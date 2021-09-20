Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

We love Nike (NYSE:NKE) and see the company achieving consistent and sustainable sales growth and increased profitability over the long term. Unfortunately, we also see a stock that has gotten meaningfully ahead of itself in price. We recommend current owners sell the stock and wait for a pullback to our fair value range before reentering.

Company Overview

NKE needs no introduction, as the company has cemented its place as the unquestioned leader of athletic footwear and apparel merchandising. The company currently operates approx. 1200 physical retail stores globally, with the majority outside the US. As stated on the company website, “Nike exists to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete (if you have a body, you are an athlete) in the world. Our Purpose is to move the world forward through the power of sport – breaking barriers and building community to change the game for all.” In recent years NKE has made a strong push towards direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, to increase profitability and control brand image.

Financials

The company generates profits from selling its NKE branded athletic footwear and apparel directly to consumers and to wholesale customers.

In the TTM period ending August 2021, the company generated $46.2 Billion in sales netting EBITDA of $7.59 Billion and $6.18 Billion in FCF. As of 08/31/2021, the company had $13.69 Billion in cash, $9.4 Billion in debt, and long-term operating lease liabilities of $2.9 Billion.

Nike Business Trending Up

We think NKE is exceptionally well-positioned to grow its sales and increase its profitability over the long term benefitting from a rapidly growing industry, world-renowned marketing, relentless innovation, preferential position with the younger generation and increased direct-to-consumer selling.

Growing Sales

The global athletic footwear market is expected to grow at 4.56% CAGR through 2026 and the global athleisure market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2028. Already the dominant brand in both markets, we see NKE exceeding these CAGRs in its sales due to its world-renowned marketing, relentless innovation, and enviable position with Generation Z consumers. NKE has developed one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in the world.

The company’s iconic commercials inspire and motivate consumers to be better and the diversified ensemble of “connectors/influencers” (i.e., endorsers) in our view is the best in the world. In an era where engagement and connection are most important among consumers, NKE has both, and that equates to sales. Furthermore, NKE has best-in-class research and development with specialists in the areas of biomechanics, chemistry, exercise physiology, engineering, digital technologies, industrial design, and sustainability.

This team has constantly delivered exciting new products, fresh updates to existing products and synergies amongst a suite of NKE products and will continue to in the long term, meeting dynamic consumer preferences. Lastly, according to a survey conducted by Piper Sandler in October 2021, the favorite apparel and footwear brand of teens is overwhelmingly NKE. NKE is 27% of teens' favorite apparel brand.

This is a whopping 20% more than the second favorite brand, American Eagle (7%). In footwear it's honestly just unbelievable, NKE is the Lion with others fighting for its scrap. NKE is 57% of teens' favorite brand and if you include Converse (which NKE owns) it’s 64%. This is a mind boggling 53% higher than teens' second favorite brand, Vans (11%). The company has found a way to resonate with the younger generation (probably a result of the two factors above) which gives them a foundation of customers set to buy from them for a very long time.

Increasing Profitability

NKE first announced its DTC strategy at its 2017 Investor Day Conference and has doubled down on this strategy because of the pandemic. Thus far results have been very positive. In the fiscal year ending May 2021, 38.47% of sales were through DTC channels comprising of 20.43% digital and 18.04% at NKE stores, an 8.42% overall increase from 2019. And that increase is translating to higher profitability as NKEs Free Cash Flow Yield was 13.39% in 2021, the highest registered by the company in the past decade.

Using NKE SEC Filings from 2019 and 2021 we find for every 1% of sales transferred from wholesale to DTC (as a percentage of total sales) the FCF Yield* improves 0.221%. Over the long term, we believe NKE can achieve DTC sales at 60-70% of its total revenue thus improving its FCF Yield to 18% - 20% (barring any dramatic changes to its business model not known at this time).

*To isolate the core change (making the metric more accurate) we removed the impact of NOWC changes and assumed the same tax in both years. All metrics were self-identified using

Digital Sales

As stated above, in 2021, digital sales were 20.43% of total sales and we expect that number to double over the long term. That said, we think the climb higher from here will be much more incremental in comparison to the growth realized during the past two years which saw NKE double its digital sales as a percentage of revenue. Early evidence suggests as much when you consider that from Q2 2019 to Q2 2020 digital sales increased 80% yet from Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 increased only 12%.

Some may think 40% is materially too low however I would encourage them to read my recent article on Foot Locker (FL). In summary as consumers emerged from the pandemic, the Spring 2021 NPD Footwear Trends Buying Report showed that 53% still plan to buy shoes in stores with most doing so to ensure fit and comfort. For this reason, and the fact that the most recent period was one most tailored for online sales, we find 40% to be a realistic target for the company.

NKE Physical Stores

The second component of the NKE DTC strategy is in-store sales. Since 2019, in-store sales at NKE owned stores have actually declined ~4% as a percentage of total sales. We think this decline is easily explained via the growth realized from digital channels and ultimately are very confident NKE will recapture this decline through its plans (which are in progress) to open 150-200 smaller-footprint stores, like Nike Live, throughout the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa. These stores look and sound incredible. They are strategically located in high-traffic urban areas and designed to offer consumers a differentiated experience. For example, one of the stores just recently opened in Atlanta, will target runners and fitness-oriented customers.

Overall, we see these stores being very successful. In our view, these stores will help NKE aggressively cut the many in number, independent “mom and pop” type shops, the company currently wholesales to now and in the process allow them to increase their profitability. In the long run, we think NKE can grow this piece of their DTC strategy to realize 30% of sales. We find 30% to be the right number for a few reasons.

For starters, consider that even with the addition of these physical spaces, the amount of ground NKE will cover is still quite small in comparison to some of its larger wholesale customers, looking at the pictures below we get a good visual.

Source: Google Maps

Here we see NKE has 2 “pop-up” like stores in the heart of Atlanta and one department store in the northern part of the city.

Source: Google Maps

Here we see FL, with 13 locations scattered throughout the entire metro and surrounding suburban areas.

Simply stated, we do not see everyone wanting to make the trek into the heart of their respective city especially if there is a FL or Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) 5 minutes away. Furthermore, these stores will not serve the masses. As we pointed out these are very differentiated stores and are small in design. If you’re not a runner (or the store in your city doesn’t match your profile) there really is not a need to go.

Lastly, NKE still relies heavily on some of its larger wholesale customers to perform distribution and inventory management for them. In 2021, 80.3% of the company’s sales were first shipped to wholesale customers and only redirected to NKE to sell through its DTC channels once a buyer was identified. While we find this extremely shrewd, having other companies do your dirty work for you, we also find it extremely limiting.

Competitors

In our view, NKE's most direct competitors, are Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Lululemon (LULU) as both companies have very similar business models and products. NKE trades at a premium to Adidas and at a discount to Lululemon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In our view, there is not anything out of whack with NKE's valuation relative to peers. NKE is a much more dominant and faster growing brand compared to ADDYY and thus in our opinion deserves a higher multiple. In comparison to LULU, we think the higher relative multiple is justified based on higher profitability and similar sales growth trajectory.

The Problem

The biggest problem facing NKE investors is the stock’s price tag which based on our valuation is meaningfully higher than its fair value. In addition to this risk, we see risk in the company realizing declines in profitability from potential future changes in corporate tax laws.

Price Tag is a Problem

After performing a DCF Analysis using the Terminal Growth Model, we assign a fair value range of $74-$111 per share. The analysis, comprising a bear, neutral and bull case, uses consensus 2022 and 2023 sales as the starting point and holds the discount rate (10%) and terminal sales CAGR (2.5%) constant. We use 3 different variable metrics to determine the fair value range.

Variable Metric Bear Case Neutral Bull Case Sales CAGR (Through ‘28) 6% 8% 10% FCF Yield (Through ’28) 14% 16% 18% Terminal FCF Yield 16% 18% 20%

Overall, we find our inputs favorable to NKE.

Sales CAGR metrics through '28 adequately represent the risk of a slowdown in consumer spending (bear case) but also consider continued spending levels in a rapidly growing market (bull case).

FCF Yield, both through '28 and the terminal rate, were developed using the statistic identified in the “Profitability” section of this article which identified a 0.221% improvement in FCF Yield for every 1% of sales transitioned to DTC (details below).

DTC Sales Forecast DTC Sales Increase* FCF Yield Increase FCF Yield Forecast 50% 11.53% 2.55% 15.94% 60% 21.53% 4.76% 18.15% 70% 31.53% 6.97% 20.36%

*In the fiscal year ending May 2021, 38.47% of sales were through DTC channels.

We think our FCF Yield estimates are extremely fair. Because NKE is still in the earlier innings of the transformation to DTC strategies, we give them the benefit of the doubt to realize efficiencies yet given downside risks from potential tax law changes (see section below) we considered the two factors a net wash.

Bear Case

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Neutral Case

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Bull Case

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Potential Corporate Tax Law Changes

We see potential risk to profitability in the realization of less favorable tax conditions for NKE. In late October 2021, the White House released the framework of the “Build Back Better” bill. Of specific interest to NKE investors, it calls for “a 15% minimum tax on the corporate profits that large corporations - those with over $1 billion in profits - report to shareholders” and “a 15% country-by-country minimum tax on foreign profits of U.S. corporations.” Essentially the bill would make sure massive tax benefits from shifting profits and jobs abroad are not realized and would enforce it through a penalty rate.

The bill was killed in its current form when West Virginian Democratic Senator Joe Manchin went on Fox News (a conservative news outlet) to explain why he simply could not vote in favor of the bill. Essentially, his position is we simply can’t add more debt to our current ~$29 trillion deficit amid inflation concerns. All things considered, based on this news we find it very unlikely this bill passes in 2021 in its current form. That being said, the Senator’s concerns stem from spending not collecting and considering that the Biden administration has made it a critical point of its policies that large corporations pay their fair share of taxes we find it likely that NKE (known for smartly and legally reducing its tax bill each year) will realize higher taxes in the next year or two.

Quantifying just how small or large their tax bill could increase is a bit difficult. Public company tax returns are private and in the most recent 3 fiscal years NKE has paid an effective tax rate of 14%, 12.1% and 16.1% which suggests only a small increase based on the verbiage in the previous bill. However, the larger concern is that the company has paid very little US federal income taxes for years.

In 2021 the company paid 5.7% in Federal Income Tax and in 2020 received a refund. Further complicating the situation is that the company paid 91.3% in taxes on international profits in 2021. Bottom line is that today NKE is smartly (and legally) like any company using the tax laws to its advantage but there is risk we see at least a couple of percentage points being added to NKE’s tax bill going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we find it very likely for NKE to grow sales and increase profitability in a meaningful way over the long term, but we simply cannot recommend someone to buy a stock trading 30% above its fair value. We recommend current stockholders sell and wait for a pull-back into our range fair value range before buying again or a change to its fundamental picture which would suggest our valuation needs to be re-evaluated.