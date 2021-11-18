JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is one of the world's best known brands for electronic appliances but its share price hadn’t been moving all that much in the past 5 years pre-COVID. After an initial share price drop when the COVID pandemic was accelerating, Whirlpool’s share price has found the way up and is now trading about 40% higher than its pre-COVID levels. Time to have another look at this company.

Strong earnings, and even stronger free cash flows

Whirlpool actually performed pretty well in 2020. Of course, its net income was hit pretty hard, but that’s also due to the relatively fixed nature of some of its expenses. And that’s why a relatively benign revenue increase in the first nine months of this year is causing the bottom line to expand exponentially.

In the first nine months of the year, Whirlpool saw its revenue increase by about 18% to $16.2B while its COGS increased by just under 15% resulting in an increase of the gross profit from $2.48B to $3.35B, an increase of approximately 35%.

All other expenses remained relatively in line with the revenue increase levels except for the restructuring expenses which decreased and the non-recurring gain on the sale of a subsidiary (Whirlpool China). Those two elements were important contributors to the increase of the operating profit from $897M to $1.85B. However, if we would isolate those two specific elements, the 9M 2020 operating profit would have been $1.08B while the adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2021 would have been roughly $1.77B. That’s still almost 66% higher but it does provide a more fair point of comparison.

The net income in the first nine months of the year was approximately $1.49B, which translated into an EPS of $23.67. Again, keep in mind the non-recurring gain represented about 5% of the reported net income so on an adjusted basis, the net income increase would have been lower.

Looking at the third quarter we actually see an increase in the gross margin as the company reported a 3.5% decrease in the gross profit although its net revenue increased by almost 4%. The operating income decreased and even if we would remove the impact from the sale of a subsidiary, the adjusted operating profit would still have been substantially lower in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020 as the Q3 2020 restructuring expenses were much higher at $63M. The net income in Q3 was $471M but it remains to be seen how the Q4 net income will evolve as supply chain issues will remain a point of attention.

Originally, I was interested in Whirlpool as the company usually reports a strong cash flow performance. But when looking at Whirlpool’s cash flow statements, you should know the company usually has a working capital buildup during the first nine months of the year followed by a release in the final quarter. We see a similar situation in the first nine months of the year as Whirlpool has for instance added about $785M to its inventory levels (more than last year, which may not be a good comparable due to the black swan event), and we can expect the vast majority of that $785M to be converted into actual cash in the fourth quarter.

During those first nine months of the year, Whirlpool generated $1.29B in operating cash flows, but after adjusting this result for changes in the working capital position, the adjusted operating cash flow was $1.74B.

The total capex was approximately $306M, which is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the 9M 2020 capex level, but it’s safe to assume Whirlpool aggressively reduced its 9M 2020 capex while it was figuring out the impact of COVID 19 on its business. The $306M capex level is a more normalized level and would result in an adjusted free cash flow of $1.43B. There are currently 60.7M shares outstanding, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow per share of approximately $23.50/share, which is pretty much in line with the reported net income.

Whirlpool has been pretty aggressive in buying back stock as the company has spent $641M on share repurchases in the first nine months of the year. This allowed the company to repurchase approximately 3 million shares. There’s a remaining share buyback authorization of $1.9B in place, and this should help Whirlpool to reduce its net share count to less than 60M shares before too long.

Whirlpool plans to spend $300M+ on share buybacks in Q4 which should be sufficient to repurchase about 1.3 million shares but this will be offset by the exercise of incentive options, so the net amount of shares will likely decrease at a slower pace.

Investment thesis

Whirlpool actually still isn’t too expensive. It’s tough to estimate the company’s free cash flow profile for this year but I’m aiming for $1.75B (as the FY2021 capex will be back-end loaded) which would be just under $30/share. That sounds great, but the pent-up demand will have played an important role in this year’s revenue and profit numbers and for next year I wouldn’t be surprised to see the net income and free cash flow come in about 15% lower.

Interestingly, that would still make Whirlpool attractive as the company would still be trading at roughly 10 times its earnings and free cash flow result while the net debt of less than $2.5B should result in a debt ratio of less than 1. This makes Whirlpool very attractive and perhaps I should dip my toe back in the water. I’m not really contemplating buying the stock outright, but it could make sense to write some put options that are slightly out of the money. A P200 for June, for instance, can be written for about $12, while a P$180 for January 2023 would result in a $14-14.50 cash premium.

Both seem to be attractive options as at $190/share, I would be buying Whirlpool at less than 5.5 times the anticipated 2022 EBITDA.