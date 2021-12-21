Carl Court/Getty Images News

It has been a good month for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV). The stock has nearly doubled in price, moving from $6.63 at the end of November to spiking as high at $16.76 on Monday before settling at $12.46 on Tuesday. Other than the temporary spike, it has been a relatively steady rise for the stock during a time of volatility on the markets.

The move was ignited by Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) receiving a favorable patent ruling over Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). ABUS was the stock that initially reacted very positively to the news, but as people understood what the ruling truly impacts, the rally fizzled out in favor of consistent buying of ROIV. However, I believe that the pendulum has swung too far in the opposite direction. The increased interest in ROIV means that it is only a matter of time before ABUS catches up.

ROIV's move this month has added around $4 billion in market cap. It's difficult to assess exactly how much of that increase in valuation is attributed to the Moderna patent win, versus other company and outside market forces. ROIV has had no other news of note and the market has been mediocre for mid-caps during this time, so it's fair to assume that the patent issue has been the main driving force.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha doubts that ABUS will get a potential windfall from the patent dispute due to the possibility of a waiver of intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. Instead, the author focused on other positive near-term catalysts for Arbutus. I disagree with this assessment as ROIV's move was unambiguously sparked by the patent news and MRNA's stock has struggled as the issue weighs over the company. It's reasonable to expect a valuation bump that is proportionately similar for ABUS.

While the patent belongs to Arbutus, the company has licensed its patents to a private company named Genevant. After a recapitalization, ABUS owns a 16% stake in Genevant while ROIV owns an 83% stake in Genevant. ROIV also owns a 29% stake in ABUS, so in effect it has an 88% stake in Genevant when adding in 29% of ABUS' 16% stake. If ROIV's increase is solely thanks to its 88% effective stake in Genevant, then one could extrapolate that Genevant's valuation increase due to the patent issue is $4.5 billion.

Does this $4.5 billion figure pass a sniff test? MRNA is expected to make $38 billion in top line revenue combined for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The amount of revenue it makes in outer years depends on how long the pandemic drags on with various contagious mutations and if COVID-19 turns endemic where booster shots are needed at least once per year. If the final outcome of the patent dispute results in a 5% royalty on past and future revenues for not just the COVID-19 vaccine but for any future Moderna products deemed to be using the Arbutus patent, a $4.5 billion increase in valuation could be justified on a net present value basis. Conversely, MRNA might find it prudent to write a check for around that amount and be free of the issue altogether rather than go on a long, drawn-out legal battle that is only going to provide catalysts for shorts and other bears on the stock.

The amount may be disputed, but one certainly can't deny that the patent issue has weighed on MRNA's stock price since the ruling at the start of December. Particularly when comparing MRNA's price performance to Pfizer (PFE) over the past month:

Data by YCharts

MRNA has dropped 24% since the start of the month - $34 billion in market cap - while PFE has increased 10% during that time. Each stock reacts to the respective company's efficacy against Omicron, but the patent issue has certainly played a role in MRNA's underperformance after the initial spike in the last week of November. MRNA could drag out the patent dispute all it wants, but the court of public opinion has already spoken. The smart move is to settle this issue as soon as possible. Let the hit be a known quantity already priced in by the market rather than an unknown negative catalyst that weighs down the stock for who knows how long in the courts. I think the executive team knows this, and will move faster on this issue than what some analysts expect.

While ROIV has nearly doubled, ABUS has gone up 34% for the month - from $3.20 to $4.29. While that's a material increase, that far lags what ROIV has done. If Genevant is worth $4.5 billion more today than it was three weeks ago, ABUS' 16% stake in the company should be worth $726 million. This is more than ABUS' entire market cap of $580 million.

Unlike ROIV, ABUS has had news throughout December that justify a bump in valuation. On December 7, ABUS identified molecular targets for COVID-19 treatment. On December 13, the company signed a deal with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the treatment of Hepatitis B that included a $40 million upfront payment, $15 million equity investment made at $4.19, up to $245 million in milestone payments and royalties on sales in the approximate 10-20% range.

Below is a summary chart of my estimate of the value of each news piece on ABUS:

Source: Author

Starting out with a $433 million market cap, I added in the $40 million in upfront payment and $15 million equity investment. I excluded the $245 million in milestone payments potentially due from Qilu. I also left out the molecular target news as it's too difficult to quantify at this early stage. The big portion would obviously be the Genevant piece, which I estimated at $726 million. Add these three pieces together and the new estimated market cap would be $1.2 billion. Divide that by 139 million shares (inclusive of Qilu's equity investment) and that leads to an $8.74 price target, about double of Tuesday's close.

Even if readers disagree with my valuation impact of Genevant or my simplistic method of estimating a price target, there is a lot of room for error on this number before a bull thesis on ABUS breaks down.

Source: Author

Chopping the Genevant valuation in half leads to a $6.13 stock price, a 43% upside from Tuesday's close, though below the $6.50 high made on the initial reaction to this news. To assume that ABUS is valued fairly at Tuesday's close, the Genevant piece would have to be one-seventh of my estimate at $108 million.

I believe that ABUS is unambiguously undervalued. Its initial run on the patent news has been largely given back, and now the stock price is spinning its wheels as day traders and other short term "buy high, sell low" types churn through the volume. Bears and shorts try to downplay the patent issue as one that is unlikely to occur or something that is years away and unquantifiable after a long court battle. All it takes to know this is not true is to look at ROIV's price performance and MRNA's weakness over December. It's only a matter of time before the market sees the ABUS value proposition from multiple angles.