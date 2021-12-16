bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 17th, 2021.

Energy bulls sometimes trade leveraged energy products, think the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares ETF (GUSH), to maximize returns during energy bull markets. Although leveraged products have their uses, leveraged products are excessively risky, and are structured in such a way as to make long-term outperformance impossible. Leveraged energy products are rarely good investments, in my opinion at least.

Due to the above, and owing to reader interest, I thought to search for an energy ETF that would outstanding returns during energy bull markets, but without the excessive risks and negatives of leveraged energy products. The Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE),a small-cap energy index ETF, seems to fit the bill. Small-cap energy companies tend to focus on more marginal energy plays, and so see outstanding returns during energy bull markets. Risks are quite high too, but the lack of leverage means losses are comparatively low, and significant, irrecoverable losses seem unlikely. PSCE is an appropriate investment for only the more aggressive energy bulls, inappropriate for most others.

PSCE Overview

PSCE is a small-cap energy index ETF. It tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index, an index of these same securities. It is a relatively simple index, which first selects the 1500 largest U.S. companies, subject to a basic set of liquidity, trading, size, and shareholder rights criteria. It then selects the 600 smallest companies in this group, and then selects the energy stocks within said group. It is a market-cap weighted index, with weight caps to ensure a modicum of diversification. As with other S&P indexes, decisions are ultimately up to the investment committee’s discretion, although significant changes to these rules are uncommon. Besides this, not much else stands out about the fund's index or its methodology.

PSCE's index is meant to track the small-cap energy industry, and the fund does just that, with investments in 32 U.S. small-cap energy stocks. Concentration is quite low, with the fund's top ten holdings accounting for 64% of its value. Diversification is, obviously, all but non-existent, with the fund focusing on a small segment of a small industry. These issues massively increase portfolio risk and volatility, and make the fund an appropriate investment for only more aggressive, bullish energy investors. PSCE's largest holdings are as follows:

(Source: PSCE Corporate Website)

PSCE's holdings are all quite small, with a weighted average market-cap of just $2.8 billion. As a comparison, most broader equity indexes, including the S&P 500, sport average market-caps in the hundreds of billions. PSCE focuses on comparatively small companies, as expected.

(Source: ETF.com - Chart by author)

PSCE is a small-cap energy index ETF, and its holdings reflect that. Focusing on these specific companies have certain important effects on the fund's expected performance, some positive, some negative.

Small-cap energy companies tend to focus on more marginal shale oil projects, with higher break-even oil prices. These companies also tend to have weaker balance sheets, more insecure funding sources, and shorter-term investors. These factors mean that the fundamentals and sentiment of these companies are strongly dependent on oil prices, even more so than average. High oil prices allow these companies to fund their operational and financial expenses, and help them access financial markets. Low oil prices do the opposite. Although this is always the case for energy companies, the effect is more pronounced for most of the smaller ones.

As an example of the above, let's have a quick look at the performance of PDC Energy (PDCE), one of PSCE's largest holdings, compared to Exxon (XOM), the largest oil major. PDC Energy, as most of PSCE's holdings, is much more dependent on higher oil prices for its revenues, earnings, and cash-flows than Exxon. PDC Energy was barely profitable in 2018, when oil was trading at $71 per barrel, and saw moderate losses during 2019, when oil dropped to $64 a barrel. In practice, the company's break-even oil price was around $70 a barrel, which is quite high. Exxon, on the other hand, posted strong earnings during both 2018 and 2019. Both companies suffered significant losses during 2020, when oil dropped to $41, although PDC Energy's losses were comparatively larger. Exxon is the more resilient company, by far.

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

Investors are acutely aware of the above, which means oil prices have a significantly greater impact on PDC Energy's stock price. The situation is the same for most other small-cap energy stocks too. As such, investors should expect significant losses and underperformance during downturns, recessions, and commodity price crunches, as was the case during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, PDC Energy tends to outperform during bull markets, recoveries, and periods of higher commodity prices. This has been the case since mid-2020, as economies recover from the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

PSCE invests in companies like PDC Energy, and so behaves in the same way, underperforming during downturns:

Data by YCharts

and outperforming during energy bull markets, recoveries and the like:

Data by YCharts

PSCE's value proposition and investment thesis are therefore quite simple. The fund significantly outperforms during energy bull markets, and so is an appropriate fund for energy bulls. At the same time, due to the significant risk inherent in small-cap energy stocks, the fund is inappropriate for all but the most aggressive energy bulls. Most investors, especially those looking for comparatively strong, safe yields, should look elsewhere. The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is a particularly strong choice in the space. I previously covered the fund here.

Leveraged Energy Fund Comparison

PSCE is appropriate for aggressive energy bulls. The fund's clearest competitors are leveraged energy funds, which have a broadly similar risk-return profile, value proposition, and expected performance. GUSH, a 2x leveraged energy ETF, is one such fund.

Leveraged funds tend to significantly underperform when volatility and losses are high. Although this is the case for most risky investments, including PSCE, leverage massively amplifies these effects. During particularly severe downturns, losses are large enough as to become effectively irrecoverable. As an example, GUSH suffered losses of 99% during 1Q2020.

Data by YCharts

Funds can't recover from 99% losses. Even if asset prices bounce back, which they in fact did, the asset base is almost completely gone. (Almost) no assets means (almost) no gains, which makes a recovery all but impossible. GUSH itself is down 94% since 2020, and there is no viable recovery path.

Data by YCharts

Leverage also boosts returns during bull markets, but the effect is much less pronounced. As an example, GUSH has significantly outperformed since mid-2020, but the difference is much smaller than above.

Data by YCharts

GUSH, and other leveraged energy funds, offer higher returns at a higher level of risk relative to PSCE. In my opinion, this is not a worthy tradeoff. Returns are moderately higher, but risks are catastrophically higher. The net effect is significantly negative, even as GUSH and similar funds are likely to outperform PSCE during energy bull markets. As such, I strongly believe that PSCE is the superior investment opportunity.

Conclusion

PSCE's small-cap energy equities outperform during energy bull markets, making it an appropriate investment for more aggressive energy bulls.