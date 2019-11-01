WILLSIE/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is a company most dividend growth investors should keep on their watch list. The snack giant was a part of Kraft Foods before the reorganization in 2012. Today, the company owns leading global cookie, cracker, and chocolate brands. However, despite the market leadership, the stock is little followed by SA authors and readers, which is a mistake. There are three reasons to add Mondelez to an investment portfolio: rising margins, market leadership and wide moat, and disciplined capital allocation. In addition, Mondelez is a dividend growth stock and slightly undervalued. I view Mondelez as a long-term buy.

Rising Margins

Mondelez is a company becoming more profitable each year. As a result, gross, operating, and net profit margins have risen consistently since 2012. For instance, gross margins were slightly more than 37% in 2012, and today they are over 39%. Similarly, operating margins have risen from about 12% to more than 16%, while net profit margins have nearly tripled to 13%.

Source: TIKR.com

The company has successfully removed costs and extracted out inefficiencies. Mondelez's cost of goods and selling, general, and administrative expenses have trended lower. The company is focused on cost reductions and increasing margins by empowering local leaders. Mondelez has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint resulting in higher efficiencies. For example, Mondelez sells its products in over 150 countries, operates in 80 countries, and has 133 manufacturing facilities in 45 countries. The company's scale also gives supply chain efficiencies that smaller competitors cannot match. Furthermore, the snacking giant's brands have high volumes leading to lower per-unit costs. This scale permits Mondelez to grow a brand with incremental increases in costs.

In addition, Mondelez is trying to improve efficiencies. As a result, the company has lowered CO2 emissions by (-15%), food waste (-20%), and packaging by -65,000 tons. These decreases translate to higher margins.

There is room for Mondelez to further increase margins. For example, Hershey (HSY), another snacking company, has higher gross, operating, and net profit margins than Mondelez. The table below shows the differences in margins between the two companies in the LTM. Based on this comparison, Mondelez likely has more cost and scale efficiencies it can leverage.

Mondelez Hershey Gross Margins (%) 39.8 45.4 Operating Margins (%) 17.8 22.9 Net Profit Margins (%) 15.7 16.2

Source: TIKR

Market Leadership And Wide Moat

Mondelez is the global market leader in cookies and crackers. The company is also a significant player in chocolates and candies and owns market-leading regional and local brands. Mondelez has nine international brands including Oreo, belVita, Toblerone, Milka, and Cadbury. In addition, the company owns 65 smaller local and regional brands. Major local brands in the cookie and cracker markets are Wheat Thins, Ritz, Triscuit, LU, and Chips Ahoy. In the chocolate market, major local brands are Lacta, Alpen Gold, Marabou, Freia, and Cote d'Or. The company states that it is No. 1 or 2 in the core biscuit, chocolate, candy, and gum segments. Biscuits and chocolates are the essential categories generating approximately 80% of net revenue in 2020.

Source: Mondelez 2021 Investor Brief

Oreo is a global brand with over $3.6 billion in sales in 2020, about 13.5% of total sales. This percentage is significant, but the brand is still growing at a double-digit rate. Oreo is the No. 1 cookie brand in the US. The company is expecting another $1 billion in revenue by 2023. Mondelez is the clear leader in cookies in the US since it owns Oreo and Chips Ahoy, No. 2 in the US.

Source: Mondelez 2021 Investor Brief

Besides Oreo, the other two large global brands are Cadbury, with more than $4.0 billion in revenue, and Milka, with more than $2 billion in revenue. Combined, Oreo, Cadbury, and Milka generate about 36% of total revenue.

Source: Mondelez 2021 Investor Brief

If the company has one weakness in its brand portfolio, it is gum and candy. Sales are declining due to intense competition and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Mondelez has a wide moat. The company owns brands, manufacturing plants, and distribution facilities at a scale challenging to replicate. In addition, brand dominance requires significant investment. A competitor would need to spend significantly on capital expenditures to attain the scale that Mondelez has achieved. However, Mondelez is not standing still. The company spends on R&D to extend brands and innovate. This effort has proven successful since Mondelez is gaining market share in biscuits and chocolates in its key markets.

Mondelez's wide moat is reinforced by its role as a consolidator in the industry. The company has added about $1 billion in net sales from Tates' Bake Shop (premium cookies), Perfect Snacks (refrigerated snack bars), Give & Go (in-store bakery snacks), Hu (simple ingredient chocolates), Gourmet Foods (biscuits), Grenade (protein bars), and Chipita (croissants and baked snacks) in the past few years. Mondelez will likely continue to acquire new brands and leverage its scale to grow them.

Disciplined Capital Allocation

Mondelez has a disciplined capital allocation policy taking into account future growth and returning cash to shareholders. The priorities in order are reinvesting in the core business, growth-enhancing M&A, dividend growth & share repurchase, and debt payment.

Source: Mondelez 2021 Investor Brief

The focus is on growth-driving future revenue and earnings growth. This focus is essential since dividend growth is dependent on both. It also means the company will not need to resort to debt for returning cash to shareholders. Mondelez is a Dividend Challenger, having raised the dividend for eight consecutive years. The dividend has grown at about 13.4% CAGR in the past 5 years. The most recent dividend increase was 11.1% to a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share from $0.32 per share.

Note that the dividend history goes back before 2012 since Mondelez is the successor organization to the old Kraft Foods.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The current dividend yield is about 2.16% greater than the average in the past 5 years. It is not too high, but it is greater than the ~1.28% dividend yield of the S&P 500. However, Mondelez is not a high-yield stock like the old Kraft Foods; instead, the focus is on dividend growth. The company is targeting dividend growth greater than adjusted EPS growth.

The dividend is safe too, with a payout ratio of about 46% and investment-grade credit ratings of Baa1 from Moody's, BBB from Fitch, and BBB from S&P Global. Mondelez can meet its financial obligations with interest coverage of ~13.8X and a leverage ratio of 2.5X. Interest coverage has been rising and leverage declining as net debt falls.

Source: Portfolio Insight

Mondelez is Undervalued

Despite the recent pop in stock price, Mondelez is still undervalued. Consensus earnings are $3.11 per share for fiscal 2022. The long-term earnings multiple is 21X, near the average since 2012. Therefore, our fair value estimate is $65.32. The current stock price is ~$64.96, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued based on earnings.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 20.0 and 22.0, we obtain a fair value range from $62.21 to $68.43. Thus, the current stock price is ~95% to ~104% of my fair value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 20.0 21.0 22.0 Estimated Value $62.21 $65.32 $68.43 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 104% 99% 95%

Source: dividendpower.org

How does this compare to two other valuation models? A discounted cash flow model [DCF] from finbox gives a fair value of $77.54, assuming a revenue growth of 4.4% CAGR, 21.8% EBITDA margin, and 7.3% unlevered FCF. The Gordon Growth Model gives an estimated fair value of $70, assuming an 8% desired rate of return and a 6% dividend growth rate.

The average of these three models is ~$70.95, suggesting that Mondelez is slightly undervalued at the current price.

Mondelez is currently trading slightly above its 50-day and 200-day EMA. In addition, the Chowder Number is ~15.3% due to the high dividend growth rate. This number is more than 15% and is good for a stock with a dividend yield of less than 3%.

Source: StockRover

Final Thoughts On Mondelez

Mondelez is the global market leader for biscuits and chocolates with very strong brands. The company is increasing margins and has room for further improvement. Additionally, capital allocation is disciplined and focused on growth and shareholder returns. Net debt is declining, and leverage is coming down. The company arguably has a wide moat due to its market leadership and scale. Investors seeking to add a consumer staples stock with a runway for dividend growth and capital appreciation should look here. The dividend will probably continue growing, and it is safe. I view Mondelez as a long-term buy.