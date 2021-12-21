Mario Tama/Getty Images News

A few weeks ago, I published an article about AT&T (T) – a stock that is interesting for its dividend yield. Another company (and stock) that is also interesting for its dividend yield is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), which I covered already in January 2021. Right now, Atria Group has a dividend yield of 7.5% and in the current low yield environment, such a high dividend yield seems to be interesting for investors.

In the following article, I will take a closer look at Altria Group again and try to find out if Altria has just a high dividend yield or if the stock is also a great investment. My last article was titled “Reasons to buy and reasons to avoid” and once again I am ambivalent about the stock (and the company) as I see bullish as well as bearish arguments.

Quarterly Results

We start by looking at the last quarterly results, which were reported on October 28, 2021, and not so great. In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Altria Group reported a net revenue of $6,786 million and compared to a net revenue of $7,123 million in Q3/20, this is a decline of 4.7% YoY. Operating income also declined from $3,160 million in the same quarter last year to $2,951 million this quarter – a decline of 6.6% year-over-year. Altria Group also reported a loss of $1.48 per diluted share. In the same quarter last year, the company also reported a loss, but only $0.51 per share. When looking at the adjusted diluted earnings per share instead, Altria could not just report 2.5% year-over-year growth, but $1.22 in earnings per share.

(Source: Altria Q3/21 Presentation)

When looking at the year-to-date numbers, revenue decreased slightly from $19,849 million in fiscal 2020 to $19,758 million in fiscal 2021 – a decrease of 0.5% YoY. In the first nine months, the company reported $0.46 per diluted share. Compared to $1.36 in earnings per diluted share in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, this is a decline of 66.2%.

Growing Business, Declining Business?

When looking at the results in the last few quarters, we see declining revenue and a loss per share – at least in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. And we seem to have a declining business – and it is definitely valued like one (we will get to this). However, when not only looking at the last few quarters, but at bigger timeframes we get a slightly different picture.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

At least the top line increased with high levels of stability and consistency and Altria could increase revenue with a CAGR of 2.55% in the last ten years. Earnings per share could also increase with a CAGR of 4.32% in the same timeframe, but we see much more extreme fluctuations. And free cash flow also increased with a CAGR of 9.83% since 2012.

And while these numbers are indicating moderate revenue growth and quite impressive free cash flow growth, we cannot ignore that Altria’s core business is declining in many Western countries. I already mentioned in my last article that the number of smokers constantly declined in the United States during the last decade. And not only did the number of smokers decline, those who smoked also smoke fewer cigarettes per day. Only 6% of smokers continue to smoke more than 24 cigarettes per day with 66% of the smokers needing less than 15 cigarettes per day.

(Source: American Lung Association)

And in other European countries the picture is similar. In Germany for example, the number of daily smokers also declined from 17.49 million in 2000 to an estimated number of 13.82 million in 2020 (according to Statista). And when looking at the last few quarters, we can see that the decline rates not only persist, but especially in 2021, they accelerated.

(Source: Altria Q3/21 Presentation)

Despite the declining number of smokers in the Western world, Altria managed to be extremely profitable in the last few decades and also increased its revenue and earnings per share. One of the reasons for Altria’s high profitability was the constant price increases for cigarettes that were much higher than the inflation rates for other products. Between 1997 and 2021, cigarette prices in the United States increased 416% resulting in an average price increase of 7% annually. And this is a strong hint for the wide economic moat and pricing power Altria clearly has and which was enough to offset the declining number of smokers in past decades. And we could also be optimistic that Altria could grow its bottom line in the years to come despite the number of smokers most likely declining further.

Wide Economic Moat

Altria is clearly fighting long-term headwinds of people trying to live a healthier life and stop smoking. And such trends are not a good precondition for the business (and an investment). But Altria clearly has a wide economic moat around its business enabling the company to offset some of these negative trends. And the economic moat is visible when looking at some metrics. First, we have an extreme outperformance of the stock compared to the S&P 500. Since the early 1990s, an investment in Altria Group would have resulted in 40,590% in gains (including dividends) compared to 1,700% total return for the S&P 500 (or an investment in SPY). This is an impressive outperformance we would rather expect from companies like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) or Meta Platforms (FB).

Data by YCharts

Additionally, we can look at the company’s gross margin and operating margin, which is not only showing extremely high levels of stability and consistency. It could also improve over the last decade and is underlining the above-mentioned pricing power again.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And aside from the company’s margins, Altria is also reporting above-average return on invested capital. Aside from 2019 (when Altria had to report a negative number) and 2020 (when the RoIC was only 16%), RoIC was above 20% in every single year during the last decade. And on average, return on invested capital was 29% in the last decade.

All these hints are pointing towards an economic moat around the business and Altria clearly has an economic moat stemming from switching costs, which I already described in my last article about Altria:

It might sound a bit strange to describe an addiction as switching costs, but switching away from the product is extremely difficult for Altria’s customers. It seems possible to switch to the product of a competitor, but switching away from cigarettes is very hard for many smokers. While a huge part of smokers is trying or intending to quit only a small fraction manages to quit (although numbers of smokers are constantly declining as fewer young people start smoking and some smokers manage to quit).

Dividend

And not only has Altria a wide economic moat around its business, but it is also interesting for investors due to its dividend. While AT&T – which I mentioned above as stock with a similar high dividend yield – recently lost its status as dividend aristocrat, Altria Group is still one of the dividend aristocrats with 52 years of increasing dividends. And while many other dividend aristocrats are trying to hold its status as dividend aristocrat with slight dividend increases year-over-year, Altria Group increased the dividend with a CAGR of 8.59% in the last five years. And recently the company increased the dividend from $0.86 to $0.90 – resulting in a dividend growth of 4.7%.

Right now, Altria Group is paying an annual dividend of $3.60 resulting in a dividend yield of 7.46%. When looking at the payout ratio, we can use the results of fiscal 2020, which were $2.40 in earnings per share. This is leading to an unsustainable payout ratio of 150% for Altria. Instead, we can use the adjusted earnings per share of $4.36 in fiscal 2020 that would lead to a payout ratio of 82.6%. And although the payout ratio seems extremely high, Altria just recently stated in a presentation that it is maintaining its long-term objective to pay out approximately 80% of adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Aside from paying a quarterly dividend and increasing that dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, Altria is also buying back shares and at least since the 1980s (the oldest data I have) it decreased the number of outstanding shares constantly. In the last ten years, the pace of buybacks was not as aggressive as with some other companies, but Altria still decreased the number of outstanding shares with a CAGR of 1%.

Balance Sheet

We mentioned above that Altria sees negative trends in its core business and was able to offset the declining number of smokers by increasing prices with a high pace in the last decades. Additionally, Altria is also trying to diversify its portfolio. For example, we can mention the non-combustible portfolio including products like Helix or IQOS. And Altria can use the free cash flow it is generating to acquire new businesses in the years to come.

(Source: Altria 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders)

However, not all investments have been successful. Altria has already acquired businesses in the past, which led to higher debt levels as well as high amounts of goodwill on the balance sheet. On September 30, 2021, the company had $1,105 million in short-term debt as well as $27,022 million in long-term debt. As Altria is also reporting a total stockholder’s deficit of $1,265 million, we cannot report a meaningful debt-equity ratio. However, we can compare the total debt to the operating income of $11,404 million Altria could generate in the last four quarters and it would take 2.5 years to repay the outstanding debt. This seems acceptable even for a business that has trouble to grow.

Aside from the debt on the balance sheet, Altria also has $17,503 million in goodwill and other intangible assets on the balance sheet. While goodwill is rather negative, Altria also has $2,957 million in cash and cash equivalents and $13,874 million in investment in equity securities. All in all, the balance sheet is not great, but also no reason to worry.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

A final aspect that should be part of every analysis is the intrinsic value calculation to determine if a stock is a good investment or not. And in case of Altria, it is also a final argument speaking for Altria as an investment as the stock appears to be deeply undervalued – when assuming Altria can continue to fight the negative trend of declining smokers.

Data by YCharts

Right now, Altria is trading for a P/E ratio of 33, which seems rather high and is clearly above the 10-year average of 20.5. Instead of the price-earnings ratio, we can look at the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio and right now, Altria is trading for only 11 times free cash flow, which seems rather cheap.

Instead of simple valuation metrics, we can also use a discounted cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Altria. As basis for such a calculation, I usually take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($8,112 million). And when taking that free cash flow as basis and assuming zero growth in the years to come (as well as 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $43.80, and Altria is almost fairly valued right now. But zero growth in the years to come seems to be too pessimistic as Altria was growing with a solid pace in in the past. When assuming only 3% growth till perpetuity, the intrinsic value for Altria would be $62.57. One could also question if the free cash flow of the last four quarters is a realistic basis as FCF was much higher than net income in the last four quarters. However, free cash flow is in line with the free cash flow of the last few years and also with the adjusted net income for fiscal 2021 (according to guidance).

All in all, Altria seems to be undervalued as long as we can assume that the company is able to grow at last in the low-to-mid single digits in the years to come.

Technical Picture

Additionally, we can look at the chart and the technical picture Altria is presenting. Since 2017, the stock is in a correction and the stock declined almost 60% (low was set during the COVID-19 crash in March 2020). Right now, the stock is still trading 38% below its previous all-time highs and although it seems like the stock could form a bottom right now, the correction is not over, and Altria is still in a pattern of lower lows and lower highs.

(Source: TradingView)

The stock already tried to break out and end the correction, but the previous highs from 2019 as well as the 200-week simple moving average were still a strong resistance level. But Altria Group is still trading close to the 200-week simple moving average, and it seems like the stock could break above that resistance level in the next few weeks (or months). And if Altria should manage to trade above $52, the correction could be over, and we could see this as a rather bullish sign.

However, one negative sign might be breaking the long-term trendline (black line), which has been in place since 1969. When breaking such a major trendline it is usually a rather bearish sign. On the other hand, Altria has corrected 60% in the last few years and 60% is without any doubt a steep correction already.

Conclusion

Altria Group is once again presenting a mixed picture and we can find bullish arguments as well as bearish ones. While the undervalued stock (at least when assuming moderate growth for the years to come) and the wide economic moat around the business are clear bullish arguments, the deteriorating core business (declining number of smokers) and the mediocre results in the last few quarters are rather bearish. I personally will remain on the sidelines.