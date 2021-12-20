courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Match (NASDAQ:MTCH) is experiencing significant sales growth thanks to acquisitions and internationalization. Using conservative sales growth and moderate FCF margins, my DCF model implied a valuation of $197-$163. I see some risks from competition and data regulations. However, in my opinion, future free cash flows justify a valuation of more than the current share price of $101-$137.

Internationalization May Bring Sales Growth, But Facebook Dating And Data Restrictions Could Also Diminish Sales

Founded in 1995, Match operates in the online dating services market under many different brands.

In my view, millennials will recognize the company because of Tinder. However, the company has also designed or acquired many other popular sites like Meetic, or PlentyofFish:

In my view, management has successfully developed its business in North America, where the company generated 49% of its sales. With that, I believe that the opportunity in the international markets is much bigger than that in Canada and the U.S. alone. With know-how obtained in North America, I would be expecting significant revenue growth in other territories. Take into account that the company's services are available in over 40 languages. I believe that there are many other languages, in which the platform could be available.

With that about the business potential of Match, I see serious risks coming from big tech. Facebook (FB) seems to offer now a dating feature on its platform, which may damage Match's revenue line:

In my view, Facebook has one advantage over Match. The social media platform has a lot of information about many individuals and may offer services at no cost. I believe that Match knows how to offer dating services. It has more experience than Facebook. With that said, once Facebook learns how to use its data to create dates, Match may have an issue.

There is something else. Match uses the Apple (AAPL) App Store and Google (GOOG) Play Store to commercialize its services. For whatever reason, AAPL and GOOG may share less information about their users with Match. Also, big tech may also decide to increase their prices, so Match's FCF margins may decline:

If these platforms continue to or increasingly limit, eliminate, or otherwise interfere with our ability to access, collect, and use key user data, our ability to identify and communicate with a meaningful portion of our user and subscriber bases may be adversely impacted. Source: 10-K

Worst Case Scenario: Increase In Data Protection Regulations And Failure Of Acquisitions Will Most Likely Push The Stock Price Down To $75-$45

In my view, the worst that can happen to Match is an increase in the laws regarding data protection. Match needs a sufficient amount of information to create quality dates. If management has to pay too much to assess information about users, or certain information is unavailable, clients may leave the company.

There is another clear risk. The company has acquired a lot of businesses in the past, so the amount of goodwill is significant. If the management has not accurately assessed the valuation of targets, or synergies were not correctly calculated, goodwill may be impaired. As a result, stock volatility may increase, which may lead to a decrease in the valuation: Source: 10-Q

In my DCF model, I used D&A/Sales of 2%, which is pretty much the figure that I saw in the past. I also believe that changes in working capital will most likely be around $100-$130 million:

Finally, the previous capital expenditures/sales ratio stood at 1.5%-2%, so I would expect future figures to be close to that:

Under the worst-case scenario, I would expect diminishing sales growth. In 2022, I would expect 21% sales growth, but then in 2023, revenue growth would decline to 15%. Finally, from 2024 to 2032, sales growth would stand at 5%. Notice that the online dating services market is expected to grow at 9% y/y, so I would say that I am more pessimistic than most investors out there:

The online dating services market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 billion from 2020 to 2024 as per the latest market report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 9%. Source: Online Dating Services Market Research 2020-2024

My second pessimistic assumption would be an EBITDA margin of 25% from 2023 to 2032. With the company's EBITDA margin at 38%-35% in 2020 and 2021, I believe that my figures for the future seem quite pessimistic.

If we also maintain a change in working capital of $7-$13 million, and capital expenditure remains at 2% of revenue, the free cash flow would stand at $0.991-$1.178 billion:

With a beta of 1.4, cost of equity close to 9%, and the cost of debt after tax close to 5%, I felt comfortable using a WACC of 10%. The results, with an exit multiple of 15x-10x EBITDA, include an implied price of $75-$45:

If Stigma Around Dating Apps Decreases All Over The World, And We See More M&A, My Target Price Would Stand At Close To $197-$163

In my view, if the company invests sufficiently in marketing efforts in emerging markets, the stigma around dating apps would decrease. As a result, I would be expecting the company's international sales to grow.

In my view, management has sufficient resources to invest in marketing efforts. As of September 30, 2021, the company reported $511 million in cash with $11 million in short-term investments:

There is another clear revenue catalyst. Management has a lot of expertise in the M&A markets. The company knows well how to negotiate deals, and integrate new teams. Take into account that the company has acquired many businesses in the past. With this in mind, I would be expecting more acquisitions in the near future. As a result, I believe that both sales and FCF would increase significantly.

In the best-case scenario, Match would deliver 26%-17% sales growth from 2021 to 2023. Afterwards, from 2024 to 2032, the company would grow like the online dating market, that is at 9% y/y:

I also assumed an EBITDA margin of close to 38% from 2023 to 2032. In my opinion, economies of scale may push EBITDA up from 38%. However, I wanted to remain very conservative. I believe that 38% is already a large assumption:

With all the previous assumptions, my results include EBITDA of $1.332-$3.484 billion and 2032 sales of $9.272 billion. Finally, with the depreciation of $87-$223 million, the EBIT would stand at $1.24-$3.26 billion, and the FCF would be $0.991-$2.604 billion:

If we assume a WACC of 8.5%, the sum of free cash flows would stand at $11 billion. If we also assume EV/EBITDA ratio of 17x-14x and 283 million shares outstanding, the fair price would stand at $197-$163:

In the light of my results and Match's current share price of $101-$131, I believe that the company looks like a buy. Please notice that I am not the only analyst claiming that the company is cheap. In a survey involving 21 analysts, the average target price stood at $171, which is way above the current valuation:

Risks From Financial Obligations

In order to finance the company's acquisitions, Match is using debt. In the last quarterly report, the company reported a total of close to $3.85 billion. It is not a small amount of debt. I am assuming an EBITDA of close to $3.5 billion in 2032, so I am not afraid of the company's financial debt. With that, I believe that some conservative investors would like to have a look at the company's total amount of debt and contractual obligations:

Conclusion

Currently trading at $101-$137, in the future, Match will most likely trend north. With sufficient marketing efforts in emerging markets and more M&A transactions, future FCF would most likely justify a valuation of $197-$163. There are some risks coming from the level of debt, the potential failure of acquisitions, and competition from big tech. With that, I believe that there is more upside potential than downside risk in the current share price.