Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) went public in August 2020, raising $703.5 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $21.00 per share.

The firm provides a range of multi-cloud environment services for all major technology platforms.

My outlook on RXT at around $13.85 is Neutral until the firm begins to post improved margins and evidence that its focus higher in the technology stack is paying off.

Company

San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace was founded to provide infrastructure solutions to enterprises.

Since its take-private acquisition by private equity firm Apollo Capital Management in 2016, the firm has transitioned to a cloud-agnostic services focus on recurring revenue.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kevin Jones, who has been with the firm since April 2019 and was previously SVP and General Manager of Americas at DXC Technology Company, an IT services firm.

Below is a brief overview video of Rackspace's approach:

(Source)

The firm provides multicloud services for the following infrastructure and software platforms:

Amazon AWS

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

VMware

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

Others

The company pursues new customers via a dedicated sales and marketing force optimized by specialty and business unit function.

Rackspace reports operating activity via three segments:

Multicloud Services

Apps and Cross Platform

OpenStack Public Cloud

RXT has more than 6,800 employees, 2,500 of whom are cloud-certified professionals and 900 are quota-bearing representatives.

In addition, the firm has developed an ecosystem of more than 3,000 partners.

Rackspace’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cloud computing was valued at $266 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $808 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the historic and multi-decade transition by enterprises from on-premise systems to cloud infrastructures.

Also, the chart below shows the historic and forecast U.S. cloud computing market size, by use, from 2016 to 2027:

(Source)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Accenture (ACN)

Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF)

Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)

Cognizant (CTSH)

Deloitte

DXC Technology (DXC)

IBM (IBM)

Equinix (EQIX)

QTS

RXT’s Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown steadily by quarter over the past five quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has notably plateaued despite growing topline revenue:

Operating income by quarter has fluctuated but is trending higher:

Loss per share (diluted) has been steadily reduced since the firm’s IPO:

(Source data for above financial charts)

In the past 12 months, RXT’s stock price has dropped 30.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s rise of 25.65 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source)

Valuation Metrics For RXT

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,840,000,000 Enterprise Value $6,700,000,000 Price / Sales 0.91 Enterprise Value / Sales 2.27 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 10.41 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $439,600,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 12.62% Earnings Per Share -$0.98

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Rackspace would be Nutanix (NTNX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Nutanix (NTNX) Rackspace Tech. (RXT) Variance Price / Sales 4.30 0.91 -78.8% Enterprise Value / Sales 4.63 2.27 -51.0% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -7.26 10.41 -243.4% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $186,040,000 $439,600,000 136.3% Revenue Growth Rate 11.8% 12.6% 6.7%

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On Rackspace

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted the launch of its cloud-adjacent storage solution to help customers navigate data-sharing across multiple cloud platforms.

CEO Jones also focused on the firm’s ESG report which provides more transparency on its ESG initiatives.

As to its financial results, bookings have dropped than in Q3 2020 due to a change in its selling focus to expanding its business with existing and recent customers rather than adding new business.

As a result, the company has focused on the ‘expand’ in its ‘land and expand’ strategy which is common to cloud software companies.

So, management appears to be looking to move up the technology stack from a previous focus on the infrastructure layer to cloud-native applications and then data.

Looking ahead, management expects revenue to be around $770 million in Q4 and non-GAAP earnings to be around $0.24 per share.

Regarding valuation, the stock appears to be currently valued at a discount to some competitors as the firm transitions to a cloud-centric business model with higher pressure on gross margins in the interim.

Management believes it has leverage with its installed base to upsell and cross-sell them into application and data services that will end up being higher-margin products.

Meanwhile, until we begin to see stronger evidence of that shift, the market will likely continue to weigh negatively on the stock price.

My outlook on RXT at around $13.85 is Neutral until the firm begins to post improved margins and evidence that its focus higher in the technology stack is paying off.