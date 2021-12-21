krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's been a solid Q4 thus far Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), which has trounced the S&P 500's (SPY) performance, up 23% for the quarter and 41% year-to-date. This has been helped by strong growth in annual earnings per share (EPS), with the company placing a higher emphasis on margins the past two years. Based on Sprouts' hope to accelerate its unit growth rates with a new store format that's expected to have better unit economics, the growth outlook looks better starting in 2023. However, with the stock trading at ~14x earnings at a share price of $28.70, I don't see enough margin of safety to justify paying up for the stock here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Sprouts Farmers Market ("Sprouts") released its Q3 results in early November, reporting revenue of ~$1.51 billion, a 4% decrease from the year-ago period. The decline in revenue was a little surprising given that the company added ten new stores in the period (366 stores vs. 356 stores), with comp sales coming in much lighter than expected, with a 5.4% decline year-over-year. On a two-year basis, the comp sales were also a little underwhelming, down 2.1% vs. industry-leader Kroger (KR), which posted ~14% growth on a two-year basis in Q3. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

When it comes to top-line growth, Sprouts' Q3 results came in lower than planned, impacted by weaker than expected comparable sales growth. The company called out vitamins, deli, and grocery, which were stronger in the period, helped by a more normalized work environment, which boosted demand for the sushi bar, prepared meal solutions, and sandwiches. However, the strength in these categories and a wine refresh could not offset lower traffic, which was the major driver behind lower comp sales growth.

The culprit for the lower traffic can be attributed to Sprout prioritizing margins over sales. This is because the company moved away from ineffective and unprofitable promotions, which led to an increase in coupon clippers and margin erosion. The new focus on its core customer seems to be paying off among that cohort, with a higher average basket relative to pre-pandemic levels, helped by a mix of fewer promotions, inflation, and a favorable mix. However, with a portion of total sales impacted, comp sales have remained under pressure and are expected to remain negative in Q4. The key will be effective marketing to bring new customers into the store if the company wants to fill the traffic gap from its higher-margin and core customer focus.

Based on the Q4 guidance and full-year results, comp sales are expected to give up all of last year's gains from the elevated demand period, with comp sales forecasted to slide 7.25% in FY2021 at the mid-point. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2022 is for flat comps, which doesn't inspire a ton of confidence, especially if we consider that the company should be taking some additional price next year. Having said that, the company is likely being more conservative due to the difficult and unpredictable operating environment.

So, what's the good news?

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with unit growth, the outlook for 2022 looks much better, with the company planning to open 25-30 stores. Assuming Sprouts finishes the year with 375 stores in FY2021, this would translate to ~7% unit growth, an acceleration from its two-year average. Notably, the new stores are expected to have a much smaller footprint (23,000 square feet vs. 30,000 square feet), which should provide better unit economics, given that they'll require lower capex, reduced occupancy costs, and lower operating costs. The hope is that they will have similar sales, which will provide a meaningful boost to sales per square foot. So far, this view appears like it could be correct, with the Phoenix location enjoying higher sales despite a 23% smaller footprint than the regular format.

Sprouts Farmers Market is confident that it can push unit growth to double-digit levels in FY2023, and it is committed to the new store format for its new stores. This should make the store base more profitable as the newer format makes up a larger portion of the store count and could also boost company-wide margins. Meanwhile, though the company is forecasting flat comps for FY2022, we should see a meaningful boost in revenue given that Sprouts should average closer to 385 stores in FY2022 vs. an average of 365 in FY2021. As shown below, margins are already trending in the right direction before the accelerated roll-out of the leaner store format.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the margin expansion we've seen since pre-pandemic levels combined with an aggressive buyback program, Sprouts reported quarterly earnings per share of $0.56 in Q3, a 155% increase from Q3 2019 levels. On a full-year basis, annual EPS is expected to come in at $2.07, up 60%, vs. the pre-pandemic peak earnings figure of $1.29. This represents impressive growth, but it will result in a 9% decline in annual EPS on a year-over-year basis. This is due to the sharp decline in comp sales and the slight margin compression the company has seen relative to FY2020 levels.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look ahead to FY2022 and FY2023, annual EPS is not expected to make a new high relative to FY2020 based on current estimates. So, while we have seen meaningful growth vs. pre-pandemic levels with the shift in strategy, the margin and earnings outlook is less clear over the next two years. When we see peak earnings, even if for just a couple of years, this can often translate to a lower multiple, with the stock trading at a cheap valuation on a trailing earnings basis, but less so on a forward-earnings basis due to the decline. So, while the new store format and accelerating unit growth are positives, the company has not been immune from increasing labor, transportation, and product costs.

In fact, Sprouts shared that while it has been able to pass on price increases for most items, it has not been able to pass on price completely among proteins. This includes much higher prices for pork, salmon, beef, and chicken, which are some of the items seeing the highest prices in the producer price index. Sprouts noted that there has been some resistance to prices in top cuts and trading down, which might explain why the company has not passed on any further price in protein.

(Source: TradingEconomics.com, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

If inflationary pressures persist, this could also impact the number of grocery stores customers are visiting to save money. This could impact Sprouts, given that it is more of a specialty store for some consumers vs. the core place they shop for groceries like a Kroger. This could impact comp sales and margins more than planned, and for now, inflation does not appear to be letting up. Let's take a look at the stock's valuation below and see if this risk is already priced into the stock:

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at the chart below, we can see that Sprouts has traded at an average earnings multiple of ~16.5 over the past few years, and it currently trades at ~14x FY2022 earnings at a share price of $28.70. This points to upside from its current share price, but I would argue it's hard to justify this earnings multiple with the company seeing peak earnings in FY2020 relative to FY2022 and FY2023 estimates. Instead, I believe a more conservative earnings multiple for the stock is 13.5, which would leave the stock closer to fair value at current levels.

Some investors might disagree with this conservative multiple, but there is no disputing that the best time to buy Sprouts has been when it's traded below 11x earnings, as shown by the stock's medium-term troughs below. These troughs show that Sprouts' stock has typically bottomed at 10x earnings. Given that the stock is currently trading at 14x forward earnings, the stock is nowhere near its ideal buy zone, which would be at 11x earnings of ~$22.70. So, while Sprouts may have additional upside here if it can beat expectations and report positive comp sales growth in FY2022, it's hard to argue there's any margin of safety at current levels. Based on what I would argue to be a fair value of $27.80, the stock would need to dip below $22.20 to offer a margin of safety (20% discount to fair value).

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Sprouts is now becoming extended short-term and is sitting just 3% shy of a strong resistance level going back over the past few years. This level comes in at $29.35, and the stock's next strong support level doesn't come in until $21.35. The goal from a trading standpoint is to buy when there's a reward/risk ratio of 4 to 1 or better between support and resistance, which typically lines up with oversold levels. However, with less than $1.00 in upside to potential resistance and $7.00 in downside to the next strong support level, Sprouts' reward/risk ratio comes in at less than 0.15 to 1.0.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take another look at the stock, we can see that the best time to buy Sprouts since the COVID-19 Crash has been at its 80-period moving average (white line), where the stock has found strong support on two occasions. Currently, the stock is more than 20% above this key moving average, and now running into a potential resistance area dating back several years. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I've never found much value in chasing low-growth stocks, with the only stocks that can often pay to buy extended being high-octane growth stocks that are breaking out of large bases. So, while Sprouts could certainly go higher, this is anything but a low-risk buy point here at $28.70.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Assuming Sprouts can conduct more effective marketing and improve traffic levels to offset the lower traffic it's seen, the company has a bright outlook given its plans for accelerated unit growth. However, given the headwinds that are in place, the fact that we may have seen peak earnings in FY2020 for the next couple of years, and the fact that the stock is now short-term overbought, it's hard to argue for paying up for the stock here. In summary, I think there are much more attractive bets elsewhere in the market, with a more attractive name being Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), trading at 9x FY2022 earnings estimates with 40% operating margins.