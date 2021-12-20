Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The principal interest of this analysis is the price of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) stock, not the managerial or competitive capabilities of its management.

Investment Thesis

Value is always dependent on comparison. Comparisons are the product of perceptions by the best-informed and most-resourceful competitors. We rely on established and recognized big-$ institutions to come to the market's daily $-fight armed with the best tools of understanding and forecast-ability.

We know that information technology has moved the investing world to support quick transaction abilities at trivial-to-no cost, where they can be conducted with minimal human intervention - as long as their trade size is minimal and internet-initiated. But where major size is required to impact the coming fortunes of multi-billion-$ portfolios, another path is required.

That path is where near-instant ownership change without alerting investment competitors is necessary. Proxy ownership securities can affect such transactions, either directly or by moving the recognition of ownership across days or months of time. It is accomplished by Market-Makers "filling" institutional clients' big-volume buy-trade orders by selling "short" borrowed shares needed but not available from regular trade offers. To insure against subsequent undesirable price change while short, a "hedge trade" is conducted in the derivatives markets. Its job is to "buy time" for the MMs to cover their risk exposures by re-buying the shares sold short and offset any leftover costs.

The cost of this price-change insurance is borne by the original-trade instigator. The price(s) and structure of securities used define both upper and lower price limits held likely for the underlier stock originating the trade to be covered during the lifetimes of the derivative securities used. Normally that will be only a few months, at most. Those price limits are a forecast, the accuracy of which may be measured by actual subsequent market prices.

This Article's Analysis Strengths and Limits

What blockdesk.com analysis and TERMD Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline provide is behavioral analysis by Market-Makers of present near-term price change limits. It also provides qualitative assessment, via TERMD of how well those expectations were achieved. We put those together to suggest a ranking of attractiveness which individual investors may want to alter by different personal value choices.

While upside-price-change Reward forecasts are regularly made by investment analysts rarely are corresponding Risk price forecasts made. While the notion of Reward-Risk tradeoffs is widely endorsed, in common practice they are rarely made explicit or measured. Instead, in our analysis here they regularly are the basis for value comparisons between alternative investment choices.

Usual valuation comparisons tend to be made on EPS forecasts with little evaluation of the differences in likelihood of their possible/probable achievement. Then some (often historical) multiples are applied to the EPS in order to estimate (only) upside target sell prices. Historical multiple variances are rarely discussed, and often become involved as averages by the use of long (and of wide variance over time) periods of years.

Risk-Reward Comparisons Between Specific Alternatives

Any analysis of such procedures quickly reveals that price-change risks are not constant across time, but instead are critical timing variables. In our analysis here we make specific to the value comparisons a set of likely near-term price probabilities which at prior times were known to have forecasts of Risk-Reward balances like those now being seen. Figure 1 presents such a comparison between KRNT and several stocks with similar business activities, or are of alternate investment interest to those holding KRNT.

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-Makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in KRNT at location [1]. Stocks on the reward-risk tradeoff "frontier" are MEDP at [12], and a "market index" norm of Reward-Risk tradeoffs offered by SPY at [4] and THR, also at location [1].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics which often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Source: Blockdesk.com, Author

The advantage of determining Market-Maker forecasts for coming stock prices is that they offer many dimensions more than typical "street analyst" forecast of a single target-price at one point in time. Instead of only one higher (or lower) future price, the MM forecasts are drawn from market data valid across relevant (typically shorter) periods of time for both the upper and lower price limits seen as likely to be encountered in such a period.

That range of coming prices for each investment candidate is clearly split into upside and downside prospects by its today market price. We note what proportion of that whole forecast price range is between the today market quote and the low-end prospect, the downside exposure. We label that % of the range as the Range Index [RI] and note it in column [G] of Figure 2.

It gets used for each stock to identify and average all prior RIs of similar size [L] in the past 5 years of market days [M] as a suitable sample of subsequent market upside to downside outcomes.

With all those samples, scaled individually to each candidate's relevant prior-sample outcomes, we now can make appropriate direct comparisons of answers to questions of:

How big a capital gain might be expected from this stock in the next few months? [ I ] Out of the sample, what are the Odds (how likely) [H] that any one will be profitable? How long, on average, [J] might it take for a typical sample holding to come to a disciplined termination? In that average holding period, how bad an interim price drawdown might be experienced? How credible [N] is the current upside forecast [E] compared to what history realized [ I ]? Given [E] and [F], what is the current Reward to Risk [T] ratio?

Since we are posed with a decision under the inevitable uncertainty of the future, no collection of answers or actual outcomes can be expected to prove perfection. But on balance they should help investors to tailor their candidate choices to best estimate the degree to which the data leads to the most satisfying outcomes, most of the time.

Where the objective is to find from the candidates in Figure 2 the biggest, quickest, most likely capital gain in the next 3 months with the least interim price drawdown distress, it appears that the logical choice may be with KRNT. Its +22% price-gain forecast in the next 3 months (or less) has turned out to be 21+%, many times as much as any sweetest Dow-Jones Stock dividend will yield in the entire year. And another 3 calendar quarters are available to add to it from other capital gains.

What we don't know from examining investors' past reactions to a now-evolving communications (and marketing) technology is what degrees of behavior change may be forthcoming, and how soon.

Our behavioral analysis is limited to (and disciplined by) the inferences obtainable from actions produced by major participants in the derivative-securities markets. Their current reactions to those related (limited-life contract) instruments which have been designed in ways to abruptly change as the values offered by more gradually changing prices of the equities (having no legal limit to their lives), tell many things about what all players in the game are thinking.

The upshot of this analysis is to focus attention to the limits of likely price change in the underlying securities of original interest. Here, for perhaps the first time, there is real definition to the perceived balance between Risk and Reward in terms of change of expected coming prices. Changes limited in time by the lifetimes of the hedging deals' contract instruments. Lifetimes usually between "now" and "a few" months from now.

Since prices are influenced by the whole environment of an investment observer's perceptions, the investment subject's price is the gathering point for all payoff influences.

That makes it essential for the investment manager to recognize that there are relevant differences in time horizons for both Risk and Reward. Neither are constants, both are variables. The extremes of both Rs are the "go and no-go" points, ultimately determining long-term investment satisfaction.

The investor's tradeoff between near-term and long-term should be a personal choice. Investment-financial-planners of the 20th century typically encouraged their clients to ignore near-term prospects, fearing interim losses could kill an existing business relationship. The long-term strength of economic progress in those years supported that decision but is less likely now.

The strength of technology advances in this 21st century has been more disruption to near-term progress, making irregular opportunities for rapid growth rates a much more frequent potential. Where there is justification of the ability to identify the odds and payoffs of using a shorter-term evaluation, then wealth-building can be advanced to a rate only infrequently seen years ago.

Profit Probability of Alternative Investment Candidates

Figure 2

Figure 2 pursues the presence of the Odds of success [H] stock by stock and Figure 3 maps out the relationships between their Odds and the size of the Payoffs

Like Figure 1, this map is arranged so that good locations are down and to the right.

In an effort to provide a sense of "market-average" combinations of size of reward payoffs and odds of profitable experiences among outcomes of prior forecasts having forecasts of gain to pain proportions like those expected at present, location numbered [1] is of the S&P 500 Index ETF, SPY. Net unprofitable prior experiences were previously had by CR and MSM at location [6].

Our interest is in KRNT at location [3]. clearly the most advantageous of the group. Many of the others had profitability odds of less than 80 out of 100, a level we have found to be uncompetitive in most cases where wealth-building was of prime importance in selecting strong portfolio holdings in the near term.

That short-term focus often draws attention to current short-term moves in both price and expected price ranges to come. Figure 4 provides a look at the recent trends for KRNT.

Recent Trends in Price Range Forecasts

Figure 4

This picture is of the past 6 months of daily forecasts of yet to come price ranges. It is NOT a "technical analysis chart" of past market prices.

The vertical lines span the range of prices held to be possible, probable, and likely to occur for KRNT out over the next 3-4 months. Each forecast is split into upside and downside prospects by the closing market price on the day the forecast was made.

A look at those closing prices from the tops of the earlier forecasts on the left over to the right in the July-August days shows how actual market prices in September's rise verified the earlier expectations.

Now with a sharp decline in prices and expectations in November-December are setting the stage for likely price recovery in the first quarter of 2020. The row of data in Figure 4 repeats the KRNT line of Figure 2.

The small picture at the bottom is a frequency distribution of KRNT's Range Index daily measures during the past 5 years. At today's current level of 18, there is over four times as much upside being forecast as downside, and the frequency of higher RIs and higher prices appear to be on the order of 4 or more times as likely.

Conclusion

The expectations for coming prices implied by volume transactions in Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) indicate that the stock is probably an attractive near-term capital-gainer.