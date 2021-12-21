Giselleflissak/E+ via Getty Images

It might be overplayed at this point in the media and the market - winter is coming. A winter of DRAM prices was to weigh heavily on the one company best able to represent those prices: Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

It certainly has been passed around the financial media since that 100-degree day in Boise when Morgan Stanley inadvertently called the bottom of Micron's shares, saying "winter is coming." Not only did the call mark the last triple-digit degree day in Boise for the year, but it also marked the bottom of Micron's stock, coming within 5% of the lows to be made precisely two months later.

But the problem is, I can't find the snowy weather, the cold DRAM prices, and certainly not the cold, dark share price of Micron. For sure, not with the company's earnings report on Monday proving there's only strength in the financials and no memory chip trough to be had.

Micron's Earnings Predict Spring-like Temperatures

The narrative went something like this: DRAM prices will pull back after months of strength in 2021, causing a slump in Micron's earnings. PC DRAM was used in the Morgan Stanley report as the barometer for the DRAM market and how it would predict poor memory market fundamentals. The problem is following PC memory prices doesn't present the whole picture and vast diversity of end markets in the memory industry, not since five years ago when end-markets began diversifying heavily into cloud and automotive.

And while contract PC DRAM was down just under 10% in October, according to Trendforce, Micron reported earnings for its FQ1 exceeding its guidance and analyst consensus. The company's revenue came in at $7.69B to beat consensus by $10M, while EPS was $2.16, beating the $2.11 consensus number. These are not large beats, but again, this was supposed to be the onset of a DRAM winter.

The winter was supposed to hit full force with blizzards of pricing declines in the DRAM market in the current second fiscal quarter. And while the second quarter was destined for hibernation, the company guided above analysts' estimates for $7.5B in revenues and $1.95 in EPS, both at the midpoint with expectations for $7.3B and $1.87.

My expectation for a winter-like scenario means missing analyst estimates and predicting terrible industry conditions. That, however, is not what Micron telegraphed on its earnings call. Some might point to negative quarter-over-quarter growth numbers, but one must keep in mind FQ2 is a seasonally weaker quarter, primarily due to mobile.

Looking For Signs Of Winter

There are a few areas in the numbers and narrative investors can look at from yesterday's earnings to understand winter is never coming. These are:

Gross margins

Company-specific relative DRAM pricing and inventory color

Earnings per share

End-market outlook

Micron Gross Margins

I recall seeing many articles over the last two years pointing to gross margins as a tell for cycle predictions, both up and down. If you just watched gross margins, they emphatically wrote, you'll be able to see Micron is still weak, or Micron is not anywhere near hitting an upcycle, or Micron has peaked lower than the last peak.

But what happens when gross margins only increase or remain flat even when market conditions worsen?

Based on that logic, you must conclude the company is much less cyclical and, more to the point, Micron is far from peaking. Compare the "drastic" high single-digit drop of PC DRAM contract prices in October - right in the middle of Micron's reported quarter - to the company's gross margin performance, and it appears PC DRAM is not a good barometer, or Micron is far more insulated from market pricing trends than ever before, or both.

(Source: chart mine, data from Micron's earnings press releases)

Based on the reported FQ1 47% gross margins and the guided FQ2 46% margins (46.5% estimate by me), Micron appears to be weathering large market fluctuations solidly. I'm not seeing any concern based upon gross margins alone and, judging from the market's initial reaction, it's taking the temperature outside and seeing it's barely jacket weather.

Company DRAM Pricing And Inventory

The company doesn't share what it sells its DRAM or NAND for in terms of dollar units, but it does give relative information quarter to quarter. After September's slight decrease in market DRAM pricing and October's more pronounced drop, Micron reported its DRAM ASPs (average selling prices) were down only low single digits quarter-over-quarter.

(Source: Micron's FQ1 '22 Earnings Presentation)

This ability to insulate from the market swings in pricing is a testament to the structural changes within the company and an evolution of the memory market where cost declines are becoming muted. Muted cost declines mean being able to walk away from transactions where Micron disagrees on pricing with clients. It can hold those parts in inventory and be much less concerned about selling it later as the gross margin on an at-then product won't change materially (causing write-downs). This puts far less emphasis on higher inventory as a negative and improves the company's ability to negotiate prices and take from inventory later when pricing leverage is firmly on the company's side.

At any rate, the company does not expect to exit the fiscal year with more than 100 days of inventory, which is on the low side of its 95-105 days comfortable holding range. This means FQ3 and FQ4 will be materially stronger than FQ1 and FQ2 indicating then, even if analysts want to point to some kind of a trough, the market now has the predictive power of deduction to look well beyond it and price the stock more accurately.

Stable Earnings Per Share

The mother of all indicators is, of course, the bottom line. That being said, I do like free cash flow and book value as a regimen of indicators to understand Micron's performance, but the market tends to judge Micron on gross margins and bottom line execution. And while the bottom line is more volatile, the current pattern shows much more uniformity and consistency than it ever has in the past.

If there was a winter, the EPS chart would show it as prominently as possible.

(Source: chart mine, data from Micron's earnings press releases)

Yes, there have been two sequential declines in EPS since the FQ4 '21 $2.42 print, but when an analyst says winter, I expect winter - like real Game of Thrones winter. Considering FQ2 will be the lowest print in FY22, it will resume its upward trend. The $2.00 print (my low-end estimate) will prove to be a blip on the overall map looking back six quarters at the end of FY22.

A trough? Hardly. Seasonality and supply chain constraints? Sure, absolutely. But nothing meaningful to send the memory industry or Micron into a tailspin, not to the likes of a DRAM pricing winter.

End-Market Outlook

The "Winter Is Coming" report revolved around PC demand and a drop in PC DRAM pricing. But the PC market in late 2021 can be viewed as very transient and, at worst, lumpy. The transient nature has to do with non-memory component shortages causing constraints for PC OEMs to deliver orders to backlogged demand. But Micron sees the OEMs as running low in the memory they've piled up in inventory and are now in the market to fulfill the continued demand.

Consistent with the expectations we articulated in our last earnings call, the inventory adjustment at most PC customers is now largely behind us, and we are seeing signs of stabilization in demand in this end market. - CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, FQ1 '22 Earnings Call

This comes at a time when supply constraints are beginning to ease, so a reversion back to the same stock-pile-and-hold method will not be likely as enterprises refresh their PC assets for a hybrid work environment in calendar 2022. This aligns with Micron's expectations for flat PC unit sales from 2021 to 2022. But the key difference is the memory content should increase as the mix tends toward enterprise demand. As a result, PC will be a net-net positive end-market for 2022 with higher memory demand.

A net positive in PC leaves me putting the snow shovel back in the garage.

The Market Is Already Basking In Warmer Temps

The market doesn't look at the just reported quarter or even next month to determine the value of Micron. It looks at minimum six months out. Six months from now is well beyond any concern for softness in DRAM pricing. But the additional layer of never having entered more than a typical April day in Boise leaves the market catching up to yesterday's value.

And yesterday's value was above $90.

Micron's earnings report was an expectation of "just how bad will it be?" Instead, management portrayed a very bright outlook both in the numbers and the narrative, catching the market on its back foot. Not only was it not bad, but it provided a firm bottom to any narrative there is pain in the future of DRAM or NAND.

I couldn't spot the winter. Micron couldn't spot the winter. The market is now recalibrating its thermometer. Investors better warm up to Micron's shares before they hit summer because we're only just experiencing spring.