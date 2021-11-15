porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Wallace Weitz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Weitz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/15/2021. Please visit our Tracking Wallace Weitz’s Weitz Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2021.

This quarter, Weitz’s 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $2.37B to $2.39B. The number of holdings decreased from 60 to 58. The top three positions are at ~18% while the top five holdings are at ~27% of the 13F assets. The largest stake is Alphabet at 6.68% of the portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management’s equity funds are Weitz Partners Value Fund (MUTF:WPVLX), Weitz Value Fund (MUTF:WVALX), Weitz Partners III Opportunity Fund (MUTF:WPOIX), and Weitz Hickory Fund (MUTF:WEHIX). The flagship Weitz Partners Value Fund (1983 inception) has generated alpha but the fund is behind the S&P 500 index over the last decade. The current cash allocation is just 3.2%: this is far below the ~18% average cash over the last decade.

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Increases:

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a top-three 5.62% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 as a result of the spinoff of Liberty Broadband from Liberty Media. Liberty Media shareholders received one share of LBRDA for every four shares of Liberty Media held. In Q1 2015, there was a ~60% increase at prices between $44.50 and $56.50. The position has seen selling since 2018. The year saw a combined ~14% selling at prices between $69 and $97 and that was followed with a ~40% reduction in 2019 at prices between $75 and $125. Q1 to Q3 2020 had seen another ~45% selling at prices between ~$91 and $145. The stock currently trades at ~$158. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Visa Inc. (V): V was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2016. It is now a large ~4% position. The bulk of the buying happened in Q4 2016 at prices between $75 and $83.50. The stock is now at ~$215. The two years through Q2 2020 had seen a 45% reduction at prices between $124 and $210. This quarter saw a ~3% stake increase.

Mastercard Inc. (MA): MA is a 3.59% stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $70 and $89. Q3 2015 & Q1 2016 saw a stake doubling at prices between $80 and $98. The stock has seen selling since 2017. Recent activity follows: 2018 saw a one-third reduction at prices between $152 and $223. That was followed with a ~35% selling in 2019 at prices between $190 and $290. The three quarters through Q3 2020 had also seen another ~20% reduction at prices between ~$203 and ~$366. The stock currently trades at ~$351. There was a minor ~2% increase this quarter.

CoStar Group (CSGP): CSGP is a 3.39% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$52 and ~$74 and the stock currently trades above that range at $78.35. There was a ~23% stake increase Q2 2020 at prices between ~$53 and ~$73. Last four quarters have also seen minor increases.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 10-for-1 stock split in June.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS): FIS is a 2.10% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$134 and ~$156. The stake was increased by ~55% over the two quarters through Q1 2021 at prices between ~$124 and ~$151. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at ~$110. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB): DNB is a 1.29% of the portfolio position primarily built last quarter at prices between ~$20.75 and ~$24.50. There was a ~17% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$16.70 and ~$22. The stock is now at $19.59.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX): The small 0.72% MKTX position was established last quarter at prices between ~$433 and ~$540 and it is now at ~$412. There was a ~8% stake increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

AON plc (AON): AON is a 4.73% long-term stake from 2010 established in the high-30s price-range. The five quarters through Q4 2017 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between $107 and $146. There was another one-third selling over the two quarters through Q1 2019 at prices between $137 and $173. The four quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a ~80% stake increase at prices between ~$154 and ~$234. It now trades at ~$293. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH): LH is a large 4.25% long-term stake. The bulk of the position was built in the 2008-2010 timeframe at lower prices. The stock currently trades at ~$303. There was a ~8% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $160 and $189. The last eleven quarters have seen another ~48% selling at prices between ~$107 and ~$308.

Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK): Liberty Global is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for more than a decade. It is currently at 2.52% of the portfolio. 2017 had seen a ~12% trimming and that was followed with a ~16% reduction next year at prices between $20 and $37. The five quarters through Q1 2020 had seen another ~12% trimming. That was followed with a ~42% selling next quarter at prices between $14.84 and $23.35. The stock is now at $27.56. This quarter saw a ~3% trimming.

AutoZone (AZO): The 2.44% AZO stake was primarily built in Q1 2021 at prices between $1118 and $1432 and the stock currently at ~$1990. There was a ~20% selling over the last two quarters at prices between ~$1375 and ~$1737.

Danaher Corp. (DHR): The small ~2% DHR stake saw a ~6% trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG was a minutely small position first purchased in 2008. It is now the largest position at 6.68% of the portfolio. The stake was built in 2010 and 2011 at a cost-basis of ~$250 per share. Recent activity follows: Q3 2020 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $1415 and $1728. Last two quarters had also seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$2884.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake and the second-largest holding in the portfolio at 5.77%. Recent activity follows: the three quarters through Q1 2019 had seen a ~30% selling at prices between ~$189 and ~$224. That was followed with a ~60% selling in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$228 and ~$266. Last quarter also saw a ~10% trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$293.

Note: Wallace Weitz is known to have owned Berkshire Hathaway stock (Class A equivalent shares) continuously since 1976 riding it from around $35 per share to the current price of ~$443,000. The Berkshire Hathaway A shares were sold last quarter while keeping the B shares.

Liberty SiriusXM (LSXMA) (LSXMK): The top-five 4.47% of the portfolio stake in Liberty Sirius stock came about as a result of Liberty Media’s recapitalization into three tracking stocks in April 2017. Last few quarters had seen minor trimming.

Meta Platforms (FB) previously Facebook: The ~4% FB position was purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193 and increased by ~175% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. There was another ~35% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $160 and $218 and that was followed with a ~22% increase next quarter at prices between $124 and $162. The five quarters through Q3 2020 had seen a ~40% reduction at prices between $146 and $304. The stock is now at ~$334. Q1 2021 saw a ~13% stake increase.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a ~4% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $49 and $54 and the stock currently trades at ~$83. There was a ~60% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $38 and $52. Last two quarters had seen a ~20% reduction at prices between $51.50 and $76.

Vulcan Materials (VMC): The bulk of the ~3% VMC position was established in H2 2018 at prices between $88 and $130. There was a roughly one-third stake increase in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$77 and ~$148. Last five quarters had seen only minor adjustments. The stock is now at ~$202.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): The ~3% KMX position was purchased at a cost-basis below $60 per share in Q1 2018 and increased by ~45% next quarter at prices between $59 and $80. The three quarters through Q1 2019 saw a ~90% increase at prices between $57 and $81 while the next three quarters saw a ~40% selling at prices between $69 and $100. The stock currently trades at ~$137. There was a ~14% stake increase in Q4 2020 while the next two quarters had seen a ~25% selling.

Markel Corp. (MKL): The 2.81% Markel stake was built in H1 2019 at prices between $958 and $1090. Q4 2019 saw a ~140% stake increase at prices between $1100 and $1200. The stock currently trades at ~$1188. Last five quarters had seen only minor adjustments.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN position saw a ~70% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $1377 and $1890. 2019 had seen another ~40% increase at prices between $1590 and $2021. The two quarters through Q3 2020 had seen a one-third selling at prices between ~$1905 and ~$3530. The stock currently trades at ~$3408 and the stake is at ~2% of the portfolio.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): ORCL is a 1.32% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2013 when around 1.75M shares were purchased at prices between $33 and $38. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows. There was a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at prices between $45 and $55. Last five quarters had seen another ~55% selling at prices between ~$49 and ~$83. The stock currently trades at $91.51.

Black Knight (BKI): The 1.24% BKI stake was built in Q4 2018 at prices between ~$44 and ~$50. It had since been sold down. Last quarter saw a ~8% stake increase. The stock currently trades at $81.81.

Roper Technologies (ROP): ROP is a 1.14% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$403 and ~$470. The stock currently trades at ~$472.

Accenture PLC (ACN), Analog Devices (ADI), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), First Republic Bank (FRC), Guidewire Software (GWRE), Heico Corp. (HEI), IDEX Corp. (IEX), Intelligent Systems Corporation (CoreCard Corp.(INS)), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Liberty Latin America (LILAK), Linde plc (LIN), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), salesforce.com (CRM), S&P Global (SPGI), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), and Texas Instruments (TXN): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note: They have a ~8% ownership stake in Intelligent Systems.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Weitz’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Weitz Investment Management's 13F filings for Q2 2021 and Q3 2021.