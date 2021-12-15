ntmw/E+ via Getty Images

The world is in a crazy place. The new COVID variant, Omicron, is spreading like wildfire now in developed nations with the UK showing case counts spiking faster than ever.

But it's not COVID that's driving the craziness, it's the fact that there have been very few deaths associated with the Omicron variant.

And yes, while this is a very touchy subject, the fact needs to be said. The Omicron variant is a milder version of Delta, and while transmissibility is high, the severity is far lower, making it less "important" for policymakers to react.

But putting logic and policymaker in the same sentence seldom works out, and markets can react to emotions and fear in the near-term subjecting even the most rational investors to fear and panic.

This is why the subject of this week's WCTW is to focus on the things you can control when it comes to energy investing. Like all things that are complicated in life, it takes an enormous amount of experience and skill to break something as complicated as oil down to simple-to-follow variables. In this case, we present the following variables that truly matter:

Oil demand. Investment in supply. Spare capacity.

The first variable is the hardest to figure out. Consumer behaviors can be very volatile and global economic cycles are hard to predict. But what we do know is this: 1) global jet fuel demand remains below the norm by 1.5 to 2 million b/d (out of 7 million b/d) and 2) global oil demand is already at or close to the 2019 level despite the drop-off in jet fuel demand.

How do we know that demand is close to 2019 already? Because the US has the highest transparency when it comes to oil data, and the high-frequency figures show we are already above 2019 demand. (See our OMF on this)

What about the rest of the world? IEA pegs India and China's oil demand to be well above 2019 levels to the tune of +2.5 to +3 million b/d.

With the US, China, and India all showing signs of demand already well above 2019, the question should be what's going to stop demand from further recovery rather than what if demand doesn't recover.

Investors have the tendency to be overly pessimistic or overly optimistic, and in the case of oil demand, we continue to see investors being far too pessimistic.

Now turning over to the supply side, but mainly the past investment into future supplies. We are going to be facing a brutal problem going forward.

Source: EIA

Here is a chart Jorge shared in the oil market signals room. This EIA chart basically shows the amount energy companies have spent as a percentage of their cash flow. And as you can see, energy companies are more disciplined than ever. And this won't change anytime soon. Morgan Stanley estimates that the capital disciplined culture will last into 2023 at least.

And lastly, based on our real-time data of US oil production, US shale won't be here to ruin the party (high oil prices) this time. Capital discipline is real.

Finally, let's talk about OPEC+ spare capacity.

Let me be blunt, OPEC+ is limited in its ability to increase production. Since June, OPEC+ is supposed to increase crude production by ~400k b/d per month. It has so far failed to do that. We can see this most evidently in the monthly crude exports.

Source: Kpler

To further support our thesis, most of the increase within OPEC+ came from the OPEC core (Saudi/UAE/Kuwait). Everyone else has struggled materially.

Source: Kpler

Russia has also seen its crude exports stall over the past 3-months showing flat m-o-m figures. Iraq is back to the "favorable range", while the rest of OPEC+ is struggling just to get back to even.

Now to be fair, Iran is out of the picture because of US sanctions. Including black market crude exports, Iran is likely exporting somewhere between 1.2 to 1.4 million b/d. So if sanctions were to be lifted, Iran could see an increase of 1.4 to 1.6 million b/d in crude exports.

While this would increase OPEC+ overall crude exports, it would still fall short of the 2017/2018 average by 2.5 million b/d. This structural decrease in OPEC+ export is precisely why we think OPEC+ spare capacity is very limited.

We believe the only real spare capacity left in the world lies within the OPEC core (Saudi/UAE/Kuwait). And that's a great scenario because we firmly believe the Saudis have every incentive to keep oil prices higher for longer.

As we progress through 2022, we will repeatedly see OPEC+ failing to meet the +400k b/d production increase. And as the months pass, the investment community will come to grasp the reality that spare capacity isn't what it used to mean.

Control what you can...

With the world still in turmoil over COVID, energy investors have to remain long-term focused. But for those of you using leverage or have short-term options, the key is to control risk in the short term while giving yourself enough breathing room to last long enough to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As you can see in the argument we laid out in this article, the multi-year oil bull market should continue with demand increasing and supplies constrained. The key is to be positioned well enough to benefit from this multi-year run. So control what you can, live to fight another day, and focus on what's important.