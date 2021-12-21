Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) went public in August 2020, raising $703.5 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $21.00 per share.
The firm provides a range of multi-cloud environment services for all major technology platforms.
My outlook on RXT at around $13.85 is Neutral until the firm begins to post improved margins and evidence that its focus higher in the technology stack is paying off.
San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace was founded to provide infrastructure solutions to enterprises.
Since its take-private acquisition by private equity firm Apollo Capital Management in 2016, the firm has transitioned to a cloud-agnostic services focus on recurring revenue.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kevin Jones, who has been with the firm since April 2019 and was previously SVP and General Manager of Americas at DXC Technology Company, an IT services firm.
Below is a brief overview video of Rackspace's approach:
(Source)
The firm provides multicloud services for the following infrastructure and software platforms:
Amazon AWS
Google Cloud
Microsoft Azure
VMware
Oracle
Salesforce
SAP
Others
The company pursues new customers via a dedicated sales and marketing force optimized by specialty and business unit function.
Rackspace reports operating activity via three segments:
Multicloud Services
Apps and Cross Platform
OpenStack Public Cloud
RXT has more than 6,800 employees, 2,500 of whom are cloud-certified professionals and 900 are quota-bearing representatives.
In addition, the firm has developed an ecosystem of more than 3,000 partners.
According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cloud computing was valued at $266 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $808 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the historic and multi-decade transition by enterprises from on-premise systems to cloud infrastructures.
Also, the chart below shows the historic and forecast U.S. cloud computing market size, by use, from 2016 to 2027:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Accenture (ACN)
Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF)
Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)
Cognizant (CTSH)
Deloitte
DXC Technology (DXC)
IBM (IBM)
Equinix (EQIX)
QTS
Topline revenue by quarter has grown steadily by quarter over the past five quarters:
Gross profit by quarter has notably plateaued despite growing topline revenue:
Operating income by quarter has fluctuated but is trending higher:
Loss per share (diluted) has been steadily reduced since the firm’s IPO:
(Source data for above financial charts)
In the past 12 months, RXT’s stock price has dropped 30.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s rise of 25.65 percent, as the chart below indicates:
(Source)
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,840,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$6,700,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
0.91
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.27
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
10.41
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$439,600,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
12.62%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.98
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Rackspace would be Nutanix (NTNX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Nutanix (NTNX)
|
Rackspace Tech. (RXT)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
4.30
|
0.91
|
-78.8%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
4.63
|
2.27
|
-51.0%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-7.26
|
10.41
|
-243.4%
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$186,040,000
|
$439,600,000
|
136.3%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
11.8%
|
12.6%
|
6.7%
(Source: Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted the launch of its cloud-adjacent storage solution to help customers navigate data-sharing across multiple cloud platforms.
CEO Jones also focused on the firm’s ESG report which provides more transparency on its ESG initiatives.
As to its financial results, bookings have dropped than in Q3 2020 due to a change in its selling focus to expanding its business with existing and recent customers rather than adding new business.
As a result, the company has focused on the ‘expand’ in its ‘land and expand’ strategy which is common to cloud software companies.
So, management appears to be looking to move up the technology stack from a previous focus on the infrastructure layer to cloud-native applications and then data.
Looking ahead, management expects revenue to be around $770 million in Q4 and non-GAAP earnings to be around $0.24 per share.
Regarding valuation, the stock appears to be currently valued at a discount to some competitors as the firm transitions to a cloud-centric business model with higher pressure on gross margins in the interim.
Management believes it has leverage with its installed base to upsell and cross-sell them into application and data services that will end up being higher-margin products.
Meanwhile, until we begin to see stronger evidence of that shift, the market will likely continue to weigh negatively on the stock price.
My outlook on RXT at around $13.85 is Neutral until the firm begins to post improved margins and evidence that its focus higher in the technology stack is paying off.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.