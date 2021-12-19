davit85/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since late 2020, COVID-19 related effects on labour costs, commodity prices, industrial plant closures and supply chain disruption have resulted in inflationary pressure across the economy. Oil prices have almost doubled, transportation costs have increased by a similar amount and food prices have increased dramatically, especially for meat, as input costs have increased.

In the last year, the price of beef has peaked as much as 50% higher, pork price has peaked as much as 70% higher and broiler chicken prices have increased 60%. A major driver in the increased price of meat is the cost of feed, which is 40% to 60% of the total cost of beef, pork and chicken production. Corn prices have increased by as much as 100% in the last year. Soybean meal prices peaked at 50% higher in early 2020 but have retreated since. Figure 1 shows the relative wholesale price of boxed beef carcass cut-outs, pork carcass cut-outs and broiler chicken carcasses compared to the relative price of feed corn and soybean meal since August 2020 (as per USDA). For reference purposes, USDA reported the price of choice beef cut-outs at $216.71 per cwt in August 2020. The price of pork cut-outs was $72.14 per cwt in August 2020 and the price of dressed broiler chicken carcasses was 66.08 cents/lb in August 2020. (Livestock and Meat Domestic Data) Also, the USDA listed price for corn in August 2020 was $3.12 per bushel and the price of soybean meal was $295 per ton.

Figure 1. USDA relative price of corn, soybean meal and wholesale beef, pork and broiler chicken carcass prices from a base in August 2020 to November 2021

Source: Created by author with data from USDA

As Figure 1 shows, the price of corn peaked in late summer of 2021 and the price of soybean meal peaked in January 2021. The price peaks of beef and pork are generally well correlated with the price of corn and to a lesser extent, soybean meal. In contrast, broiler chicken prices have maintained their summer high even though the price of corn has dropped a bit. The drop in beef prices in July 2021 appears to be a blip rather than a trend.

I am personally interested in how the increased price of feed ingredients, especially corn and soybean meal, have influenced the cost of beef, pork and poultry production and the resulting increase in meat prices. Using August 2020 as a base, the following is my analysis on the effect of increasing corn and soybean meal prices on meat production costs and profitability to the present (November 2021). Feel free to skip the calculations in this section if you aren't interested in the details and go straight to the meat price minus feed cost summary chart (Figure 3).

Corn and Soybean Meal Price Effect on Meat Production

Beef feed is relatively low cost per unit considering there is a lot of relatively inexpensive hay and silage consumed, but a finishing beef steer needs about 6 kg of feed to put on 1 kg of body weight. Pig feed is more expensive but only about 3 kg of feed is needed for a growing pig to put on 1 kg of body weight. Broiler chicken feed is the most expensive since it has the highest concentration of nutrients (protein and energy) but broiler feed conversion efficiency is the most efficient since it only takes 1.7 kg of feed for a growing chicken to put on 1 kg of body weight. Since beef, pork and chicken are sold on a carcass weight basis (dressing percentage); the actual feed conversion efficiency should be adjusted by dressing percentage: 60% for beef, 72% for pork and 71% for broiler chickens. Furthermore, the inclusion levels of corn and soybean meal differ considerably between beef, pigs and chickens. A feedlot beef steer diet and growing pig diets both contain about 70% corn. A growing broiler chicken feed contains about 60% corn since they have a higher protein requirement and require about 30% soybean meal in their diet. In contrast a growing pig diet contains about 20% soybean meal. For calculation purposes, I am assuming that a feedlot beef steer diet contains about 4% soybean meal. This is actually not the case since most beef feeds don't contain any soybean meal since there are less expensive protein sources available. Nevertheless, all feed protein sources have shown some inflationary tendencies and using a small amount of soybean meal in beef feeds is a proxy for other protein sources for these calculations.

So considering the factors discussed above, the calculations used are as follows:

Example of cost of corn and soybean meal to produce 1 kg of pork carcass in August 2020

(Corn % feed X kg feed needed)/Dressing Percentage = Corn needed for 1 kg pork

(.70 X 3)/.72 = 2.92 kg

(SBM % feed X kg feed needed)/Dressing Percentage = SBM needed for 1 kg pork

(.20 X 3)/.72 = 0.83 kg

(Corn needed X price/kg) + (SBM needed X price/kg) = Cost of corn and SBM for 1 kg pork

(2.92 X $0.123) + (0.83 X $0.325) = $0.63

The effects of changing corn and soybean meal prices on the relative cost of producing meat are shown in Figure 2. Note that feed costs are influenced by more than the price of corn and soybean meal. For example, fat or oil is sometimes added in small amounts to feed as an energy source and its price has increased 100% in the last year. It is part of the inflationary story for pork and broilers especially, but the impact is relatively minor.

Figure 2. Corn and soybean meal price change effects on the incremental change in feed costs to produce 1 kg of beef, pork and broiler chicken carcasses from a base in August 2020 to November 2021.

Source: Created by author with data from USDA

The results show that beef has the highest and broilers have the lowest incremental increase in production costs due to higher feed corn and soybean meal costs. This is not surprising given the poorer feed conversion efficiency (6:1) for beef compared to broiler chickens (1.7:1). Pork is in the middle with a feed efficiency of 3:1. This simply says that beef should cost more than pork which should cost more than chicken, and of course, this is normally the case. The chart in Figure 1 showed that the price of beef, pork and broilers increased with increasing corn and soybean meal prices, although both beef and pork carcass prices have dropped recently as corn and soybean meal prices have dropped. In contrast, broiler chicken prices have maintained their highs of the summer of 2021. It is well known that poultry demand is more inelastic to price changes than beef and pork (The Impact of Food Prices on Consumption: A Systematic Review of Research on the Price Elasticity of Demand for Food), and perhaps this has presented an opportunity for increased margins for the poultry industry.

The final Figure 3 of this analysis shows the difference in the changing wholesale price of the beef, pork and broiler carcasses minus the difference in corn and soybean meal feed costs to produce that carcass.

Figure 3. The extra margin ($/kg) due to higher beef, pork and broiler chicken carcass prices after the higher feeding costs (higher corn and soybean meal prices) are subtracted. August 2020 base to November 2021.

Source: Created by author with data from USDA

The results in Figure 3 show superior sustained profitability for poultry over beef and pork as a result of the inflationary effects on the cost of meat production. The negative numbers in Figure 3 during late 2020 and early 2021 is a reflection that the meat industry was not able to increase prices fast enough to cover the increase in feed costs. Eventually they did and by and large have been able to cover the extra feed costs although the poultry industry has been more consistent and sustained. The question also becomes what effect has the increased meat price had on demand? It is likely too soon to tell but we know that poultry demand is more price inelastic than beef or pork, simply because it is almost always the least expensive meat. There is a suggestion that poultry and beef demand are actually increasing recently while pork demand is flat (Monthly Domestic Meat Demand Indices [USDA/BLS Data]).

The point of the above analysis is to show the importance of recent corn and soybean meal price increases on the inflationary nature of animal production costs and consequentially meat prices and it does illustrate that poultry companies should continue to do well and will likely be a good industry sector to invest in.

Poultry Industry Overview

The meat industry generally doesn't present a lot of diversified investment opportunities. It tends to be controlled by privately owned companies (which tell you something about the profitability of the industry!). The industry is mostly fully integrated, having control of feed production, animal production farms (mostly through grower contracts), animal slaughter and meat processing. Some companies even have control of feed ingredient production and meat product retail. Also, meat processing companies are increasingly diversified into multiple species, with many having businesses in all three sectors: beef, pork and poultry. Nevertheless, there are a few investment opportunities in poultry dominated companies.

Of the top 20 meat and poultry producing companies in the US, only 7 are publicly traded on US stock exchanges and that number will soon decrease to 5. Following in Table 1 is a list of the top companies together with their ownership.

Table 1. Major meat and poultry companies producing in the US or listed on US stock markets.

Company Revenue Comments Tyson Foods $42.2 B Public. TSN on NYSE. Started as poultry company but now 36% beef, 30% poultry and 10% pork (remainder meat processing). Poultry has 21% US market share. Pilgrim's Pride $38.0 B Public. PPC on Nasdaq. 80% owned by JBS, a Brazilian beef company. JBS has bid for remaining 20% which is under review. JBS trades OTC on NYSE. Poultry has 17% US market share Cargill $20.0 B Private. Strong in beef and poultry especially. Smithfield Foods $16.0 B Private. Owned by WH Group in China. Mainly pork Hormel $9.5 B Public. HRL on NYSE. Poultry business is Jennie-O turkeys Sanderson Farms $3.2 B Public. SAFM on Nasdaq. In process of going private. In final stages of purchase by Cargill and Continental Grain Group. Poultry 9.6% US market share. Perdue Farms $7.3 B Private. Mainly chicken but also turkey and pork. Poultry has 7.1% US market share Koch Foods $3.6 B Private. Poultry has 5.5% US market share. Wayne Farms $2.9 B Private. Owned by Continental Grain Group. Mountaire Farms $2.3 B Private. Delaware based OSI Group $6.3 B Private. Multinational processor. OK Foods $1.0 B Public. Owned by Industrias Bachoco. IBA on NYSE. Bachoco is mainly a Mexico poultry business. OK Foods in Arkansas is about 30% of company revenue. Seabord (Butterball) $8.8 B Public. SEB on NYSE. Own 50% of Butterball which generates about 10% of company revenue. Not an agriculture company. Brazil Foods $10.8 B Public. BRFS on NYSE. Brazil based poultry company but international. No US poultry production. Other There are other significant private US poultry companies such as: Foster Farms, Peco Foods, Fieldale Farms, House of Raeford Farms, Simmons Prepared Foods and Case Foods.

Source: Created by author with data from www.provisioneronline.com

Of the public companies listed above, I am only considering Hormel (HRL), Bachoco (IBA) and Tyson (TSN) as potential investments. I will also discuss Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) for valuation comparison purposes since they are a major poultry company, however the publicly traded 20% of PPC shares will likely be taken over by JBS. JBS has offered a discount to current PPC prices for those shares. I also have no interest in the OTC JBS shares. Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is in the final stages of going private at $203/share which is not much different than the current stock price. The Butterball business does not have a large impact on Seabord (SEB) profitability so it is not a relevant poultry investment. Brazil Foods (BRFS) does not have a US presence and is therefore not of interest. The four company comparison is shown in Table 2.

Table 2. A stock valuation comparison of HRL, IBA, PPC and TYS. Data based on close of market December 17, 2021. Currency in USD. Conversion from Mexico Peso to USD: 21:1 for Bachoco.

Metric Hormel, HRL Bachoco, IBA Pilgrim's Pride, PPC Tyson, TSN Stock price, $ $48.17 $39.69 $27.85 $85.43 Market cap, $ $26.1 B $2.0 B $6.8 B $31.2 B # shares 543 M 50 M 244 M 295 M EV, $ $28.0 B $1.2 B $9.9 B $37.5 B EPS, $ $1.66 $4.97 est $2.59 ? $8.34 EBITDA, $ $1.37 B $441 M $1.05 B $6.0 B PE 29.0 8.0 11.5 10.2 EV/EBITDA 20.0 2.7 17.5 6.6 Dividend, $ $1.04 $0.85 est 0 $1.84 Dividend Yield, % 2.1% 1.7% est - 2.1% Div payout ratio 62.7% 17.1% est - 22.0% Price/book, $ $3.68 $0.92 $2.63 $1.73 Cash, $ $635 M $1.0 B $511 M $2.5 B Debt, $ $3.32 B $0.11 B $3.52 B $9.9 B Revenue, $ $11.4 B $3.8 B $13.9 B $47.1 B Op Income, $ $1.08 B $362 M $195 M $4.40 B Op Mgn, % 9.5% 9.5% 1.4% 9.3% Analysts rec. Hold Strong Buy Buy Buy Target price, $ $46.56 $48.00 $28.20 $91.17

Source: Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha

Table 2 shows that, aside from the Pilgrim's Pride's impending sale of outstanding shares to JBS at a discount, they also pay no dividend! They also have a lower Operating Margin than their competitors. Those are some of the reasons why I am not interested in PPC. Hormel is not a bad company in terms of profitability. They are probably overpriced since their valuation, in terms of PE (29), EV/EBITDA (20) and Analyst Target Price makes them too expensive. Both Bachoco and Tyson hit all the right buttons in terms of valuation, operating efficiency and analyst price targets. They are worth further consideration.

Industrias Bachoco

Bachoco is the largest poultry company in Mexico and they have a significant presence in the US through their OK Foods subsidiary: the Arkansas based poultry company they purchased in 2015. OK Foods contributes 25%-30% of total Bachoco revenue. Bachoco is highly undervalued as per the metrics in Table 2. An EV/EBITDA of 2.7 would certainly make them a takeover target but it is highly unlikely that the founding and controlling Bours family would ever sell. Rather, with their $1 billion of surplus cash they are more likely to acquire another company. In fact, they just announced the acquisition of RYC Alimentos, a Mexican meat processing business.

The curious thing about Bachoco is why they are so undervalued and, furthermore, why their stock price has continued to drop, as shown in Figure 4. Their latest quarter showed an improvement in revenue although they have been unable to recoup the full increase in the cost of goods. They will likely need to demonstrate an improvement in net income before the stock price will rise. Also, there may be resistance of investors to take on Mexican peso currency risk. Currency risk is a bit uncertain. Figure 5 shows that the exchange rate does fluctuate and COVID-19 certainly had an effect in early 2020. Another point of note is the irregular nature of the stock dividend for Bachoco. It is usually paid annually rather than quarterly, and dividend consistency does not seem to be a concern for the Bachoco BOD.

Figure 4. Stock price of Bachoco. 3-year chart. Dec 17, 2021.

Source: StockCharts.com customized by author.

Figure 5. US Dollar vs Mexican peso. 3-year chart. Dec 17, 2021.

Source: StockCharts.com customized by author.

Despite some of the currency and profitability issues, I think that Bachoco is a worthwhile investment. They have lots of excess cash to support further growth and they are well positioned.

Tyson

Tyson is the largest meat and poultry producer in the US and they have an increasing presence internationally. They just announced the addition of 12 new processing plants including 6 new poultry processing plants in Asia. They started as a poultry company but are now heavily involved in beef and pork production and processing. COVID-19 caused temporary shutdowns of several of their poultry and pork processing plants, and there has been some controversy about COVID-19 working conditions in some plants. They have addressed these issues and have also announced that they will be investing $1.3 Billion to increase automation in their processing plants Given the dominance of Tyson in the market, their good valuation metrics (PE and EV/EBITDA), as well as their operating efficiency (high OM), they are an easy choice to invest in. The stock price of Tyson is shown in Figure 6. The stock price had run up recently which probably is a reflection of their increasing profitability.

Figure 6. Stock price of Tyson. 3-year chart. Dec 17, 2021.

Source: StockCharts.com customized by author.

Targets and Summary

I will go with the analyst targets for IBA ($48) and TSN ($91) which are a 20% and 7% upside respectively.

The poultry industry is, and should continue to be, a strong business sector. This is largely due to two basic factors: the consistency of food demand and the vertically integrated (efficient) nature of poultry companies. The investment opportunities are limited because most poultry companies are privately owned. Of those that are public, Bachoco and Tyson are two US listed companies that are investment worthy. Although both are undervalued, my first choice would be Tyson given their larger footprint and lower risk.