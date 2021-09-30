skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview And Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) designs, develops and markets exercise bikes, cardio equipment and strength training products which are sold under the well-known brands Bowflex, Schwinn and Nautilus. As an industry-laggard, the company exclusively focused on the sale of hardware and did not participate materially in the emerging digital fitness platform market. Consequently, annual sales stagnated at around $300 to $400 million and the stock traded in a cyclical range of $10 to $20. However, in July 2019, the then new management team (see e.g., 8-K regarding the appointment of the new CEO James Barr) announced the transformation of Nautilus by means of revamping its digital subscription-based fitness platform JRNY. Management has also been pruning the company's brand portfolio and sold its Octane Fitness business unit for $25 million in October 2020.

As a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, NLS saw its share price appreciate from roughly $1.3 to $30 within a year. The company's top-line increased by almost 80% to $553 million in fiscal 2020. Investors priced-in strong and sustainable growth from hardware sales and subscription revenues. However, as also NLS suffers from input cost inflation and supply chain disruptions, the company saw its gross margin contract by more than ten percentage points, crushing profitability. Initially upbeat growth expectations gave way to a double-digit decline in sales in fiscal 2022 (ending in March 2022 due to a change in fiscal year) and earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 suggest that the downtrend will continue. The share price has, likely also due to year-end tax-loss-selling, retracted to $6.2 (i.e., by more than 80% since the February 2021 top).

Such a substantial decline typically comes with a strong anchoring bias, suggesting that NLS is back in value territory. The brand portfolio has been slimmed, the company is on its way to a profitable digital fitness platform and profits from what seems to be a secular uptrend in exercise-at-home equipment. But does that warrant a price that is four to five times what investors were willing to pay in 2019?

My investment thesis is not built on the hypothesis that Nautilus might once own a profitable subscription-based fitness platform as I believe that this field is too competitive for a company such as NLS to become successful. Instead, I suspect that at some point, investors who bought NLS in late 2020 or early 2021 (at share prices of $20 to $30) will lose patience as hardware sales languish-along and JRNY subscriptions lag expectations. Under such circumstances I find it plausible that the company, with its arguably reputable brands and solid hardware, could become a valid buyout target.

My Impression Of Management And The Business' Outlook

The appointment of the new management team apparently came at the right time, i.e., roughly six months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Officers Barr et al. could claim the success of fiscal 2020 for themselves but it is difficult to quantify management's actual influence. On the company's analyst day in March 2021, management sounded particularly upbeat (see, e.g., p. 54).

The company released several new products such as their connected spin bikes (Bowflex C6 and Schwinn IC4) and more importantly embedded screen devices (ESDs) such as the Bowflex VeloCore and C7 bikes and the Bowflex T7/10/22 treadmills (p. 40 of the presentation). While especially the connected devices are app-agnostic, the ESDs appear particularly relevant for JRNY's success.

Management expects 2 million JRNY members by the end of fiscal 2026 (ending in March 2026) and they guided towards fiscal 2026 annual revenues of $1 billion. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% as fiscal 2021 sales came in at $665 million. The 2026 revenue target includes $200 million in revenues from digital subscriptions and stripping the segment's contribution out of the equation still yields a hardware-based revenue CAGR of 3.8%. In light of the difficult comp with fiscal 2021, this target appears particularly ambitious. There is a lot of growth to make up for, as sales in fiscal 2022 are expected to come in well below the 2021 figure. Sales in fiscal 2023 will likely decline as well, with the consensus estimate currently being $597 million, according to five analysts.

While management appears very confident with the business' longer-term growth prospects, they obviously lack conviction as becomes evident from reviewing insider ownership. NLS' form 4 filings do not reveal any material insider purchases over the last two years. In this context, I do not consider share-based compensations (i.e., options) relevant. Even worse, numerous insider sales were noticed between August 2020 and May 2021, at times when the shares traded quite optimistically. The trades of Mr. Collins (vice president and general manager international commercial) stand out in particular as he bought 33,000 shares in January 2020 at a price of $1.5 just to sell them five months later at $5.88. In addition, he sold most of his remaining stake (i.e., 34,000 shares) over the following months at roughly $14 to $20.

What remains is the impression that current management is not particularly incentivized to act in favor of common shareholders, possibly putting their jobs and compensations first. Arguably, this could also prove to be negative for the investment thesis of a buyout.

Nautilus' JRNY Platform

JRNY has been revamped in 2019 when the new management team took over. Apart from organic growth efforts, the company also engages in acquisitions such as the recent take-over of VAY AG for $27 million in cash (see p. 8 of the Q2-2021 10-Q), a start-up company from the ETH Zürich which specializes in motion detection. The acquisition makes sense for NLS' non-connected products (i.e., SelectTech dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells and benches) and will likely contribute to JRNY's success. However, I do not see how VAY's technology could be used in Nautilus' connected devices and ESDs (e.g., bikes and treadmills) as such typically do not involve specialized motions that require particular control. Possibly though, VAY's technology might at least aid during initial positioning on the bike?

Initially, subscriptions did not grow materially and it was practically thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that NLS was able to report 65,000 JRNY members by the end of Q2 2021 (ending in September 2020). One year later, the subscription-based fitness platform counted roughly 200,000 members and thus - on average - grew by 33% each quarter. A continuation of this trend would imply 350,000 members at the end of fiscal 2022 (i.e., the upper boundary of management's guidance). Assuming that the guidance midpoint (300,000) is met at the end of fiscal 2022, the platform's subscriptions would still have to grow by roughly 12% each quarter to satisfy management's guidance of 2 million members by the end of fiscal 2026. Taking into account the large number of competitors in the home fitness landscape (e.g., slide 30 of this presentation), the guidance appears overly optimistic as the company is still rather new to the field and apparently lacks specialized technology (except VAY's technology) and significant experience.

I currently cannot comprehend how Nautilus will be able to diversify its top- and its bottom-line from hardware sales to JRNY subscriptions in a material way until 2026. It is simply the executional strength and the first mover's advantage of its competitors that makes this race appear as if it was already lost. As the company's hardware is rather commodity-like and does not benefit from specialized technology, slower growth in terms of JRNY subscriptions will likely also lead to slower growth of equipment sales (or vice versa).

Balance Sheet Quality

Nautilus' balance sheet is in good shape as becomes evident from the net cash position of $4.3 million, not taking into account operating lease liabilities. The company's equity ratio is very stable and has been hovering around 50% of total assets since 2016. The $24.5 million in goodwill (roughly 6% of total assets) is associated with the $27 million acquisition of VAY AG.

Inventories have more than doubled since March 2021 and are now at $163 million. It may be argued that the increase was due to seasonal expectations on the one hand and due to supply chain disruptions (failure of being able to book containers) on the other hand. I expect inventories to come down materially over the next two quarters.

Management recently submitted a S-3/A filing with the SEC, suggesting the possible intention to sell securities to fund general corporate purposes as per page 4 of the prospectus. I am not entirely sure what to make of this filing but it does fit the CEO's tone during the Q2-2022 earnings call where he clearly prioritizes growth over profitability. Possibly, the company is seeking to acquire additional technology companies to bolster the quality of its subscription service.

Herein lies the key risk to the investment thesis of a buyout: if management continues to spend cash for growth endeavors that ultimately turn out to be malinvestments, potential acquirers could lose interest as they would likely only be looking to acquire Nautilus for the brand power underlying Bowflex, Schwinn and Nautilus and would certainly want to avoid excessive ballast. At the moment though, this appears to be a theoretical risk as VAY has been funded by cash on hand and appears to be the first acquisition by the new management.

Profitability And Valuation

Over the past years and with the exception of 2019, Nautilus has been a cash flow-positive company. Its free cash flow margin hovered around 8% of revenues. So far in fiscal 2022, the company posted negative operating cash flow, mostly due to the aforementioned increase in inventories. Nautilus' products appear rather commodity-like, as is emphasized by the company's volatile gross margin. Over the past years, gross margins of 45% to 50% were not uncommon. In fiscal 2021, gross margin was still respectable at over 40% but so far in fiscal 2022, the company saw its margin contract to 30%. It cannot be ascertained whether Nautilus will be cash flow-positive in fiscal 2022 but the company is certainly in the position to burn cash for a while. So far, management has proven to be prudent capital allocators.

In the long-run, management expects a sustainable operating margin of 10%, implying operating earnings of $100 million in fiscal 2026 if the ambitious sales guidance is met. In case JRNY's growth story does not materialize, forward looking sales should come in at around $800 million or less but the operating margin is expected to be much weaker due to the relatively stronger influence of the hardware business and its weaker margins.

Nevertheless, the company can be considered very cheap at the moment. From the perspective of enterprise value (including debt, cash and operating leases), it currently trades at a forward-looking EV/EBIT multiple of 2.3, assuming management's revenue guidance of $1 billion holds. Under the assumption that NLS does not grow at all (i.e., forward-looking sales of only $600 million), the company is still cheap at a multiple of 4x to 5x EBIT, depending on the implied operating margin. Also, in comparison to its competitor Peloton (PTON), which currently trades for three times fiscal 2021 sales, Nautilus appears exceptionally cheap at a price-to-sales ratio of 0.34. Clearly, investors have priced-in a (temporary) decline in sales and no longer believe in the growth story of the digital fitness platform.

Investor Takeaway

NLS profited handsomely from the pandemic-induced trend towards home exercising and increased its addressable market accordingly. However, the company's products are particularly vulnerable to input cost inflation. As the company does not benefit from economies of scale and does not appear to have superior technology, it lacks a material pricing power.

JRNY's success and the associated subscription-based revenues are key to the growth story underlying NLS. If the platform succeeds, it can act as a tailwind for the company's hardware business and vice versa. The current share price suggests that investors do not believe in JRNY's growth story - and rightly so, as the company faces intense competition (e.g., Peloton and iFIT) and is generally late to the game.

I hence believe that an investment in NLS can only be considered a worthwhile undertaking under the assumption of a buyout. A potential acquirer would likely only be interested in the brand value underlying Bowflex, Schwinn and Nautilus. Hence, I do not expect an offer of more than $10 to $15 per share. Arguably, this might even be optimistic as the company was trading for much less just two years ago.

For this thesis to materialize, the company's balance sheet must not be compromised. Herein lies the key risk of an investment in NLS - the company is easily outspent by its competitors in terms of R&D and advertisements. If management feels it must compete by spending excessive amounts of cash for potentially unrewarding growth endeavors, potential acquirers could lose interest as they would have to take-over unwanted ballast. Also, management does not appear overly-well incentivized and lacks meaningful ownership in the company's stock.

If management is indeed seen spending excessive amounts of cash while growth does not gain traction, I would expect the share price to test the region last seen in 2019 and in March 2020, potentially attracting the attention of an activist investor. An investment in NLS could then still work out profitably but would arguably require a lot of patience and nerves.

Even though the shares appear cheap at a price of $6.5, I still find them too expensive as my thesis is arguably pretty weak. However, if the likelihood of a buyout increases and if the share price has further to fall - possibly as a consequence of a broader market sell-off - I could see myself opening a speculative position in NLS.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.