First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) has come back down to some better valuations. For a brief period of time, the fund had begun to trade at a premium. This occurred as the fund's net asset value slid downward, and its price moved upward. That's typically the opposite of what we want to see in a CEF.

To be right up front, I had held this position for some time this year but sold recently. I noted that in my May 21st, 2021 article. I remained long in the position in my August 24th, 2021 article. Then on November 16th, 2021, I shared that I had sold the position in favor of better-valued names.

The second position I had sold was First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY). This position had just become quite expensive from where it was once. Originally bought at a deep discount, the fund has started to trade at premium levels. Unfortunately, the premium has come through the combination of a lower NAV and higher share price. That's about the positive of what we want to see, at least when we are looking to enter into a fund. Data by YCharts

Stanford Chemist had sent out a trade alert on October 11th, 2021, that was only available to members of the Income Lab. So to be more transparent, it was thanks to him monitoring the fund more closely to know when to exit.

With FTHY back into discount territory, it looks more appealing, but some caution should be heeded as well. It would be better to see the NAV per share level out. That would indicate the fund is earning its distribution. It is on the higher end at a nearly 9% NAV distribution yield. I'm not saying it is impossible, but it could be more challenging to achieve due to the type of holdings.

In my previous coverage, I noted that their distribution coverage could come in shy.

We can see that the distribution was fully covered. However, since they have boosted to the new monthly rate starting in September, coverage looks like it will come in a bit shy. The fund now expects the distribution to be covered via NII and short-term capital gains. We anticipate these distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Fund and net realized short-term capital gains. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV. As investors, we will have to wait until the end of the year to see the official classification. This is only an estimate that they provide. What is surprising is the size of the increase. They have 36,726,034 shares outstanding as of their Annual Report. To fully fund the distribution, they will have to earn roughly $65.843 million to fund the distribution. Previously, the fund did pull this off, as we can see above. However, relying on future gains from fixed-income investments adds to some uncertainty.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.31

Discount: 2.96%

Distribution Yield: 9.10%

Expense Ratio: 1.93%

Leverage: 26.89%

Managed Assets: $1.023 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation around August 1st, 2027)

FTHY's investment objective is "to provide current income." They intend to do this by "investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in high yield debt securities of any maturity that are rated below investment grade at the time of purchase or unrated securities determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality. High yield debt securities include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt obligations and senior, secured floating-rate loans ("Senior Loans")."

The combination of senior loans in the fund is quite appealing. Since the Fed is now expecting to raise rates potentially three times in 2022, it could mean the fund is less interest-rate sensitive than other fixed-income funds available. The other sleeve of their portfolio, the high yield junk side, also carries relatively lower interest rate risks. This makes the fund's overall duration lower as they often have shorter maturities. Those investing capital will want their money back faster due to more significant risks.

The fund is quite sizeable, with over a billion in total managed assets. Of course, this size is helped by a sleeve of borrowings in their portfolio. The expense ratio comes in on the higher end at 1.93%. When we include the leverage costs it brings up the total expense ratio to 2.28% for the fund.

Similar to most other CEFs on the market right now that are leveraged, the costs have been minimal. When they last reported in their Annual Report for the period ending May 31st, 2021, they noted that the interest rate averaged just 0.99%.

With rates set to rise, their borrowing costs will go up as it's tied to a 1-month LIBOR plus a spread of 0.85%. The counter to this is that the mostly floating rate senior loans in its portfolio should also benefit from increases after the floor is breached. The high yield sleeve of their portfolio could take a little longer time to benefit from increased rates, as it will happen as the portfolio turnover and the bonds come to maturity.

Performance - Struggling In 2021

The fund only has a short history, so we don't have an overly large sample of data to go over on the performance front. That being said, the fund has been struggling a bit on a YTD basis. We have positive returns, but hanging on to a less than 2% total NAV return for the year.

As we noted previously, the fund had gone to a premium, and we were fortunate enough to harvest that premium. Since then, the fund has sunk back lower on a price basis. The chart above was a YTD total return chart of FTHY; below is a price and NAV only. That shows what is happening when you strip out the fund's distributions.

As we can see, the fund had developed a significant discount earlier this year. That's where the opportunity really opened up. The primary driver of this was the NAV rising and the price falling. Ironically, that is precisely what we want to see in closed-end funds. It could indicate great buying opportunities, which is what we initially got from the fund.

Distribution - Tempting 9.10%

The fund currently has a distribution yield of 9.10%, coming in at a NAV distribution rate of 8.83%.

We noted the last time we covered the fund; it saw a 25.1% distribution boost. As I mentioned in the opening of this article, I found this to be quite an interesting development. The primary reason was that the fund was earning its distribution, but it would come in shy on a net investment income [NII] basis with the boost. NII is important for fixed-income funds because that can be a more reliable earnings figure to be counted on. Steady capital gains are possible but don't occur as frequently as we might see with an equity fund.

As the fund's NAV has been sliding, that could indicate that they haven't been able to earn their distribution. We will get a better look at the earnings from the fund with their following Semi-Annual Report. Unfortunately for that, it looks as though it won't be coming until sometime in early February.

For tax purposes, they had reported that last year was all ordinary income. They estimate that the distributions for this year will contain some short-term capital gains. This is consistent with what we see for earnings above. Ultimately, short-term capital gains get taxed at ordinary income rates. So, either way, it isn't ideal for a taxable account if one can hold in a tax-sheltered account.

FTHY's Portfolio

I believe the largest strength of FTHY is its unique holdings to senior loans and high yield. As I touched on, it should mean less interest rate sensitivity. The fund is flexible to invest in each sleeve freely. However, they have been sticking around a 65/35 split between high yield and senior loans. This is once again what we are seeing at the end of November.

The fund's weighted average effective duration comes in at 2.98 years. The weighted average maturity comes in at 5.3 years. Relatively speaking, this will be much less interest-rate sensitive than funds that hold investment-grade or muni bonds. Though an overall diversified approach to fixed-income could be the best approach, if you are lacking on the shorter duration end, FTHY could be an option.

On the other hand, it isn't as low of duration as it would be if it were a more pure-play senior loan fund.

For the credit quality of the portfolio, it isn't too unsurprising. Senior loans are often issued to junk-rated companies. Combining that with the high yield sleeve, we end up with a portfolio that is heavy in the single B category - putting FTHY's portfolio within the junk territory.

That being said, the top industry breakdowns of the holdings leave us with positions that are relatively less concerned with COVID. Meaning that potentially, the positions could be relatively sheltered.

Those that would be more sensitive to COVID, and the Omicron variant, include the hotels, restaurants & leisure categories, and the entertainment sector. That accounts for just over 10% of the fund's holdings. Instead, the largest categories are attributed to health care providers & services, software, media and pharmaceuticals, which should all be relatively sheltered from that threat, at least. Being that they are junk-rated, a mostly strong economy would presumably still be needed.

Overall, the industry breakdown leaves a lot of diversification. I would even say relatively more durable protection against Omicron - as long as it doesn't wreak too much havoc on the economy.

That being said, the top ten of the portfolio constitute a fairly hefty 24.41% of the portfolio. Meaning that FTHY is diversified and well-positioned on a sector basis, but the top issuers indicate that it isn't perhaps as diversified as it could be.

That's quite surprising, considering they hold 260 holdings. That leaves the largest holdings here at a fairly hefty allocation. The remaining position's impact and importance on the fund are dramatically reduced as we go down the list.

Conclusion

We took advantage of FTHY spiking to a premium, despite the fund's NAV sloping downward. Since then, the fund has given up that premium to trade back at a discount. This is another perfect example of what we discussed the other day in the previous article about letting closed-end fund valuations guide your investing. We could have easily swapped this fund to go over an example of its benefits.

Overall, the fund has come back down to a more realistic valuation. It isn't a screaming buy, but it certainly is more appealing than it was. Investors in this fund might continue to watch to see if the NAV will eventually level out. An important factor is that it could indicate the fund is earning its relatively high yield. At this time, I believe NII will come in shy - which is worth noting as a caution that a trim could be needed at some point for its payout. I wouldn't usually say that so soon after a raise, but that's where the numbers and NAV trajectory are pointing us.