Investment Thesis

We believe Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) represents an attractive investment due to the growing demand for fast food from the pandemic, a recent rebranding campaign for Burger King, and the fundamental undervaluation of TAST relative to its peers. Carrols Restaurant Group operates as a restaurant company primarily through Burger King franchisees. As of their most recent annual report, they operated approximately 1,009 Burger King locations. The company also operates 65 Popeyes restaurant locations.

We note that Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (QSR) is the parent company for Burger King and is the franchisor of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen quick service restaurants. TAST’s business model is different than QSR’s since TAST operates Burger King restaurants and QSR receives franchise revenue from Burger King restaurants. We will discuss the valuation differences between QSR and TAST in the valuation section below. As demand for fast food increases combined with Burger King’s turnaround plan, we believe TAST is an attractive investment because of the following reasons.

Fast Food Demand On The Rise

According to a May TOP data study, demand for fast food is on the rise in the United States with fast food chains experiencing a 33% rise in number of visits nationwide during the first four months of 2021. Furthermore, burger restaurants topped the list with a 54% increase in visits to nationwide burger chains.

Drive-thru ordering at fast food restaurants has increased dramatically from the pandemic. According to the NPD Group, by the end of 2020, drive-thru lanes accounted for 44% of off-premise orders across the entire restaurant industry. Experts believe this trend may moderate slightly post-pandemic, but consumers will always now have more of a concern about staying away from others and potential contact with germs.

Rebranding Campaign

Burger King has started a rebranding campaign that involves a change in the Burger King logo, new menu items, and a new vision for stores that will allow for more drive-thru and contactless ordering. In 2020, Burger King reached out to Jones Knowles Ritchie, a creative brand communications agency who then decided to create a new logo for the Company. Furthermore, Burger King introduced the Ch’King chicken sandwich in June 2021 that has been a hit. In August, Burger King launched their BOGO (Buy One Get One for $1) campaign which has also performed well.

In 2022, Burger King plans to launch “Next Level” concept stores that will be 60% smaller than previous store footprints. The new stores will have areas where people can park in a “Drive-In” area and order with the Burger King app. There will also be three lanes for drive-thru customers who will be served via a conveyor belt. The new stores will also have a pick-up parking area for people that have ordered ahead of time, and finally, the stores will have a walk-in area for ordering with a smaller seating area than before. The kitchen in their new design will be above the drive-thru ordering lanes which will help save space on the ground level.

Valuation

On their Q3:21 earnings release, TAST’s net sales increased 4% to $422 million. Comparable sales for the Company’s Burger King and Popeyes restaurants increased/decreased 3% and (3%), respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $19 million, roughly $15 million lower than the year-ago period. The Company is facing inflationary headwinds in the cost of beef and team average hourly wages which have risen 16% and 13%, respectively.

The Company is largely undervalued relative to its peers on an Enterprise Value to EBITDA, Price to Book, and Price to Sales basis.

Source: Singular Research Estimates

We equally blend valuations from TAST’s EV/EBITDA, P/B, and P/S ratios. Over the next year, it is reasonable to assume that TAST will experience a multiple expansion from a decline/stabilization of beef prices and wages combined with a successful new store rollout campaign. Given TAST’s small size, strong industry competition, and inflationary environment, we are forecasting TAST’s EV/EBITDA ratio to expand to 35 percent of the industry average. Conservatively, with no growth to EBITDA over the next twelve months, we forecast a target price of $4.06. If we assume TAST trades at 10 percent its peer group average P/B ratio of 8.4, we forecast a price of $3.84. And finally, if we assume no growth to sales over the next twelve months and TAST trades at 10% its peer group average P/S ratio, we forecast a price of $16.29. The average of these three prices is $8.06 which we round up to $8.10, 168% higher than the closing price of $3.01 on November 29, 2021.

We note that TAST’s valuation is still far below that of its parent. QSR’s EV/EBITDA, P/B, and P/S ratios are 16.09, 7.26, and 4.86, respectively. Indeed, TAST is facing more sales growth headwinds than that faced worldwide as QSR’s Q3 same store sales increased 8% YoY while TAST’s same store sales increased just 3% over this same period. However, we believe TAST’s low valuation is dramatically unwarranted given that TAST is still part of the Burger King brand.

Conclusion and Risks

We believe the ultimate risks of investing in TAST can be put into three simple points. The first being the new Omicron variant could potentially lead to lower sales. Secondly, if inflation runs out of control, the price of beef and wages could be higher than expected. Finally, the third risk is that their new rebranding campaign and new store rollout plan could not be well received.

Conclusively, we believe TAST is a compelling investment from the continued growth in demand of fast food drive-throughs and the undervaluation of TAST relative to its peers on an EV/EBITDA, Price to Book, and Price to Sales basis.