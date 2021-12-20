urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Transformation Process Nearing Completion; Growth Mode Ahead

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is a retail shopping center real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns 386 centers across ~125 metropolitan markets in the United States.

Since undergoing a management change in 2016, BRX has become a much stronger REIT than it used to be, investing over $625 million into stabilized redevelopment projects during that time. After years of underperformance during the mid-2010s, BRX's investments are finally starting to bear fruit. Since the beginning of 2016, for instance, BRX has executed 10.2 million square feet of new anchor leases, which represents a crucial step toward raising its inline / small-shop occupancy ratio of 85.7%.

Since the management shakeup in 2016, BRX has also recycled its portfolio a great deal, selling $2 billion of properties while making $426 million of acquisitions, raising the full portfolio's 5-mile average household income by 27%.

What's more, BRX's low average rent per square foot (due to having less well-located centers compared to peers) sets the REIT up for above-average leasing spreads (i.e. rent growth) and same-property net operating income ("SPNOI") growth going forward as improvement projects are stabilized. BRX currently has $168 million of projects ongoing that are expected to generate 10% NOI yields.

Add to this the positive environment for retail right now, with multiple analysts reporting the strongest demand for space from retailers in years, and you've got an interesting investment prospect.

At a price of $24, BRX trades at a price-to-FFO of 13.8x and a dividend yield of 4%. The retail REIT makes an attractive prospect to hedge against inflation and play the surge in demand for retail space.

Overview Of Brixmor

Across its 386 centers spread across the country, 91.5% of BRX's total portfolio is leased. On the one hand, that occupancy is below the shopping center REIT peer average, implying BRX's properties are less desirable than peers'. On the other hand, having more vacant space allows for more lease-up upside and faster rent growth, since leasing spreads for new leases tend to be higher than for renewals.

Management reports that traffic at BRX's centers is above pre-pandemic levels, which bodes well for future lease-up.

With over 5,000 tenants, BRX's tenant roster is highly diversified, but a number of national retailers make many appearances across the portfolio and thus wind up in the top ten:

For the most part, BRX's shopping centers tilt toward the smaller footprint "community" or "neighborhood" center format, with a smattering of larger "power centers" (anchored by a non-grocer) and grocery-anchored regional centers.

Around 70% of BRX's centers are grocery-anchored, making it one of the more heavily grocery-oriented shopping centers.

BRX's average grocer sales per square foot of ~$640 is slightly below the shopping center peer average of ~$680 PSF and significantly under InvenTrust's (IVT) ~$730 PSF.

This speaks to the lower-than-average quality nature of BRX's property portfolio, though I would not say its properties are "low quality." Rather, REITs simply tend to own the highest quality, best located, most productive centers out there, putting BRX's portfolio on the lower end of the top tier of retail centers in the United States.

As more evidence that BRX falls on the lower end of shopping center REITs, note that its "TAP score" (a Green Street Advisors metric that measures "trade area power") is below-average compared to peers. So also is the demographic profile of residents within a 3-mile radius of BRX's centers.

So BRX does not have the best locations to work with based on "trade area power" or demographics. But as previously mentioned, portfolio recycling efforts have improved its demographic profile, and investments into property improvements have likewise created value.

From 2016 through 2020, BRX completed and stabilized 166 redevelopment projects at a cost of $524 million, earning an incremental NOI yield of 11%. The REIT has another 39 projects expected to stabilize in 2021 for a cost of $168 million and an estimated NOI yield of 10%.

Long-term, management sees a total of at least $950 million of property improvement projects available toward which it plans to invest $150 million to $200 million per year.

These redevelopment projects are raising the portfolio quality in a way that may not be reflected in BRX's TAP score or demographic profile.

As of the ICSC conference in early December, BRX had signed 464 new leases totaling 2.1 million square feet at an average leasing spread of 22%. In the third quarter, new leasing spreads (rent growth on new leases for comparable spaces) reached 26%, the highest since Q4 2019. This is where it comes in handy to have more vacant space!

The tenant mix of this newly leased space is diverse, with lots of new names joining the roster.

Importantly, rent rates for the new anchor leases signed in the last 12 months have been significantly higher than for existing anchor leases, especially those leases expiring in the next few years. This creates an opportunity for substantial revenue growth through rent hikes.

This is where it is actually useful to have below-average rents per square foot. With improving portfolio quality (through redevelopments) comes above-average rent growth.

As you can see, when it comes to leasing activity and rent growth, BRX is thriving right now. It has leased a larger percentage of its portfolio at wider spreads than the peer average.

Moreover, we can also see evidence of BRX's improving portfolio quality by looking at its pandemic performance. The REIT had one of the best rent collection records during COVID-19, exemplified by the fact that it showed the second-lowest revenue dip in the first two quarters of 2020:

Given that BRX's revenue dipped less than most of its peers, it is impressive to find that BRX's same-property NOI growth for Q3 is on the high end for its peers, and guidance for 2021 is in the high single-digits.

Q3 SPNOI Growth 2021 SPNOI Growth Guidance Brixmor 14.5% 7.5% to 8.5% Regency Centers (REG) 24.4% 15.5% to 16.5% Kimco (KIM) 12.1% N/A InvenTrust (IVT) 8.2% 3.25% to 4.75% Phillips Edison & Co. (PECO) 8.7% 6.5% to 7.0% Whitestone REIT (WSR) 7.0% N/A

But this surge in SPNOI is not coming on all of a sudden. It is the result of a portfolio transformation process that preceded COVID-19. In Q4 2019, for instance, BRX's SPNOI rose 5.1%.

Now, recall that BRX has disposed of over four times as much property value over the last five years than it has acquired. This portfolio recycling apparently isn't finished just yet, but fortunately the pace of acquisitions has picked up.

In Q3, BRX disposed of another $25.5 million in property value, but it also acquired a $26.3 million property, making net investment volume positive. Management foresees the pace of acquisitions picking up as the third quarter ended with $250 million to $300 million of acquisitions under negotiation.

Balance Sheet

With strong performance on the operational side, the one area where I'd like to see more improvement from BRX is in the balance sheet.

The REIT sports a credit rating of BBB-, one notch above junk status. Given the relatively low 3.9x fixed charge coverage ratio and net debt to EBITDA of 6.2x, BRX probably won't earn an upgrade in the next few quarters.

Luckily, though, management has taken great strides in de-risking and deleveraging the balance sheet. The leverage ratio is lower today than it was at the end of 2019.

BRX also enjoys total liquidity of $1.65 billion (16% of gross real estate value), with $404 million of that in cash.

Moreover, the REIT recently issued $500 million of 2.500% bonds due in 2031, which it used to redeem $500 million of 3.250% bonds due in 2023. Given the weighted average interest rate on debt of 3.6%, the ability to refinance at such lower rates as this should decrease the REIT's interest expenses over time.

Bottom Line

At the onset of the pandemic, BRX eliminated its dividend for a few quarters, only to bring it back in Q4 2020 at a 24% lower level than it was before. However, after a 12% dividend hike for the fourth quarter of 2021, the current annualized dividend is only ~17% lower than its pre-pandemic level.

Moreover, with a very low payout ratio of 55%, BRX has plenty of room for further dividend hikes in the coming quarters and years. In fact, if BRX were to have paid its annualized pre-pandemic dividend of $1.16 this year, the payout ratio would have been only 67%. It would not be surprising to see this annualized dividend payout return sometime in 2022.

With a 4% yield and dividend upside, BRX looks like an attractive value play for income investors in the open-air retail space.