What Is a Bond ETF?

A bond ETF is an exchange-traded fund that holds fixed-income securities that may represent a broad area of the bond market or a particular category or bond type. Bond ETFs commonly seek to track the performance of a benchmark index, such as the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index.

Investors may hold a bond ETF for several reasons, such as a source of interest income, or to diversify an investment portfolio that may include other investment assets, such as stocks, mutual funds, or other ETFs.

How Do Bond ETFs Differ From Other ETFs?

Bond ETFs differ from other ETFs primarily by the underlying holdings or the benchmark index that they seek to track. For example, stock ETFs commonly track a stock index, such as the S&P 500, whereas bond ETFs commonly track a bond index, such as the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index. Bond ETFs also generally provide lower but more stable returns compared to stock ETFs..

Types of Bond ETFs

The types of bond ETFs are as varied as the different types of bonds, including:

Municipal bonds U.S. Treasury bonds Corporate bonds Agency bonds Zero-coupon bonds Convertible bonds Callable and puttable bonds

Types may also be further classified by maturity or duration, such as short-term bond ETFs, intermediate-term bond ETFs, and long-term bond ETFs.

Some bond ETFs focus on a specific objective, such as high-yield or inflation protection, or they may include regions outside of the U.S. with a global strategy. Others may diversify across multiple sectors or attempt to capture the returns of an entire bond market in aggregate.

Pros & Cons of Bond ETFs

Pros of Bond ETFs

Convenience: Rather than having to do research on individual bonds, an investor can choose a bond ETF and easily own a basket of bonds.

Rather than having to do research on individual bonds, an investor can choose a bond ETF and easily own a basket of bonds. Diversification: Bond ETFs may invest in dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of individual securities, providing diversification at a low cost.

Bond ETFs may invest in dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of individual securities, providing diversification at a low cost. Liquidity: Investors can generally buy and sell shares of a bond ETF at any time. The settlement time for an ETF is two days after the trade is placed.

Investors can generally buy and sell shares of a bond ETF at any time. The settlement time for an ETF is two days after the trade is placed. Focused exposure: If an investor chooses, they may gain exposure to a certain area of the bond market, such as a single bond type like corporate bonds, municipal bonds, or Treasury bonds.

If an investor chooses, they may gain exposure to a certain area of the bond market, such as a single bond type like corporate bonds, municipal bonds, or Treasury bonds. Monthly income: Individual bonds generally pay coupons every six months, whereas an ETF with many different bonds in its portfolio can offer shareholders monthly income.

Cons of Bond ETFs

Lack of control: Investors are not able to choose what bond securities are held in the bond ETF portfolio. No matter the direction of the market or state of the economy, bond ETFs that passively track the performance of a benchmark index must hold the securities in that index.

Investors are not able to choose what bond securities are held in the bond ETF portfolio. No matter the direction of the market or state of the economy, bond ETFs that passively track the performance of a benchmark index must hold the securities in that index. Market risk: Changing market conditions frequently affect a bond ETF's value. When an investor redeems shares of a bond ETF, the sale may result in a capital gain or loss. Bond ETFs may carry other specific types of risk, such as credit risk and interest rate risk.

Changing market conditions frequently affect a bond ETF's value. When an investor redeems shares of a bond ETF, the sale may result in a capital gain or loss. Bond ETFs may carry other specific types of risk, such as credit risk and interest rate risk. Management fees: While relatively small, bond ETFs will include management fees that would not be present with individual bonds.

Sample List of Bond ETFs

The largest bond ETFs in some of the major fund categories, as measured by assets under management are:

Total bond market or core bond: iShares Core Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

iShares Core Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) Corporate bond: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) U.S. Treasury bond: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS): iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Municipal bond: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) High-yield bond: iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Short-term bond: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Intermediate-term bond: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Long-term bond: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Note: While higher assets under management (AUM) can provide some benefits to investors, such as tighter bid-ask price spreads, the largest sector ETFs, as measured by AUM, are not necessarily the highest-performing ETFs over any given time period.

Researching Bond ETFs

When researching and analyzing bond ETFs, investors may consider multiple data points, including the:

Key Takeaway: Investors should consider multiple factors, such as expenses and holdings, in addition to AUM, when researching ETFs.

Bottom Line

Bond ETFs may track a broad market index or they may provide focused exposure to a certain type or classification of bond. While bond ETFs may offer convenient, diversified access to fixed income securities, they may also carry the same risks as individual bonds, such as credit risk, interest rate risk, and market risk.