concerned about MPW's ability to increase top-line revenue. The hospital rental market is fragmented and ripe for consolidation. National healthcare providers and hospital chains are growing. It is more practical for these prominent players to work with a single landlord, under a master agreement, instead of individual contracts for each property in each region. On a longer-term (really long term), a greying population is also a revenue tailwind; however, one shouldn't expect to see the impact of demographic trends quarter over quarter. The nature of the business also provides MPW with an edge/moat, given the expertise required to develop and lease a hospital facility.

The crown jewel of MPW lies in the fine print of its lease contracts, which ties rent to the CPI and other inflation indices. MPW leases its properties under long-term contracts extending to 15 years, with renewal options. Almost all contracts contain an inflation adjustments clause, allowing the company to increase rent annually. Many of these contracts are bound to rate adjustment ceilings, which are likely to be hit this year given the soaring inflation. Tenants are also responsible for almost all costs, including maintenance, repair, insurance, and tax.

We typically invest in facilities that have the highest intensity of care. MPW Annual Report

The rising market share of telemedicine will have a negligible effect on MPW, given its focus on critical care and emergency facilities that require face-to-face medical attention. Moreover, as demonstrated in market growth projections, the growth in healthcare demand is enough to compensate for the partial shift of medical care delivery to digital channels.

Financial Position

Despite the substantial increase in revenue in the past two years, many of its per-share metrics remained more or less the same or increase only slightly. The company funds its expansion through equity and debt, and the benefits of these new assets are partially offset by dilution and higher interest rates. Dividend per share, which grew 8.8% since 2019, failed to match the growth magnitude of revenue and assets, which increased by 72% and 36%, respectively.

The impact of rising interest rates on MPW's popularity among income investors is debatable. From a financial perspective, the effect of a tighter monetary policy on the company's borrowing costs will be counterbalanced by its debt covenants tied to fixed coupon payments instead of variable interest on 65% of its debt. Half of the remaining 35% is hedged via interest rate swaps, leaving ~18% unhedged, variable interest borrowing.

Data by YCharts

Summary

The silver lining lies in the long-term prospects of MPW's dividend growth. The company is likely to retain chunks of FFO as permitted by regulations, to deleverage or perhaps prepare for the next acquisition. FAD and dividends will increase eventually increase when assets are fully amortized, given the 90% distribution requirement. Moreover, with rising real estate prices, the company will be able to refinance its debt at more attractive costs. Its LT Debt to Asset ratio currently stands at 52%, while interest expense sums to approximately $400 million. Moreover, MPW's acquisitions are accretive, as demonstrated in the small dividend growth.

MPW 5% dividend yield is sustainable, secured by long-term property lease contracts serving top healthcare providers in different markets. This is also augmented by expansion opportunities stemming from a fragmented and growing market. Rising inflation will improve its earnings, given the lease clauses on the majority of its rent agreements, boosting its interest coverage ratio, and dividends. I believe now is a good time to invest in MPW, given that that its shares are suppressed by execution risk fears, rising leverage, and concentration risk.