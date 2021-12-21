undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Market breadth is declining: The above chart from Stockcharts shows the SPY in the top panel. The middle panel shows the percentage of stocks above their respective 200-day EMAs; the bottom panel shows the percentage of stocks above their respective 50-day EMAs. Market breadth has been declining all year, taking a pronounced move lower in the last few months. The above chart from Stockcharts is organized in the same way but for the QQQ. Notice the same pattern - declining breadth.

There are two, contradictory ways to interpret this data. The first is bullish, as the above charts imply that individual stocks have plenty of upside room. The second is bearish, as the data implies that the broader averages are barely hanging on. I'm inclined to believe the latter is correct, mostly due to where we are in the economic cycle. The Fed has signaled that it will start raising rates soon, which is generally a negative for stocks.

Did Covid save in-person retail (emphasis added)?

Yes, there was a shakeout with thousands of stores, and some chains, closing for good. A wave of retail workers lost their jobs, some permanently, and an unknown number got sick. But Covid’s shock to the system also brought overdue changes that will fortify the sector for years to come, including big investments in technology, the creation of new methods to connect with consumers and speeding online delivery. For all the human misery the coronavirus has brought, it’s not hard to make the case that the pandemic will ultimately strengthen the global retailers who made it through. It’s a startling turnaround from the doom-and-gloom predictions for the industry in mid-2020.

Read the whole piece as it contains a number of really interesting stories and examples.

To drive the point home, here's a chart of the retail sector ETF: 1-year RTH chart from Stockcharts.com

The overall trend of the last year is solidly higher.

The LEI was up sharply in the latest release (emphasis added):

“The U.S. LEI rose sharply again in November, suggesting the current economic expansion will continue into the first half of 2022,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. “Inflation and continuing supply chain disruptions, as well as a resurgence of COVID-19, pose risks to GDP growth in 2022. Still, the economic impact of these risks may be contained. The Conference Board forecasts real GDP growth to strengthen in Q4 2021 to about 6.5 percent (annualized rate), before moderating to a still healthy rate of 2.2 percent in Q1 2022.”

Let's hope we see a rebound that strong.

Today, let's look at two sets of charts from Stockcharts.com:

All of these charts are 6-month charts. Three - the SPY, QQQ, and IWM, are just above key support. All of these charts are 1-month charts. Today, the SPY (upper left) gapped higher and continued rallying for most of the day. The QQQ (upper right) did the same thing, as did the IWM (lower right).

But, all three are still close enough to key support to be concerning. With three average-tracking ETFs around key support levels, all it takes is a piece of news (like delaying a major piece of spending legislation or a new virus variant) to send all three through key support levels.