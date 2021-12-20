Jennifer Miranda/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is a top-tier net lease REIT which has raised its dividend annually for over three decades. Despite impressive performance through the pandemic, NNN's shares remain battered as investors remain wary of looming risks. Long-term investors should consider NNN's income potential as the yield remains above historical averages.

NNN is a single-tenant, net lease real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and management of retail properties. The firm owns properties in 48 states leased to over 370 tenants. The company was founded in 1984 as Golden Corral Realty Corporation, focused on owning and operating restaurants under that banner. The company has since split and diversified across a wide variety of industries and tenants. Today, NNN is a premier net lease REIT, owning assets in every state except Hawaii and Vermont.

With the onset of COVID-19, a substantial amount of uncertainty hit the net lease sector. REITs were deeply impacted by the pandemic as a result of many tenants shutting operations temporarily or permanently. That said, the sector has emerged well as the economy reopened. In fact, over the past twelve months, REITs have outperformed on account of tailwinds such as inflation and low interest rates. Today, the sector remains poised to outperform as these tailwinds remain in place.

Despite NNN's cash flow returning, the firm still trades at a deep discount to all-time highs due to lasting uncertainties about the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, worries have been fueled by discussions of rising interest rates, which will fundamentally challenge the REIT business model. Risks have culminated as shares of NNN continue to trade well below pre-pandemic levels.

There are several factors which drive opportunities at today's share prices.

Portfolio

The company manages an impressive portfolio which is widely diversified. Today, NNN owns 3,195 properties diversified across the United States. Most of these assets are single-tenant retail properties, meaning each building is occupied by a single user. Some of the most recognizable assets would be fast-food restaurants and convenience stores under national banners. In terms of geography, the portfolio is well diversified with the highest concentrations being the Midwest, South, and Southeast, accounting for approximately 75% of the total portfolio. At the state level, NNN's most concentrated geographies are Texas and Florida.

The portfolio is well-diversified beyond geography. Despite getting its start owning Golden Corral restaurants, NNN now owns a diverse portfolio of convenience stores, restaurants, automotive repair facilities, and beyond. Many of these tenants are brands such as 7-Eleven, AMC Theaters, Best Buy, and LA Fitness.

NNN maintains a bias towards "Main Street" real estate, focusing their investment strategy on fundamental value and the fungibility of space. As a result, their top industries are common for retail-focused real estate firms including competitors Realty Income (O) and STORE Capital (STOR). Toplines of trade include convenience stores (17.6%) and Automotive service (12.1%). Investors may worry that these top investments may be impacted by autonomous and electric vehicles, but we believe that risk lies beyond many of our lifetimes.

NNN's portfolio is also protected against inflation as single-tenant, net lease assets have historically performed well in inflationary environments. NNN owns properties leased under a "triple net" structure. These common leases put property tax, insurance, and maintenance responsibilities on the tenant, leaving the landlord with little property level liability. In an inflationary environment, this will strongly benefit NNN as maintenance and other overhead costs will increase due to rising commodity prices. With inflation now clocking nearly 7%, the benefit could be substantial for net lease investors.

The portfolio also retains a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. Within the next two years, 7% of the portfolio's leases will expire, insulating NNN from vacancy risk in the immediate future. With ongoing pandemic risk and resurgence of cases, NNN's long-term lease maturities could back up the firm's performance in the near future.

NNN is also conservatively managed from a balance sheet perspective. The firm's capitalization includes unsecured debt (35%) and a small amount of preferred equity (4%). With a total enterprise value of nearly $9 billion, the firm is mid-sized, offering a high-quality balance sheet that can still grow efficiently. It is also worth noting that NNN announced the redemption of all outstanding 5.200% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

NNN has earned investment-grade ratings based on the strength of its balance sheet and operations. The rating is a feather in the firm's cap providing confidence to shareholders and enhancing NNN's ability to access the capital markets efficiently. Superior credit ratings and outlook generally translate to advantages in cost of debt.

Performance

National Retail Properties has an impressive history of increasing dividends. Today, the firm pays a quarterly dividend of $0.53, corresponding to a yield of 4.63% based on today's share price. As of 2021, the firm has successfully raised its dividend for more than three decades, the third-longest streak of all publicly-traded REITs. More impressively, this growth streak is longer than 99% of all publicly traded companies, putting it amongst Dividend Aristocrats by those criteria.

NNN's strong share price performance and dividend growth have provided a powerful performance engine over long time horizons. The firm has even outperformed the S&P 500 over periods of approximately two decades.

Perhaps even better than total return has been the reliability of NNN's dividend. The firm has been able to outpace inflation in terms of dividend growth. The consistent increases have provided investors with growing cash flow that can sustain living expenses or help fund retirement in the earlier stages.

Growth is fueled by growing cash flow stemming from a variety of sources. First, NNN's leases contain internal growth in the form of rent escalations. Each year, rents in the portfolio increase providing nearly guaranteed growth to the firm's existing cash flow. Second, new properties are acquired providing new cash flow as the firm finances acquisitions with debt and equity. Focusing on the second brings us to a major competitive advantage for NNN. National Retail sources a majority of their acquisitions from relationship-based sources.

This means most acquisitions never reach the broader market, which provides efficiency for the seller and likely advantageous pricing for the buyer. Excitingly for NNN, this is a substantial benefit for their going-in cap rates which remain above industry averages. In 2021, $267 million of the firm's $455 million in year-to-date acquisitions stem from relationship-based transactions. Looking back further, that percentage has historically been higher.

This healthy pipeline is aside from the massive open market for net lease assets. With extreme competition from competing firms and a host of other institutional buyers, the open net lease market is difficult to navigate. While NNN can selectively pick from open market transactions, maintaining a robust pipeline of other opportunities is a major advantage especially during periods of stress.

Valuation

REITs can be somewhat difficult to value given their divergence from traditional business models. Adjusted Funds From Operations or AFFO per share has generally been the accepted barometer of performance for REIT valuation. NNN has provided consistent growth in their AFFO per share, amounting to 3.1% annually over the past five years. The dependable increase has come from healthy acquisitions and growth in internal leases, both of which act accretively towards the firm's existing shares. NNN has reinforced this growth projecting 3.0%-4.0% growth in AFFO annually going forward.

Shares of NNN are currently trading at a 16.3x forward P/FFO multiple. Despite NNN having a top-shelf business model, this is discounted as compared to other direct competitors such as O and STOR. For reference, O and STOR are currently trading at multiples of 19.6x and 17.9x respectively. NNN's portfolio quality and growth prospects should continue to propel the firm's performance going forward. Should the valuation normalize, there is upside in NNN compared to its peers.

Debt Analysis

As we mentioned above, REITs are highly susceptible to variability in interest rates. REITs operate by investing money into real assets and collecting a spread over their cost of capital. An increase in federal rates puts pressure on internal cash flow due to higher borrowing costs. A REIT's capital stack is made up of two components, debt and equity. The combination of these two parts provides the firm's weighted average cost of capital or WACC. This number dictates what hurdle rate the firm must surpass to make accretive investments, guiding short- and long-term decisions.

The debt portion is priced by the firm's interest rate spread over the federal funds rate plus any fees associated with originating the capital. An increase in interest rates will lead to a similar increase in borrowing costs, with current variable debt increasing immediately. The result will be a higher cost of capital, compressing investment spreads assuming cap rates to not decompress substantially. While a strong increase in cap rates would benefit new acquisition spreads, it would result in a substantial portfolio net asset value. It's a similar conundrum to interest rate risk facing many traditional fixed income funds.

With the federal funds rate remaining close to zero since the pandemic, an increase in interest rates could become a tipping point for REIT performance as firms begin to refinance debt with higher interest expenses. Over the next few years, firms with maturing debt will face the initial impacts of the changes. Luckily for NNN shareholders, the firm has very little debt maturing over the next several years. The firm has a weighted average maturity of 14.9 years, as a result of large portions of debt maturing past 2048. The first of NNN's major refinancing will begin in 2024, providing a few years of breathing room when rates begin to rise.

Also, luckily for shareholders, NNN has no long-term floating rate debt, meaning immediate increase in interest rates will not materially impact the firm's ongoing performance.

Conclusion

National Retail Properties offers investors access to institutional quality real estate, experienced management, and an attractive financing mix. NNN is a top-shelf, value REIT which has dependably increased its dividend for over three decades, making the firm one of the best dividend opportunities around. The firm has multiple growth drivers which should foster continued success for the future. Risks including rising rates have broadly battered REITs as their business model will be challenged. That said, firms with investment-grade rated balance sheets and healthy acquisition pipelines remain best prepared to fight these challenges. Today, NNN trades at an attractive FFO multiple meaning there could be upside in the stock relative to peers such as Realty Income and STORE Capital. Patient investors will enjoy a 4.6%, reliably increasing dividend while they wait.