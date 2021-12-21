Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 21, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Dean Ridlon - Investor Relations

Elad Sharon - Chief Executive Officer

David Abadi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Peter Levine - Evercore

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperial Capital

Brad Reback - Stifel

Louie DiPalma - William Blair

Operator

Welcome to the Cognyte Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is John, I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note the conference is being recorded. And I'll turn the call over to Dean Ridlon.

Dean Ridlon

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone. I'm Dean Ridlon, Cognyte's, new Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today. I'm here with a Elad Sharon, Cognyte's CEO and David Abadi, Cognyte's CFO.

Before getting started, I would like to mention that accompanying our call today is a WebEx with slides. If you'd like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please visit the investor section of our website at cognyte.com, click on the investors tab, click on webcast link and select today's conference call.

I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other provisions of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call, and except as required by law. Cognyte assumes no obligation to update or revise them.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more detailed discussion of how these and other risks and uncertainties could cause Cognyte actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Please see our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021 and other filings we make with the SEC.

The financial measures discussed today include non-GAAP measures. We believe investors focus on non-GAAP financial measures in comparing results between periods and among our peer companies that publish similar non-GAAP measures. Please see today's presentation slides, our earnings release and the investors section of our website at cognyte.com for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from as a substitute for or superior to GAAP financial information. But it's included because management believes it provides meaningful information about the financial performance of our business and is useful to investors for informational and comparative purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures the company uses have limitations and may differ from those used by other companies.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Elad.

Elad Sharon

Thank you, Dean. We're excited to have you join the Cognyte. Welcome everyone to our third quarter conference call.

I’m pleased to report third quarter revenue and diluted EPS coming in above the high-end of our guidance. Non-GAAP revenue was $190 million and non-GAAP EPS was $0.21. Adjusted EBITDA also come in strong at $22 million.

During the quarter, we assumed many large deals, including multiple seven and eight digital driven by our security analytics platform. As we approach completing our first year as an independent company, I’m pleased with the execution of our software strategy. We experienced sequential revenue growth in Q2 and Q3 and expect to finish the year with strong sequential growth in Q4.

With six weeks left in the year, we are refining the overall outlook. We now expect $480 million of revenue, or around 7.5% year-over-year growth, we 10% gross profit growth and $0.90 of EPS at the midpoint of our revenue expectations. David will elaborate on our guidance later in the call. Our growth strategy is to empower security organization with an open analytics platform to help them address many different security use cases. I would like to start my discussion today with review of some of the large deals [indiscernible] in Q3 that reflect the execution of this strategy.

The first is approximately a $50 million deal from a national security agency that added new functionality. This is a good example of how our platform can help customers address their growing needs to accelerate complex investigations with our latest innovations in security analytics.

The second and third examples are two deals, each of approximately $10 million in connection with capacity expansion of our platform. These two deals are good examples of how we help customers scale the solutions to analyze increasing the amount of data they capture and address the evolving security threats.

We believe these large deals reflect our laser focus of innovation in artificial intelligence and data analytics, and our customers' ability to leverage our platform to address many different use cases.

For example, a use case of our platform is accelerating organized crime investigation. Security agencies seek to identify members of criminal organizations, or the [indiscernible] organizations ecosystem, including the leadership, funding sources and intentions and ultimately prevent crimes before they happen.

In today's digital world, criminals leave behind many digital footprints that can be very useful in accelerating investigations. The amount of digital information that is available to security agencies is growing rapidly. But it's also very diverse and difficult to analyze in order to find actionable insights.

Our platform is built with significant domain expertise and enable security agencies to leverage digital footprints to connect the dots and reach quick conclusions by fusing and analyzing data from a wide variety of sources. I believe organized crime investigations is a good example of how we support many use cases of our analytics platform to help our customers address the evolving security challenges.

As we look forward, we believe the security analytics market is in its early stages and we are well positioned for long-term growth. Many customers recognize that homegrown solutions can no longer keep pace with growth in data volume and diversity. They seek open analytics platform from a trusted partner that can support multiple use cases, solutions that can feel better at scale from different sources and generate high-quality insights faster to mitigate the wide range of security threats before they fully unfold.

We have a long history of innovation that has enabled us to establish Cognyte as a leading example of security analytic software. With nearly 1000 people in R&D primarily based in Israel, we are committed to continuing to lead the market for developing highly sophisticated tools for our customers. Our market leadership is not just about our technology, customers also have confidence in our ability to deliver value based on our track record of innovation and previous deployments.

We intend to maintain our market leadership by continuing to collaborate with our customers to stay on the cutting edge of artificial intelligence and security analytics to address the evolving needs of the world's most sophisticated security agencies.

In summary, we are pleased with our third quarter results and on track for solid first year as an independent public company. And with a strong execution of our corporate strategy, we expect to deliver 10% gross profit growth for the year. Looking forward, we are in a large and growing market with positive industry trends and are well positioned for long-term growth.

Now, let me turn the call over to David to discuss our Q3 results and outlook in more detail. David?

David Abadi

Thank you, Elad and hello everyone.

Our comments today will include non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is available as being mentioned in our earnings release and in the investor section of our website.

With a solid third quarter with revenue, adjusted EBITDA and EPS coming ahead of our expectations. Behind our results was the ongoing demand for our solutions from both existing and new customers. During the quarter, we will mend large orders driven by our cutting-edge artificial intelligence and security analytics platform. In Q3, revenue came in at 118.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $22.1 million and diluted EPS came in at $0.21.

Year-to-date revenue was $350.3 million adjusted EBITDA was $61.8 million and diluted EPS came in at $0.68. With three quarters behind us, I would like to provide an update on our software strategy and how it is positively impacting our financial results.

Our software mix continue to improve this year as we sell less hardware and professional services. I’m pleased to report that our software strategy drove a double-digit increasing gross profit during the first three quarters, and we expect 10% growth for the full year on a non-GAAP basis.

We've been steadily increasing the percentage of our revenue generated from software over the last few years. I believe that gross profit is an important metric this year, as we continue to drive higher software mix. The execution of our software strategy benefits for both our customers and Cognyte.

For customers, by deploying our software platform, they benefit from faster innovation, easier installation and frequent technology updates. For Cognyte, shifting to higher software mix is improving our financial model, growth opportunities and competitive differentiation.

Let me now discuss our overall guidance. Our outlook for FY '22 is $480 million of non-GAAP revenue, with a range of plus or minus 2%, reflecting approximately 7.5% year-over-year growth. This revised outlook reflects certain recent events affecting the timing of deployments, including new travel restriction in certain countries relating to a worsening of the pandemic. Recent shortage of third-party components required to deliver certain of our software solutions and other factors.

We continue to expect profit to grow faster than revenue. And in addition to double-digit growth, profit growth, we expect adjusted EBITDA to grow 60% year-over-year normalized for the spin-off the synergies primarily related to establishing public company infrastructure with standalone IT, finance, legal and other public company and compliance functions.

We also expect our non-GAAP diluted EPS to come in at $0.80 at the midpoint of the revenue range. Since the spin-off, we've built our public company functions to operate independently, including expanding our finance, legal and IT teams. Along those lines, I'm pleased to welcome Dean as our Investor Relations Executive.

We are on track to deliver solid results during our first year as a standalone public company and expect to finish the year with 10% gross profit growth. Our open platform is being impressed by customers, as it addresses a wide range of security use cases and allows for fast innovation to keep pace with evolving security challenges.

Cognyte is a leader in a large and growing market, and we are well positioned for sustained long-term growth.

With that, I would like to hand the call over to the operator to open the lines for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. I will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Mike Cikos from Needham & Company.

Mike Cikos

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions here. I did want to circle up on the revenue guidance today. Understand that we are seeing this $10 million reduction at the midpoint based on the worsening travel restrictions around the pandemic. And the third-party component shortages you guys are talking about. Can you help us think about how much of that $10 million is from pandemic versus the component shortages? Is it a 50:50 split or is it 64? How should we think about that?

Elad Sharon

Hi, Mike, thanks for the question. So I'll try to give more color about the guidance. So there are a number of factors that we take into account when we develop our guidance. This quarter, there are several recent developments we have to consider, including, as you mentioned more COVID related travel restrictions in certain countries that are related to the emergence of the Omicron and persistence of the Delta variant.

Just as a reminder, we are a global software company and for most countries we can deploy without trouble. However, there are certain customers that are [indiscernible] and some of those are being impacted by COVID right now. Another factor, as you mentioned, is the recent shortage of third-party components that is required to deliver certain of our software solution.

Also we want to remind you that the majority of our revenue comes from software. However, there are certain solutions that require proprietary hardware to enable us to deliver our software. In the first year as a public company, although we lower the revenue outlook, we expect to overachieve our gross margin goal and meet our initial outlook for growing their gross profit and EBITDA. And the gross profit is expected to grow by 10% and normalize EBITDA by 15% year-over-year.

And I would also like to point out that while we used revenue because of our move towards high margin software, there is a very little impact on EPS. As of the quantification, we factor in many different factors into the guidance, we have uncertainties and upsides. And it's quite difficult to quantify each of the individual elements by itself. But you can assume that if we took down the guidance by $10 million, so there is an impact of a few millions of reach. But generally speaking, it's very difficult to call each one of the elements by itself. I hope this answers, Mike.

Mike Cikos

Yes. Yes, it helps. It does help. And for the travel restrictions around the pandemic, I just want to make sure I'm being clear on this. It sounds like it's primarily government mandates, right? It's not like or maybe you can actually provide some color on this. Is it customers not letting you on site to perform the installation out of caution on their part? Or is it almost entirely related to government mandates?

Elad Sharon

Yes. So you're right. It's mainly related to governments. For governments, sometimes we are not allowed to work remotely because of certain regulations we have. So either we use our global presence. We have many employees around the world and many offices around the world, as you know. So when we have local forces, it's easier. But when it comes to other customers that either do not let us get in the side because of the lone restrictions, or we cannot fly because of our restrictions. And this creates a little bit of delay in deployment timeline.

Mike Cikos

Okay. And then, the final thing that I wanted to touch on before I turn it over, for the component shortages that we're seeing, I'm curious, how long has this been an issue for you guys? And can you explain which components you're experiencing those shortages in?

Elad Sharon

Yes. So in some use cases, we deliver our software embedded in network appliances that are acquired from third-party. And there is a global shortage of certain of their components. The appliances are a small part of the value of the deal. However, we can't recognize the revenue from our software until these appliances are becoming available. And this is a recent development we didn't see before we were able to have everything we need so far. And currently, we see some delays and shortages in this respect, and we are working with our vendors in order to make sure that we have both inventory for future needs.

Mike Cikos

And that was going to be my last question for you on the topic. So if we are facing the shortages now, I understand that you're working with your vendors, but can you help us understand have the lead times gotten worse recently or they getting better since you're working with investors? Sorry, with your vendors? And then, the follow up would be, do you anticipate this being a one quarter phenomenon? Or is this potential to extend for a couple of quarters at this time?

Elad Sharon

Yes. So as it is a recent development, we are working with them, starting recently to make sure that it doesn't affect our business for the longer term. It's hard to tell whether it's weeks or months but generally speaking, it's a recent development. Having said that, again, I want to remind you that the portion of the appliance within our overall business is not huge. So this is something that I believe we'll be able to overcome over time. And we are taking the necessary steps in the short-term, again, working with vendors and clients to help them with our purchasing departments to find the missing components.

Mike Cikos

Great, thank you. I'll turn it over to any of my colleagues. Thank you, guys.

Elad Sharon

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Kirk Materne from Evercore.

Peter Levine

Great, thanks for taking my question. This is Peter Levine in for Kirk. So to piggyback off of the last question, while considering the nature of the data that you deal with, when you talked about travel restrictions, I get the implementation, kind of you see a slowdown, but are you also seeing a slowdown, perhaps in new pipeline builds because your reps can't go on site? Can you maybe kind of just decipher what that looks like in terms of reps getting on site versus implementation delays?

Elad Sharon

Yes, so obviously, as we all say security challenges are only growing, we do see that, and we see strong demand for our solution. The issue is more related to timing of deployments. Of course, flight restrictions also make it harder for us to approach customers for marketing activities. But for those areas, we are now running I think about two years already doing those efforts remotely and quite successfully so far. So it's mainly related now to the deployment timing. I hope this answers your question, Kirk.

Peter Levine

Fair enough. And then for, I know you haven't guided for fiscal '23 yet I'm sure we'll get that next quarter, but can you give us maybe just a brief kind of insight into kind of what you're thinking based on what you see today and how that's going to impact pipelines, deal flow for next year? Thank you.

David Abadi

So, as you mentioned -- it's David, Peter, as you mentioned, we will share our guidance for next year during our Q4 call. As you remember that in the beginning of the year back in January, we showed you that three years plan all for double-digit revenue growth. As default, we expect to be this year under 10% revenue growth, but with the 10% growth, profit growth, and we'll share the guidance in Q4 call.

Peter Levine

Great, thank you very much for taking my questions.

David Abadi

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Ruttenbur from Imperial Capital.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes, thank you very much. So looking at fiscal '23, it sounds like it's more pandemic related. Is there anything regional that you're selling into, is it Africa, is it all travel, is it the U.S., can you talk about where it is regionally, is your issue or is it everywhere, and, because it seems like it's more of a pandemic rather than a travel pandemic rather than a shortages of equipment, is that correct?

Elad Sharon

Yes, so again, it's, when we build the guidance, it's quite difficult to separate the different elements. But generally speaking about the pandemic, again, we do have global presence, we have offices around the globe, we have the global engineers and sales force in certain or in all territories actually, in most of the territories, so it's not a wide issue for us. It's more temporary and changing because the dynamics is changing, it's also changing from one time to the other to different countries. So its country related, it's not full territory related, and it's also related to where we are present physically with our people or we have to work by traveling to the site. So it's something that I would say is country specific and changing from time to time according to the pandemic changes.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. And then just as a follow up on as I'm looking at '23 and '24 as we have to, you're growing 7% or 8% this year. Is that reasonable to continue even in this current state of COVID and everything else to see that kind of growth in '23 or should we be seeing higher or lower, I know that I'm asking for guidance, but I just want some general directional guidance?

David Abadi

Yes. So it's David again. I will repeat myself the last thing, but we will share our FY23 guidance during our Q4 call, but again in January when we lay out the year, that three years plan, we call for double-digit. And currently, as you mentioned like, we are at 7.5% revenue growth with the strong growth, profit growth, and we will provide guidance in Q4 this year.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Brad Reback from Stifel.

Brad Reback

Great. Maybe just one more on fiscal '23. As you look at the first quarter, April, it's up against a pretty difficult comp, I think the hardest of the year. How should we just sort of think about that? Were there one-time items that positively impacted 1Q this current fiscal year, which might lead to a situation where growth could be below trend-line for 1Q? Thanks.

David Abadi

Thank you, Brad. As Elad mentioned before, like when we look at all the aspects, like that impact the way that we look our guidance and compassing the digital position, the shorter components is relevant for certain elements in their business, which may have impacted a few millions. And on the other side of the story, we have like our ability to deliver and deploy our software also remotely, and we were able to do it in the last two years actually, COVID is with us for a long time very successfully. And I clearly believe that we'll be able to continue to do this as well for the layout of next year, it's really perfect to put together, but as part of the Q4, we'll share some color how we see the year our -- how we see -- we will see the year evolving over time.

Brad Reback

That's great. And then just one quick follow-up. As you think about M&A, what's the potential for you guys to execute any of that in '23? Thanks.

Elad Sharon

Yes. So as of M&A, first of all, our plans, and this, by the way, historical results, we're mainly relying on organic growth. We have 1,000 R&D people, we're innovating, we're not relying on M&As in order to execute our plans. Having said that, we have a history of tuck-in M&As in order for us to be able to create more value to our customers and accelerate the offerings, this is one area. And the other area is the most strategic M&As, we look at it as well in a case-by-case basis. When we find something relevant, of course, we'll consider it and take decisions. So to make the long story shorter to summarize, tuck-in M&As, we always have pipeline for those, and when we find it relevant, we do it, for more strategic M&As is something that we look in the longer term, not for the shorter term.

Brad Reback

Great, thank you very much.

Elad Sharon

Thank you.

Operator

And we have a question from Mike Cikos from Needham & Company.

Mike Cikos

Hey, guys, thanks for getting me back on. I did have just a couple of more questions. The first, coming back to those component shortages, are any of these components sole-sourced?

David Abadi

I would take it, Mike. So actually, it's not sole-sourced, but we do have like, I would say it like very common components that we are looking, and this is the reason that we are like, when we look at the challenge, we think that is something that we can work on it. It could be like a difficult vector or something of that. And you see two things is happening, the timing is -- the time may change recollecting the past could be that you have few months or two months, a few weeks versus now that it's becoming like a few months or even like the pressures going up. So overall, again, because our software in the end is working on prototype hardware, but -- in certain cases, but it's only specification that require that. So from the magnitude or from a challenge to provide it is even it's something that's relatively manageable.

Elad Sharon

Yes. Just to elaborate on this, Mike, most of our software is running on off the shelf quite hardware, some of it is running on certain appliances. And for those certain appliances, we have few components that we face shortages. So it's something that is limited. It's not something that is major -- reflects major portion of our business. I hope this helps.

Mike Cikos

It does, it does. And if I'm looking at the gross profit guidance for the year of 10% year-to-year, it actually implies the Q4 gross margins declined from Q3. And I'm wondering that sequential decline that's embedded in your guidance, is that based on increasing costs for these components or why would we be -- can you help us think about why we would be seeing the gross margins declined from Q3 to Q4?

David Abadi

So, first, Mike, it's David. In general, this is a slight decline, we're providing a high level of gross profit target, and as we shared like, we're looking at 10% gross profit. And it's mainly depends on the overall mix, and best of that, and our estimation, where we're going to lend. Obviously, you can see that over the first nine months of the year, we were like delivering strong gross margin quarter-over-quarter, and we're very pleased from where we are from that perspective.

Mike Cikos

Great. And then just one other question. I know we're all thinking about fiscal '23 and fiscal '24. Maybe not specific guidance but given that you guys have nearly a year under your belt now as an independent company, and we've referenced those three-year targets that you guys did put out, excuse me, at the time of the spin. Is Cognyte willing to reiterate or back the fact that it still expects to attain those targets that were initially laid out at the time of the spin?

David Abadi

So again, in January, we lay out the way that we see how everything is going to evolve. Obviously, as part of our annual purchases, we look at everything from scratch and adjust the plan if required. We've shared the detailed plan in Q4, and we now have to consider that things also change over the year, and we have a strong gross margin, which impact our ability to continue to successfully invest in the business. So, overall, the guidance will take place in Q4.

Mike Cikos

Okay, thank you.

David Abadi

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

And we have a question from Louie DiPalma from William Blair.

Louie DiPalma

Good afternoon.

Elad Sharon

Hi, Louie, good afternoon. Good morning.

Louie DiPalma

Thanks. What percentage of revenue during the quarter was recurring, and separately, what percentage of revenue in general overall is through those hardware appliance that you referenced the component shortages?

David Abadi

Okay. So, Louie, it's David. Thanks for the question. Our over recurring revenue is around 50% of the total revenue. And if you look at the overall, overall revenue that elements that may be delivered on appliances is 20% of the total revenue. But if you want to look at the shortage of the revenue, it is much smaller portion. We are not splitting the revenue per product, so it's -- so it's not something that we can quantify it, but I do want to put kind of like a limitation of where we are with the shortage.

So the majority of the revenue is software and the deployment costs, and this is like something that's relevant for most of our solutions. In certain cases, we are at software that it's deployed on certain appliances, and within this group of products, we have like certain things that are and we see the shortage, it's not all over, its very specific products, and on that we are monitoring it and increasing inventory level to ensure that we will not have to deal with the high level of shortage. But again, in the big picture, you can see level of inventory that we are working on is relatively low, the level of costs within our solution is very small in the cases that we are using appliances which we're facing shortages is also very limited.

Louie DiPalma

Great. And related to the recurring revenue, I believe it has been a goal for the company to increase the percentage of recurring revenue, but I think over the past nine months, the level has flat-lined at that 50%. Is that true or has there been any increase over the first nine months of the year in the recurring revenue percentage?

David Abadi

So in -- back in January when we shared our outlook for the upcoming years, we shared this, we believe that the 50% of recurring revenue will present correctly where we are and the way we are offering. We are -- shared some plans to work more over time subscription revenue, which will have a positive impact, but this is not something that will impact on the short term, it's more long-term issue.

Louie DiPalma

Okay, thanks. And my last question, for the $10 million in guidance reduction, do you have specific visibility in terms of when you will recognize those deals that have been pushed back or is that your expectation that, that $10 million is gone forever and the deals were canceled?

Elad Sharon

Yes, so I'll take this one. And, no, it's not canceled, it's only a matter of deployment timing. One is related, again, to the pandemic, so it's hard to say to tell when exactly we can lend in specific countries that we have to deploy, but the deals are there and the customer needs the solutions, we provide a lot of value to our customers, so -- and security challenges are only becoming more complex. So the need is there, it's not that the need is -- has disappeared. And for that reason, it's only a matter of timing. In terms of how the shortage, as David mentioned, this is something that is specific to certain areas within the appliances that we need in order to deploy our software and deliver it.

And this is something that we believe, I can say it's a few weeks, so, or a couple of months, but this is something that we believe we'll be able to overcome. What we do proactively is again trying to approach our vendors in order for them to help us to increase the inventory, which is one. And second, by the way, we use our purchasing people to help them put our hands on the missing part. So we do whatever needs to be done in order to resolve this matter. But again, customers are waiting, they need the solutions, and this is something that we'll deploy as soon as the ecosystem and the conditions will allow us. I hope this give you the answer.

Louie DiPalma

Okay. So did you say that you don't have visibility in terms of when you will receive the proper components to deliver these $10 million in revenue?

David Abadi

So, again, it's David. We have like, we are monitoring the relevant components that we're missing on, I would say, like on almost a daily basis, just to see like the timeline of referencing between getting this in the next few weeks. And, but overall, we'll need to increase our level of inventory, because this is what is the right thing to do. As Elad mentioned, it's hard to predict now that it's a two weeks issue or a four weeks issue, but we believe it, it's a very short term one. So I don't think that it's going to stay with us for a longer period. We do think that it's something that that's currently under control, and they have a specific impact on this specific solution that we are serving.

Elad Sharon

And by the way, not to turn your attention -- sorry, by the way, just to make sure we are all on the same page, it's not that the entire $10 million are related to the shortage, right, it's also related to flight restrictions, et cetera. So just to make sure that we understand the facts.

Louie DiPalma

But ultimately, you said that it's all timing related, right, like there haven't been any cancellations?

Elad Sharon

Correct, no cancellations.

Louie DiPalma

Great, thanks. That's it for me.

Elad Sharon

Thank you.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time.

Elad Sharon

Thank you all.

Operator

And thank you, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you for participating. And you may now disconnect.