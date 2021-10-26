IrisImages/iStock via Getty Images

It's been an amazing decade for US stocks.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

12 years of 18.5% annual returns is one of the Greatest Bull markets in US history and literally Buffett-like returns for anyone invested in index funds.

The US market has now outperformed global stocks for 14 consecutive years, the longest streak in history. But of course, trees don't grow to the sky and no winning streak lasts forever.

Rule number one: most things will prove to be cyclical. Rule number two: some of the greatest opportunities for gain and loss come when other people forget rule number one.” - Howard Marks

At some point, as hard as it might be to believe right now, US stocks will underperform their global counterparts.

According to Bloomberg, depending on what valuation metrics you look at, we could be in the most overvalued stock market in history.

Moody's and Goldman both think the market is at high risk of a lost decade when global companies could significantly outperform US stocks. And Vanguard agrees.

Vanguard doesn't expect a lost decade... except for growth. With global stocks delivering modest 6.5% returns and beating the US market by about 3% per year.

What's the solution to a highly overvalued US market that's likely to deliver very disappointing returns for the next five to 10 years? Diversification, the only "free lunch" on Wall Street.

Dividend Sensei Real Money Phoenix Portfolio

(Source: Morningstar)

My retirement portfolio is well-diversified geographically and by investment style.

69% US blue-chips

31% foreign blue-chips

51% value

49% core/growth

This is what I call the Zen Phoenix approach to investing.

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

always at fair value or better

and always focusing on safety and quality first and sound risk management always

balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

the only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement

So how do we find the best foreign blue-chips ahead of what might be a terrible year for the US market?

How To Find The Best Foreign Dividend Aristocrats In Today's Overvalued Market

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

The right watchlist can easily allow you to find the best quality blue-chips for any goal, or investing strategy. We offer 10 specialty watchlists running off the DK 500 Master List which includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

44 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim sell

All of the watchlists can be sorted by 16 fundamentals, in this case, 12-month consensus total return potential.

Sorting by dividend growth streak is how we can find global aristocrats, in this case using the S&P definition of 20+ year dividend growth streaks in local currency.

20+ year dividend growth streaks are a Ben Graham sign of excellence

This is how, in just seconds, we can find the best foreign dividend aristocrats you can safely buy with the market near record highs.

Foreign dividend aristocrats that can be depended on to deliver generous, safe, and rising income no matter what happens to the market in 2022, the next decade, and in all economic conditions.

2 High-Yield Global Dividend Aristocrats For A Rich 2022 And Beyond

Let's take a look at each of these global aristocrats in the order of highest to lowest yield, most attractive valuation, and highest 12-month consensus total return potential.

Enbridge (ENB): The Only Midstream Aristocrat Is Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

Further Reading

Reasons To Potentially Buy Enbridge Today

82% 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality

26-year dividend growth streak - the only midstream aristocrat

7.3% very safe yield (84% safety score)

24% potentially undervalued (potentially strong buy)

8.1 forward cash flow vs 11.5X historical

BBB+ stable credit rating = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 89th industry percentile = very good = 98th risk management percentile on the Master List

6% to 11% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

7.8% CAGR median growth consensus

5% to 7% CAGR management growth guidance

5-year consensus total return potential: 11% to 19%

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Enbridge 7.3% 7.8% 15.1% 10.6% 8.2% Enbridge (Management Guidance) 7.3% 6.0% 13.3% 9.3% 6.9% Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.44% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Enbridge has historically delivered 14% long-term returns and that's what management and analysts think it will continue delivering in the future.

ENB Total Returns Since 1991

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Some investors were upset that ENB only raised its dividend by 3% this year, but that's what analysts were expecting.

ENB Dividend Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus DCF/share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $2.70 $3.95 68.4% $2,533 2.93% 4.5% 2022 $2.81 $4.39 64.0% $3,201 3.70% 5.7% 2023 $2.92 $4.44 65.8% $3,080 3.56% 5.4% 2024 $2.88 $4.68 61.5% $3,647 4.22% 6.5% 2025 $3.01 $5.02 60.0% $4,072 4.71% 6.8% 2026 $3.13 $5.19 60.3% $4,174 4.83% 7.0% Total 2021 Through 2026 $17.45 $27.67 63.1% $20,705.72 23.94% 36.63% Annualized Rate 3.00% 5.61% -2.47% 10.51% 10.51% 9.18%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ENB is focused on reducing its payout ratio to even safer levels and potentially buyback back shares aggressively.

It just announced a $1.5 billion buyback authorization, one of the largest in the industry. And at current valuations, it could afford to repurchase up to 4% of shares each year.

3% long-term dividend growth is still slightly faster than the bond market expects from inflation over the next 30 years.

And maintaining maximum flexibility is executing on its $24 billion growth backlog, which includes billions for renewable energy including offshore wind in Europe.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's how management plans to deliver generous, safe and steadily growing dividends and Nasdaq beating long-term returns, not just for a few years but for decades to come.

(Source: investor presentation)

The Bond Market Has Confidence In ENB's Long-Term Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The "smart money" on Wall Street is so confident that ENB's transition to green energy will succeed that bond investors are willing to lend to ENB for 91 years at 4.8% interest rates.

Analysts, credit rating agencies, and the bond market all agree that ENB is a wonderful investment right now.

How We Monitor ENB's Risk Profile

24 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

32 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market (the "smart money" on Wall Street)

And that's not a small consensus either, but 32 experts who ensure that we always know whether ENB's thesis is strengthening, weakening, or broken.

ENB 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

ENB 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

ENB could deliver Buffett-like 18% returns over the next five years but you don't necessarily have to wait that long.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $42.98 (8.8X cash flow) $44 (9.1X cash flow) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 13.68% 15.68% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 15.85% 18.60% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $45.69 $46.71 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 18.80% 20.57% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 23.15% 25.90%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

Analysts expect 23% total returns from ENB in the next year, which would make it one of Wall Street's best-performing companies if it happens.

ENB Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

If you're comfortable with its risk profile, ENB is one of the best high-yield foreign aristocrats you can buy in today's highly overvalued market.

Unilever (UL): A Low Volatility Choice For A Potentially Scary 2022

Further Reading

Reasons To Potentially Buy Unilever Today

90% 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality

22-year dividend growth streak

3.8% very safe yield (94% safety score)

9% potentially undervalued (potentially good buy)

17.3 forward cash flow vs 19.5X historical

A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 65th industry percentile = above-average = 52nd risk management percentile on the Master List

2% to 8% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

5.4% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 6% to 10%

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 6.1% 6.2% 12.3% 8.6% 6.2% Unilever 3.8% 5.4% 9.2% 6.4% 4.1% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.5% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.0% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% 10-Year US Treasury 1.44% 0.0% 1.4% 1.0% -1.4% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.5% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Unilever's role in any portfolio is primarily focused on delivering a generous, safe, and growing dividend, and decent returns with minimal volatility.

The average stand-alone company has 28% annual volatility, meaning it can fall 28% in any given year, even if the fundamentals remain solid.

UL's average volatility is 19.5% over the last 15 years, lower than the average aristocrat's 24%.

In fact, over the last five years, UL was almost as low volatility as the aristocrats, which are nearly 70 companies and thus naturally less volatile than a single stock.

Unilever Declines Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

UL 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

UL 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

You might not think that 10% to 11% annual returns over the next few years are impressive.

But consider what the 28% overvalued S&P 500 is currently offering.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -13% total returns over the next three years.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2021 -31.91% -99.78% -74.84% -77.54% 2022 -22.40% -21.24% -15.93% -18.63% 2023 -14.00% -7.06% -5.30% -8.00% 2026 22.60% 4.16% 3.12% 0.42%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.

And over the next year, analysts expect UL to deliver 18% returns for some reason that isn't justified by its fundamentals.

UL Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

If you're comfortable with its risk profile, UL is one of the best high-yield foreign aristocrats you can buy in today's highly overvalued market.

In fact, it's as close to a high-yield, low volatility foreign aristocrat investment as exists on Wall Street today.

Turbocharge Your Retirement Income Returns

What if a 3.8% yield and 5.4% growth aren't enough for you?

Then how about this.

Unilever Total Returns Since 1998 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Combining high-yield and slow-growing Unilever with one of today's best-undervalued hyper-growth blue-chips delivered exceptional returns over the last 23 years.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Why on earth own UL at all if this undervalued hyper-growth legend has done so well in the past and is expected to keep delivering over 20% returns in the future?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Because over time combining yield and growth results in far more safe income for retirement. In this case, 18X as much income.

Portfolio 1998 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost Unilever $11 $225 14.02% 1.1% 22.5% Hyper-Growth Blue-Chip $0 $0 #DIV/0! 0.0% 0.0% UL + Hyper-Growth Blue-Chip $6 $4,049 32.74% 0.6% 404.9%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Non-dividend growth stocks, until they start paying dividends, can't pay the bills.

UL on its own can pay some bills.

UL + hyper-growth at a reasonable price? That can pay all your bills, and potentially buy you a penthouse in Miami Beach.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 20.59% 14.41% 12.25% 9.85%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

In the future, analysts expect 21% long-term income growth from this combination of safe high-yield and hyper-growth.

Adjusting for the risks of companies not growing as expected, taxes, and inflation means 10% long-term income growth is likely.

Time Frame (Years) Annual Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Income (Per $1,000 Investment) Amount Of Income Increase Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost 5 $60.78 1.60 6.08% 10 $97.23 2.56 9.72% 15 $155.52 4.09 15.55% 20 $248.76 6.55 24.88% 25 $397.91 10.47 39.79% 30 $636.48 16.75 63.65% 35 $1,018.09 26.79 101.81% 40 $1,628.49 42.86 162.85% 45 $2,604.87 68.55 260.49% 50 $4,166.65 109.65 416.66%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

10% income growth might not sound like much, but over a 30-year retirement, it can grow your inflation-adjusted income by 17X.

Bottom Line: These Global Aristocrats Can Help You Have A Rich 2022 And Beyond

Just because the market is being stupid doesn't mean you have to be.

Yes, stocks are 28% overvalued, according to JPMorgan, and the red-hot US market simply can't sustain the 19% annual returns we've seen since 2009.

But this is where high-yield foreign blue-chips can provide the solution to concerns about a lost decade for growth stocks and the S&P.

Today, Enbridge and Unilever all offer generous, very safe, and steadily growing dividends, in all economic conditions.

In fact, both of them are Ultra SWAN quality companies, as close to perfect dividend growth stocks as can exist on Wall Street.

All of them are reasonably to attractively valued, and both are expected to run circles around the 28% overvalued S&P 500.

In fact, both of them are expected to soar 18% to 49% in just the next 12 months alone, becoming potentially two of the hottest stocks of 2022.

I can't tell you whether or not that will actually happen, just that if you buy these high-yield global aristocrats today, you're likely to be very pleased with the outcome in the next 5+ years.

In fact, my favorite high-yield global aristocrat is likely to make income investors even happier.

8.3% very safe yield

13/13 Ultra SWAN quality

49% consensus 12-month return potential

18% annualized 5-year consensus return potential

potentially triple your money by 2026

If you're tired of praying for luck on Wall Street, how about you try making your own?

Not through speculative gambling or get rich quick schemes, but merely through disciplined financial science, and a focus on safety and quality first and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.