JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the last six months, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had an incredible run, and the stock could increase almost 40% in value in this short timeframe and clearly outperform the S&P 500. In my last article, I changed my opinion about Accenture and while I was rather cautious before, I turned bullish which proved to be right when looking at the stock performance. But now, after the stock increased from $280 in June 2021 to $400, we can look at Accenture again and ask the question if we should still be bullish or if the stock price is too high now to be a good investment.

Quarterly Results

Last week, Accenture reported its first quarter results for fiscal 2022 and the company reported strong growth rates for the top and bottom lines. Revenue increased from $11,762 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to $14,965 million – reflecting an increase of 27.2% year-over-year. Operating income also increased from $1,891 million in the same quarter last year to $2,434 million this quarter – 28.7% YoY growth. And diluted earnings per share increased from $2.32 in Q1/21 to $2.78 in Q1/22, a 19.8% YoY growth.

(Source: Accenture Q1/22 Infographic)

When looking at the different industry groups, all five contributed to revenue growth with “Resources” growing only 17% and “Communications, Media & Technology” growing 32% and “Products” growing even 34%. Accenture also reported a record $16.8 billion of new bookings, which is an increase of 30% compared to the same quarter last year. $9.4 billion were consulting new bookings and $7.4 billion were outsourcing new bookings.

And finally, Accenture also improved its guidance and is now expecting GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $10.32 to $10.60 (compared to a previous guidance of $9.90 to $10.18). This would result in 17% to 20% growth compared to fiscal 2021 earnings per share.

Bigger Picture

As long-term investors, we should not just look at the results of one single quarter and draw conclusions. We must look at the bigger picture and can see that Accenture is now growing revenue as well as operating profit above 20% for the third quarter in a row. And for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Accenture is expecting revenue to grow between 22% and 26%.

(Source: Author’s work)

And we can see that Accenture seems to be able to accelerate its growth rates in the last few years, but when looking at the last two decades, the picture is a bit different. Of course, a few quarters of higher growth rates are not yet reflected in the 10-year EPS CAGR. Nevertheless, I don’t think Accenture will enter a phase of much higher growth than in the past. Accenture is getting bigger and bigger and usually it is getting tougher for huge corporations to grow at a higher pace. But I would be quite optimistic that Accenture can grow with a pace around 10% for the years to come – similar to the recent past. And we will probably see years with growth rates in the double digits and we will see years in which Accenture can grow only in the single digits.

First, Accenture will continue to grow by making several acquisitions. According to Channele2e, Accenture made 104 acquisitions since 2019 resulting in almost one deal every single week. This strategy of making many small acquisitions seems to work very well for Accenture and as the company is generating huge amounts of free cash flow, it could use the free cash flow to acquire many more small businesses in the years to come.

But Accenture is not just growing by making a lot of acquisitions. The company is also growing organically, and the business is constantly finding new ways to help its customers. One of the strengths of the consulting business is the fact that Accenture can use insights it gained with one company for several other businesses. The strategies developed to help one business can be used to help other businesses as well.

Wide Economic Moat

I already mentioned in past articles that Accenture has a wide economic moat around its business. And it is worth pointing out again how strong that economic moat actually is. Not only could Accenture clearly outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) since the IPO – 2,160% performance vs 353% of the S&P 500 but it has also been reporting extremely stable margins during the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Gross margin as well as operating margin show not only high levels of consistency, but could also improve over the last 10 years, which is a strong sign for pricing power.

(Source: Author’s work)

And finally, we can look at the return on invested capital Accenture is reporting. We can see that return on invested capital declined over the last decade, but Accenture reported an average RoIC of 48.95% during the same period – an extremely impressive number. And although the reported RoIC numbers are lower than 10 years ago, the RoIC in fiscal 2021 was still 32% - a number most other businesses can never achieve.

The wide economic moat Accenture clearly has is stemming from two different sources: First, the company has a well-known brand that might attract new customers. According to Interbrand, Accenture is on the 32nd spot of the most valuable brands in the world. And the company can not only rely on its valuable brand name, but also on switching costs that arise for existing customers. And these switching costs are especially high when the consulting services are embedded in a complex structure and the consulting service is interconnected with many processes in the company.

Share Buybacks and Dividends

Similar to many other businesses, Accenture is also returning cash to its shareholders by using dividends as well as share buybacks. While many other businesses are using share buybacks in a very aggressive way, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 2.4 million shares during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. During the last ten years, Accenture bought back shares at a CAGR of 1.2% but in the last few years, share buybacks slowed down and Accenture decreased the number of outstanding shares only at a CAGR of 0.6%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The amounts spent on share repurchases increased in the last few years, but the stock price also increased, and Accenture could repurchase much more shares for $2.1 billion in fiscal 2012 than for $3.7 billion in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2012, the stock was trading for only $50. And we also must point out that Accenture issued common shares in all these years and the amount increased over time and in fiscal 2021, Accenture issued shares worth more than $1 billion and therefore diluted the number of outstanding shares again. Right now, Accenture has a remaining share repurchase authority of $5.6 billion and can repurchase about 14 million shares at current prices.

Aside from repurchasing shares, Accenture is also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.97, which is resulting in an annual dividend of $3.88 and is leading to a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture is paying a dividend since 2006 and has increased the dividend every single year and, over these 14 years, has increased the dividend at a CAGR of 16.6%. When using the expected earnings per share of $10.46 for fiscal 2022, we get a payout ratio of 37% and not only is the dividend secure, but Accenture also has the potential to increase it in the years to come.

(Source: Accenture Investor Relations)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I assumed Accenture was still undervalued and switched my neutral rating from 2020 to a bullish rating in 2021. But in the meantime, the stock increased 40% and we must question once again if we can still be bullish. When looking at the P/E ratio of Accenture during the last decade, we clearly see that a huge part of the stock performance was driven by valuation multiples constantly getting higher. And we have stated above that Accenture could grow with a higher pace in the recent past, which might justify higher valuation multiples. But Accenture is trading for a P/E ratio of 43 right now, which seems rather expensive and is almost twice the average P/E ratio of the last ten years, which was 22.70.

Data by YCharts

Aside from the price-earnings ratio, we also look at the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio and Accenture is trading for a P/FCF ratio of 30.5 right now. The reason for this discrepancy between P/E ratio and P/FCF ratio is the high cash conversion rate of the company. This rate was at 127% on average during the last decade and was in-line with the long-term average in the last four quarters.

Additionally, we use a discounted cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Accenture. As a basis for our calculation, we can use Accenture’s free cash flow guidance. For fiscal 2022, management is expecting free cash flow to be between $7.5 billion and $8.0 billion (we take the midpoint of $7.75 billion). For the next ten years, we are rather optimistic and assume Accenture can grow its bottom line by 10%. In my last article I assumed growth will slow down over the next decade, but let’s be a bit more optimistic this time – considering the strong growth rates of the recent past. For perpetuity, we assume 6% growth once again (as we always do for companies with a wide economic moat). Taking these assumptions (as well as a 10% discount rate and 645 million outstanding shares – diluted number), we get an intrinsic value of $398.70, and Accenture would be fairly valued right now.

However, these assumptions don’t leave much margin for safety or margin for error. I consider 10% growth likely for Accenture, but we also must consider the possibility of Accenture growing with a slower pace in the years to come.

Conclusion

Without doubt, Accenture is a great business and especially in the last few quarters it has demonstrated its ability to grow top and bottom line at a high pace. And although we should not assume that Accenture can continue to grow with a similar pace in the years to come, growth rates in the high single digits or even low double digits seem likely and achievable for the company and the stock would be fairly valued right now.

On the other hand, you know me as a rather cautious investor and one of the priorities is also not to overpay for a stock – especially in a stock market that is extremely overvalued. And although Accenture is a high-quality business, I apprehend that several stocks will be drawn down into the abyss in the inevitable bear market that will come. And there is no reason why valuation multiples of 30 to 40 have to be the norm for wide economic moat businesses. Mr. Market could also decide that P/E ratios between 10 and 15 are justified and Accenture will be trading for $150 instead of $400.