Looking for a consistent dividend yield of 8% that is covered by free cash flow? Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is paying out a healthy dividend and improving its free cash flow. The management team's focus on debt reduction could result in increased free cash flow next year.

A Solid 8% Yield In A High-Inflation Market

Few investors consider telecom businesses for income generation these days, but with interest rates not even approaching current inflation rates, investors risk missing out on a promising sector. The annual inflation rate in the United States was 6.2% in October and 6.8% in November, with inflation last month rising at the fastest rate since 1982. However, inflation is still rising, implying that we will see even higher inflation rates in 2022.

In this difficult environment for investors, Lumen Technologies' 8% dividend yield, which is covered by ((free)) cash flow, can provide some respite. The dividend is also likely to be maintained, and the company may even see some nice ((free)) cash flow growth next year.

Revenue And Cash Flow Challenges

Lumen Technologies is not a bet on YoY revenue growth. The company's revenues fell 0.8% in 3Q21 to $4.89 billion, with declines in both the consumer and enterprise businesses. Business revenues fell 0.4% YoY to $3.51 billion, while retail mass market revenues fell 1.6% to $1.38 billion.

The last quarter was not the first quarter for Lumen Technologies during which revenues have slipped. Lumen Technologies' revenue situation is somewhat precarious, as customers have abandoned the company's products in favor of better IT solutions from other service providers. As a result, Lumen Technologies' consumer and enterprise revenues have been steadily declining.

Telecom's revenue position has been slowly eroding for some time, but the company may see stronger revenue growth in 2022 because it sold local incumbent carrier operations to investment firm Apollo last year. Lumen Technologies is also selling its Latin American assets in order to focus on the fast-growing enterprise market and pay off its debt. Both transactions are expected to close next year and have a combined value of $10.2 billion. After debts are transferred and taxes and transaction costs are deducted, approximately $7.0 billion is expected to enter Lumen Technologies' coffers.

Dividend Covered By Free Cash Flow And Outlook For 2021

Lumen Technologies' dividend does not require significant cash inflows from asset sales. The company's dividend payment of $1.00 per share is covered by ((free)) cash flow. Dividend payments to investors consume $1.1 billion in cash each year, but Lumen Technologies expects to generate $3.6 to $3.8 billion in ((free)) cash flow this year. So, based on these figures, Lumen Technologies will distribute approximately 30% of its ((free)) cash flow as dividends while retaining a sizable sum, $2.6 billion, to invest in the Lumen Platform and repay some of its substantial debt.

Another Challenge: Debt

I wouldn't go so far as to say Lumen Technologies' debt is an existential crisis, but it is a concern, nonetheless, especially given the company's current lack of positive revenue growth. Lumen Technologies is saddled with approximately $31 billion in debt, which costs the company a lot of cash to service each quarter. The company owed $27.26 billion in long-term debt in the September quarter. The long-term portion of debt was $29.41 billion a year ago, so the company did reduce its debt by more than $2.0 billion. Lumen Technologies has made progress toward debt repayment, but the road ahead will not be easy. Lumen will almost certainly use the proceeds from asset sales to repay even more debt, resulting in a significantly healthier balance sheet.

Lumen Technologies has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet, and servicing it costs the company a lot of money every quarter. Lumen Technologies accumulated interest expenses of $377 million in 3Q21, compared to $409 million in 3Q20, an 8% decrease. As the telecom repays more debt next year and cash interest expenses continue to fall, the company's free cash flow may begin to increase again.

Lumen Technologies' Low Valuation

The stock has a very low 8% yield due to the company's high levels of debt and challenging revenue picture. In the market, one dollar in company profits is valued at 8 times, resulting in a P/E ratio of 8.

My Conclusion

Even though Lumen Technologies' revenues, ((free)) cash flow, and balance sheet are all under scrutiny, the dividend does not appear to be in jeopardy at the moment. The projected ((free)) cash flow for 2021 is more than enough to keep the company's current dividend pay-out, which costs the company around $1.1 billion per year. Lumen Technologies has begun to address its significant debt and can use proceeds from asset sales to reduce its leverage even further. Lumen Technologies' 8% yield is appealing because the dividend is safe and the company is cleaning up its balance sheet.