REITs are a fascinating avenue for investors to explore if they are interested in attracting yield. One reason why this is relates to their ability to be structured in ways that allow for unique investment opportunities. They can focus on different types of assets or have a diverse portfolio of assets that allow investors to better optimize their portfolios to match their own interests and investment objectives. As an example, for investors who want to buy into a company that specializes in open air shopping centers, RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) matches that designation. In recent years, RPT Realty has suffered some, with revenue declining and profitability following suit. But this year, as management invests heavily into growing its portfolio, this picture has shown signs of changing. If management can continue along this path, the outlook for the enterprise and the shareholders who buy into it could be positive. But that optimism does come at a cost.

Recent developments are positive

The last time I wrote about RPT Realty was in an article published in April of this year. In that article, I rated the company a neutral prospect. My primary complaint was that historical financial performance figures had made the future too murky for me to understand. It appears, for the most part, that the market has largely agreed with my assessment. Since the publication of that article, shares of the company generated a return for investors of 6.8%. That compares to the 13.4% achieved by the S&P 500 over the same window of time.

Seeing this return disparity, you might think that financial performance for the company has suffered over the past several months. But the opposite is true. But to better give and appreciation for how recent performance has been, we should discuss some about the company's returns leading up to this time. Between 2018 and 2020, for instance, RPT Realty's solid revenue dropped from $260.62 million to $191.71 million. Although the COVID-19 pandemic certainly played a role, revenue did decline in 2019 by 10.2% relative to 2018. Profitability metrics have also suffered over the past few years, with operating cash flow dropping from $106.32 million to $63.06 million. All other profitability metrics reported by management also declined, as my aforementioned article discussed in more detail.

Fast forward to today, and things are finally looking up for the business. Revenue in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, for instance, came in at $157.49 million. That represents an increase of 9.4% over the $143.99 million generated the same time one year earlier. Revenue growth was particularly strong in the third quarter this year, coming in 18.7% higher than what it did the same time during 2020. Although the ending occupancy rate for the company has suffered during this time frame, falling from 92.4% to 91.2%, the number of properties management has in the firm's portfolio grew from 49 to 57. This excludes the purchase the company made, on December 16th, of Highland Lakes, an 82,000 square foot open air center in Tampa, Florida, that cost the company $15 million.

Management has taken the initiative to really focus on growth as of late. This year alone the company has either closed on or entered into contract to purchase nine different open air shopping centers for a combined $500 million. These fall under a joint venture the company set up, with $350 million worth of these transactions representing its own share.

This revenue growth has also proven beneficial for the company's bottom line. Operating cash flow in the first nine months this year came out to $60.93 million. That compares to $41.04 million generated the same time last year. Operating FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $49.13 million to $56.27 million. NOI, or net operating income, expanded from $102.04 million to $108.03 million. And EBITDA increase from $84.02 million to $91.62 million. Management has not provided comprehensive guidance for the current fiscal year, but they do expect operating FFO per share to be between 90 cents and 94 cents, implying a reading of $77.55 million at the midpoint. If we see similar year over year performance with other profitability metrics, the company should generate operating cash flow of $76.12 million and EBITDA of $122.91 million. When it comes to operating cash flow, I firmly believe in also stripping out mandatory preferred distributions from the number. This gives us a better understanding of the cash flow the company can consistently generate. Doing so, operating cash flow would drop slightly to $69.42 million. That would still market improvement over what management reported in 2020.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA RPT Realty 15.7 17.2 Regency Centers Corp (REG) 19.3 22.0 Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) 14.3 18.2 National Retail Properties (NNN) 14.5 18.5 Agree Realty Corp (ADC) 21.5 24.6 Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) 26.0 29.8

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. On a forward basis, RPT Realty is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 15.7 and at a price to FFO multiple of 14.1. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple should be about 17.2. To put these figures into perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 14.3 to a high of 26. Only two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 18.2 to 29.8. In this case, our prospect was cheaper than any of the others.

Takeaway

A company like RPT Realty is rather tricky to me. I am excited to see the company showing signs of a turnaround. If this continues, the firm could go on to generate some real value for shareholders instead of being a disappointment like it has in recent years. However, it is so early in that process, and it remains to be seen whether this is a permanent improvement or just temporary. Given that the increase in sales was driven in large part by property acquisitions, I think there's a good chance that this improvement is here to stay. But there is still some speculation to contend with on that front.

All things considered, shares of the company are not particularly cheap on an absolute basis. They definitely indicate that shares are more likely fairly valued, which means that the market is pricing in this recovery. Having said that, shares are cheaper relative to the competition. But again, those are higher quality firms that we are comparing it to. So naturally, an industry laggard should be trading at a lower multiple. Based on all of this, I would say that RPT Realty is an interesting prospect for investors who want a turnaround. But for those who don't feel quite comfortable buying into a company based on the idea that it will continue to improve, there are better prospects out there to be had.