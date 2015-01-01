Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) has seen a relatively successful public offering. Shares were priced at the higher end of the preliminary offering price, and since have traded flattish in jittery market conditions. The company has seen spectacular growth in recent times, and while the company has posted large losses in the past, some operating real leverage is seen on this front as well recently.

These encouraging trends and a very strong positioning to several multi-year secular growth trends makes me somewhat upbeat as the company is able to maintain rapid growth even as the business has become quite large already.

Nonetheless, any valuation at more than 30 times sales is quite speculative, certainly in a market in which some doubts have arisen, which makes that I am willing to consider a small position, only if shares show a meaningful pullback here.

Connected Operations Cloud

Samsara has a mission to increase the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the global operations which power the world. The company does this with its connected operations cloud which includes applications like video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring and site visibility. The platform is based on AI and machine learning, workflow & analytics, alerts, developer APIs and privacy and security.

Since its founding in 2015, the company has rapidly grown both the size and scope of the operations. With the digital transformation being very visible in consumer, mobile and enterprise markets, it has been lagging in terms of adoptions for physical operations. In terms of applications, think of AI cameras avoiding accidents, smartphone apps can benchmark, etc.

Typical industries in which these applications are found include transportation, wholesale, construction, logistics, utilities, energy, education, food and beverage, among other industries. These industries still form a huge part of GDP yet rely largely on manual processes or outdated IT processes. Other challenges include the simple breadth of data, limited in-house innovation and rapidly increasing compliance burden.

The Connected Operations Cloud captures the data from existing data silos, or employs sensors to gather and send out the data if this is not available. As of the end of the third quarter of this year, the company has some 13,000 customers which have subscribed to the annual recurring revenue model.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 35 million shares in a preliminary price range between $20 and $23 per share, with the final price being set at $23 per share.

With just over 500 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company has been awarded a $17.5 billion equity valuation at the offer price, as this valuation includes approximately a billion net cash position, resulting in a $16.5 billion enterprise value.

Looking at the operations, we see the business generating $120 million in sales in the year which ended in February 2020, so basically the year 2019. The company lost $228 million that year, indicating that the company spend nearly three dollars for every dollar in revenues being generated.

Revenues rose by more than 100% to $250 million in 2020, the year ending in February 2021. Operating losses narrowed slightly to $210 million that year, marking great progress on a relative basis, as losses have come below the reported revenues. Trends have been solid for the first nine months with revenues up 74% to $302 million, indicating that the business is easily going to generate $400 million in revenues this year, translating into a 40 times sales multiple.

Promising is that operating losses for the nine-month period improved dramatically, having narrowed from $174 million to $102 million, as real operating leverage is seen here. If we look at the most recent third quarter results, we see revenues of nearly $114 million, running comfortably above the $450 million annualised revenue numbers, up 72% on the year before. Moreover, a $32 million operating loss has come down quite a bit already, but still trend around $128 million a year.

With shares still trading around the offer price, the valuation multiple has dropped to 37 times sales, still a very high multiple, yet growth still surpasses 70%, the outlook for growth remains solid, and operating leverage is displayed upon, yet there is still a long way to go in this.

Concluding Thoughts

Currently, I am somewhat cautious on the stock, although I am very bullish on the stock. While this technology has potential across many applications, the core applications seem to be the fleet management solutions. The other solutions are very interesting, yet it seems that a multi-billion total addressable market seems to be somewhat of an overreaction.

My main concerns relate to the current valuation and steep losses, even as they are narrowing rapidly. This valuation risk is key as the multiples applied to fleet vehicle operations are generally lower, implying that the valuation to non-fleet vehicles in terms of sales multiples is even higher.

This is a major risk in my opinion, although I must say that I am impressed with the rapid pace of growth, even as the business has become quite sizeable as well, with sales close to trending to half a billion already.

Amidst all of this, I am having a cautious to neutral stance here, as I am somehow intrigued to the growth posted by Samsara, yet I do realize that there are some very real risks to the investment case as well.

Nonetheless, I am happy to start initiating a position at a valuation close to 30 times sales, in a speculative fashion, which makes me a potential buyer of a small speculative position around the $16-$19 mark, as this stock likely will display some volatile trading action soon.