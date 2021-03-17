urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

To capture the macro picture of the crypto asset space it is useful to use a three-pronged approach and look at regulatory developments, on-chain metrics and monetary policy. This article focuses on monetary policy through the lens of the more hawkish December FOMC meeting and symbolism of the recent nomination of dovish Lael Brainard for Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve. However, before moving to this discussion, regulation and on-chain metrics are quickly updated.

On the regulatory front, there are interesting confrontations brewing, such as how the SEC will treat proof-of-stake regimes for popular altcoins like Cardano (ADA-USD). My recent take on the growing regulatory clarity for Ethereum (ETH-USD), which briefly covers the proof-of-stake debate, can be found here. And importantly, at a full boil is the regulatory debate over a U.S. spot-backed Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETF.

On-chain metrics are presenting a mixed bag. The chart below shows the rounding or topping of unique addresses used on the Bitcoin network, a neutral or negative data point. A very similar pattern can be seen in both transactions and payments.

Source: Unique Addresses Used, blockchain.com

The accumulation of bitcoins in whale addresses has reversed over the past two weeks, a negative indicator. But bitcoins held on exchanges continue to fall and are at a 52 week low. The number of bitcoins on exchange usually have an inverse relationship to price. For more links, those interested can find my on-chain metrics primer here.

Fed Lurches Hawkish, Crypto and Tech Stocks Unperturbed

While we have seen exceptionally large moves in the Fed's stance to quickly provide accommodation, significant and rapid shifts toward tightening have not occurred with the modern Fed. As seen in the chart below, the federal funds rate has plunged in response to sudden adverse economic conditions. But importantly, when tightening the Fed is careful to only slowly and methodically ratchet up rates, with pauses and robust forewarnings to the market.

Source: Federal Funds Effective Rate, fred.stlouisfed.org

Further, both former Chair Yellen and current Chair Powell highlight that a tenet of policy is to forewarn markets. Powell is even joked about once having downplayed any taper discussions as not yet "talking about talking about" them. And following a mild market tantrum, the Fed took a measured approach with the previous taper of asset purchases in 2013.

Though less tangible than a rate hike, this past week's moves by the Fed were a meaningful hawkish shift, and somewhat surprising. So from my perspective, the upward price moves in the crypto-asset space immediately following the December FOMC release and statement were inexplicable. One would have naturally assumed the faster move toward higher rates would have negatively affected prices in the sensitive tech sector. And of course, higher rates aimed at combating inflation, a key talking point of crypto proponents, would also be viewed negatively for Bitcoin. Lastly, the quick end to the current quantitative easing program could undermine crypto, as QE tends to both monetize a portion of government spending and support real asset prices through lower rates in the mortgage market.

This is all not to say that some further policy stance tightening was unexpected, but the size of the shifts fell at the hawkish end of the expectations both for 2022 rate projections and speed of tapering of asset purchases. And Fed rhetoric, a key component of policy implementation, was decidedly more hawkish, with less downplaying of inflation concerns and more highlighting of employment gains than at prior meetings. But oddly, Bitcoin was up $2000 or 4% in the two hours following the Fed's announcement.

How Hawkish Was The Shift?

The dot plots below look at the evolution of Fed members' targets for the federal funds rate for year-end 2022. As seen just below, in June the median participant targeted no hikes and the status quo of between 0% and .25%. Only seven members were expecting any rise, and even these members were at most looking for either a quarter or half point total change.

Source: Summary of Economic Projections, federalreserve.gov, June 16, 2021

And despite growing inflation concerns, this outlook was little changed by September with half the participants still forecasting no hikes and only two additional members joining the modest quarter or half-point rise groups.

Source: Summary of Economic Projections, federalreserve.gov, Sep. 22, 2021

However, with the continuing spike in inflation dominating business news, the recent meeting saw a sea change in the federal funds rate outlook. All members now expect at least a quarter-point rise with the median member targeting a total rise of .75% by year-end. The severity of a three-quarter-point shift in expectations in just three months can not be overstated.

Source: Summary of Economic Projections, federalreserve.gov, Sep. 22, 2021

Accordingly, to allow time for heightened rate levels to be reached methodically, the full taper-off of asset purchases must come sooner. This is because asset purchases generally tend to reduce rates, which works contrary to a raised federal funds rate target. Chair Powell perfectly summed up the situation in the following quote (for comparison note that in 2014 QE3 was tapered by $10 billion per month, $5 billion of Treasuries and $5 Billion of mortgage-backed securities):

...the Committee also decided to double the pace of reductions in its asset purchases. Beginning in mid-January, we will reduce the monthly pace of our net asset purchases by $20 billion for Treasury securities and $10 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, implying that increases in our securities holdings would cease by mid-March, a few months sooner than we anticipated in early November.... In addition, a quicker conclusion of our asset purchases will better position policy to address the full range of plausible economic outcomes. Source: Press Conference, FOMC Meeting, Dec. 14-15, 2021

When Doves Fly

To this point, the article above has discussed the hawkishness of the December FOMC meeting. But this discussion and highlighting of the hawkish turn among Fed members somewhat belies the larger paradigm of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus in which the Bitcoin network resides.

Asset Purchases

First, when looking at asset purchases note that ending the QE program does not mean the end of accommodation through the balance sheet. In the recent Q&A Chair Powell explained:

You know, the asset purchases are a separate tool from interest rates. Stopping asset purchases does not remove accommodation, it just stops adding further accommodation, whereas raising interest rates starts to remove accommodation from what is a highly accommodative stance. Source: Press Conference, FOMC Meeting, Dec. 14-15, 2021 (link above) [emphasis added]

Looking ahead, there will likely never be any substantial normalization of the balance sheet. The chart that follows puts the various QE programs since the 2008 recession into perspective. Note that the only substantial attempt at normalization was reversed just prior to the current pandemic.

Source: Total Assets, fred.stlouisfed.org

The simple takeaway of the U.S. quantitative easing programs is that the balance sheet generally only increases and each new iteration is generally meaningfully larger than previous expansions.

Further, it is important to note that the Fed will likely continue to roll over any principal payments on its assets, so there won't be a natural drawdown. The following is from a standard FOMC directive just prior to the pandemic.

The Committee directs the Desk to continue rolling over at auction all principal payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of Treasury securities and to continue reinvesting all principal payments from the Federal Reserve's holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities received during each calendar month. Source: Implementation Note, federalreserve.gov, January 29, 2020

Also of note and momentary consideration is that the Fed generally transfers interest payments it receives from balance sheet assets to the Treasury, as seen in the graph below. While considering, recall that the Fed's primary interest-bearing assets are U.S. Treasury securities.

Source: Federal Reserve Board announces Reserve Bank income and expense data and transfers to the Treasury for 2020, federalreserve.gov

To summarize this section, the Fed's balance sheet likely does not undergo substantial normalization, principal payments continue to be reinvested and the majority of interest payments on the assets are returned to the Treasury. The graph below puts this aforementioned level of accommodation into perspective by relating it to the U.S. GDP (left axis is percentage).

Source: Total Assets: Total Assets/Gross Domestic Product, fred.stlouisfed.org

Rates

The FOMC's new median expectation of the appropriate federal funds rate by year-end 2022 of between three-quarters percent and one percent is a significant change in stance from September. However, as indicated in the chart below, this would still be low in an absolute sense historically. For clarity, the red line has been added to demonstrate how that level will compare against the past.

With low absolute rates, reduced risk assets like savings accounts or bonds remain unattractive compared to "risk-on" assets such as businesses and real estate. The cost of capital to firms will remain low. In general, the environment will be accommodative, stimulative and supportive of hard asset prices, including Bitcoin.

Source: Federal Funds Effective Rate, fred.stlouisfed.org (link above)

It is also useful to keep in mind that real rates have turned negative. Because of this, the low rate environment discussed above is actually more accommodative and more supportive of hard asset prices than pictured. As an example consider how inflation-adjusted rates on the long bonds have fallen meaningfully below zero over the past two years as seen in the following chart.

Source: Market Yield on U.S. Treasury Securities at 30-Year Constant Maturity, Inflation-Indexed, fred.stlouisfed.org

Concluding Thought

On the regulatory front, especially among U.S. legislators, there is a growing dichotomy of views on the crypto industry. Not without a number of prominent counterexamples, conservative members have called for a light touch on industry regulation while the more progressive members remain skeptical and often critical of the space. Over the summer this dichotomy was on view during discussions about the crypto provision of the infrastructure bill; consider reading: Ethereum And ETHE Soar Despite Congress Attack On DeFi In Infrastructure Bill. And an interesting, more recent read from Cointelegraph on this growing partisanship can be found here.

However, from a monetary policy perspective, the pro/anti-crypto roles are somewhat reversed in Washington. It is the more progressive-leaning members who are most supportive of a dovish Fed that is more accommodative and therefore constructive for the "harder" assets in the crypto space.

In conclusion, think about the following anecdote. While Chair Powell is counted among the doves at the Fed, Lael Brainard is generally thought of as the most dovish. And as the time approached last month for President Biden to nominate the next Fed chairperson, there was a push in the media, and apparently behind the scenes, in support of Brainard for the top position. Just as one example, Time ran a piece on November 18th titled: Lael Brainard Could Be the Next Fed Chair. She Believes the U.S. Central Bank Can Help Fix Wealth Inequality.

Even though Powell was eventually nominated for another term, the story illustrates how the doves are entrenched at the Fed and supported by political capital. The Fed's policies of historically low rates and unprecedented expansion of its balance sheet should continue, a boon for Bitcoin.

Author's Notes: The chart below presents an interesting comparison between the Fed's balance sheet and the price of a bitcoin; other than the general directions, any correlations seen are likely coincidental.

Data by YCharts

Increasing labor productivity has historically offset inflationary forces. The pandemic has caused wild swings and now a strong, sustained move to the downside in productivity (see chart below). Inflation trends will likely continue until this labor productivity trend reverses.

Source: Nonfarm Labor Productivity, fred.stlouisfed.org

The chart below provides a perspective on the relative size of U.S. federal deficits over time.

Source: Federal Surplus or Deficit, fred.stlouisfed.org