Yellow Pages Ltd. (OTCPK:YLWDF) has completed its transformation to a debt free, highly profitable provider of outsourced marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Much of the credit goes to the current CEO, Mr. David Eckert. He executed a tremendous turnaround that was centered on disposing of unprofitable businesses and paying off debt. My previous article went into detail on how this was accomplished.

Today, Yellow Pages, Ltd (YPG) is back to basics. Yes - they still offer the Yellow Pages print directory (~22% of revenues). But their focus is now on leveraging the power of their digital marketing solutions and network to help businesses expand their reach and attract clients. YPG helps its clients build an effective presence on social media, expand their reach through search engine optimization and marketing, and create content-rich business profiles. YPG has brand recognition in Canada and a large network of digital properties, which helps differentiate it from competitors. Even still, it is a highly competitive landscape that typically generates less than stellar profits. But YPG stands out as a leader in this sector. Margins have held steady in the mid-30s, enabling the company to generate solid earnings and cash flow.

Source: Quarterly financials

YPG’s profits allowed the company to repay its last $100M in debt this past May, eliminating any risk of insolvency. It is very rare for a legacy print business to not be saddled with excessive debt. Again, this is a testament to the CEO’s relentless focus on profits over growth. And today the company is debt free with over $100M in cash on the balance sheet.

Source: Quarterly financials

But cutting expenses will only get the company so far. Eventually, the market wants to see stable to growing revenues. That is the focus of the company now. YPG has been shedding customers for the last five years – many of them low-margin accounts that added little to the bottom-line.

Source: Quarterly financials

From this chart, you can see the declining customer count – though it is starting to level out. You can also see how horrible the revenue trajectory was back in 2018 and 2019. But so far in 2021, we are seeing an improving trend, with the overall revenue decline improving to -11.7% in the most recent quarter. That includes a -10.3% mark for the digital business. Print declined by 16%, which is the best performance for that division in at least the last ten years.

Once the company’s path to debt elimination became clear, YPG doubled down on efforts to stabilize the business. Acquiring new customers is not that difficult. Retaining those customers and making them profitable is. YPG is making slow but steady progress toward revenue stabilization. For several quarters in a row, Yellow Pages has improved the revenue burn, with a 370bps improvement in the last quarter alone. Still, more work is needed. The market does not apply a high multiple to a company that has revenue declines in the double digits for four straight years. YPG currently trades at 2.7x EV/EBITDA (excluding the out-of-the-money warrants), which is probably fair given the revenue troubles at the company. I believe the company needs to slow the revenue burn to mid-single digits before many value investors will take notice.

For the last few quarters, the CEO has struck an optimistic tone on their bookings trends. This quote is from the Q3 earnings call:

From a revenue standpoint, for the fourth consecutive quarter since COVID-19 hit, we report a favorable bending of the revenue curve in the third quarter with a markedly better rate of change in revenue than reported in the previous quarter. In fact, the improvement there in just one quarter is approximately 4 percentage points which we're very, very pleased about. Also, although we don't report our bookings in detail, I can tell you that the trends in our bookings which are the leading indicator of our reported revenue, those trends continue to be quite strong as we continue our revenue march. And as -- all of that is while we continue to make good progress on executing our programs to expand our sales force and to add to our strong product portfolio.

Could the company improve its revenue trajectory by another 3-4% in the fourth quarter? That would get the topline burn solidly under 10 percent. That milestone alone should raise a few eyebrows in the investment community.

Conclusions

YPG stock has a very small float. It only trades a few thousand shares a day on average. Therefore, its stock buyback program (up to $16M) is too small to make much of a difference (only $400K repurchased to-date). The company does pay a 4.3% dividend currently, which costs ~$16M annually vs. free-cash-flow of $90M-$100M in FY21.

YPG stock is principally owned by a few very large shareholders (Canso, GoldenTree, and Empyrean Capital). Canso and GoldenTree have been in the stock for many years, and one has to wonder what their end game is for this investment. It’s not like they can sell a meaningful amount of shares into an illiquid market. The company has nearly 3M warrants ($28.16 exercise price) that expire next December. There is a little hope still for the owners of these instruments. If the company had a couple of rockstar quarters coming up that put it on a path to longer-term viability, the share price could easily double from the current price of $14, but we will have to see just how much they can bend the revenue curve going forward. Should the warrants expire worthless, that potential dilution will be off the table. At that point, I would think the company starts shopping itself around to potential buyers. It should be sitting on well north of $150M in cash this time next year. If the share price languishes, a buyer could pick this cash flow machine up for a relatively cheap price. It would give the major holders the liquidity they are likely seeking.

I do not have a crystal ball, but I do think this is an interesting opportunity over the next 12-18 months. Operationally, the company is on the right path. The CEO has a proven history of fiscal discipline. I do not think they will go out and make poor acquisitions with their cash. Instead, I expect YPG to continue to build out its product portfolio and sales force, in a bid to drive organic growth. It remains TBD if they can reach revenue stability, but if there is anyone that can do it in a highly profitable manner it is this team. We will know more on that front in the coming months. Until then, shareholders can collect their healthy dividends.

Let me know your thoughts on YPG in the comments! Best of luck to all!