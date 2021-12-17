designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) could be the best choice for income investors among its peers and similar market cap residential mREITs. The company has a 13.33% forward dividend yield and the future sustainability of it seems fine. Although the company had a rough 2021, estimates show the company’s EPS is likely to grow steadily in 2022 because of the rising interest rates and lower prepayment risks. I am still not confident enough that CHMI will have an enormous stock price appreciation in the upcoming years. But if the estimates are correct, the company will have a sustainable dividend, which is the key point for income investors.

Business Model

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing-related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The management started to restructure the investment portfolio in 2021. They started to reduce the 30-year RMBS and substituted them with 20-year RMBS and now approximately one-tenth of the investment portfolio is in 20-year RMBS. Another one-tenth is in MSRs but that has not significantly changed in the last year.

Source: Third Quarter Presentation

Financials & Earnings

Q3 results

GAAP net loss applicable to common stockholders was $6.2 million, or $0.36 per share while aggregate portfolio leverage stood at 3.2x on September 30, 2021. The company realized a 3.0% total quarterly economic loss. CHMI acquired approximately $720 million in MSR UPB during the quarter and active forbearance fell from approximately 2.9% of their loan servicing portfolio in mid-July to approximately 2.2% in late October. The CEO of CHMI is positive about the future and the prepayment changes.

“During the quarter, we continued to benefit from gradually improving prepayment speeds and we believe rates have stabilized at a higher level and anticipate that our portfolio will benefit from a rising rate environment,” said Jay Lown, President, and CEO of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. The CPR rate for MSR is on the decline which can help the long-term profitability of the company’s portfolio. The higher the CPR, the more prepayments are expected and the less interest the investor is likely to receive in total, so in the last quarter’s prepayment risk went down.

Source: Third Quarter Presentation

Valuation

The easiest way to evaluate any REIT company is to check its price to tangible book value and that is exactly what we are going to do. Cherry Hill trades 13% below its TBV at the moment. In addition, you can notice that the tangible book value of the company has been on a decline since 2019. With lower prepayment risk and rising interest rates, the management hopes this trend can change in the upcoming years.

Data by YCharts

Looking at CHMI’s peers we can see they have a similar price to TBV ratios. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) trades 17% below its TBV while Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) trades 15% below its TBV. These peers have similar market capitalizations to CHMI and they are both highly invested in the residential sector. MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is also a residential mREIT but they are in a different league with almost 14 times bigger market cap than CHMI. However, MFA trades 23% below its TBV so if an investor is not keen on small-cap REITs MFA could be on the watch list.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Company-specific Risks

CHMI’s business is materially affected by conditions in the residential mortgage market, the residential real estate market, the financial markets, and the economy in general. In particular, the residential mortgage market in the United States has experienced a variety of difficulties and changed economic conditions, including defaults, credit losses, and liquidity concerns. Certain commercial banks, investment banks, and insurance companies incurred extensive losses from exposure to the residential mortgage market as a result of these difficulties and conditions. These factors have impacted investor perception of the risk associated with RMBS, other real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes in which the company invests. On 15th December the FED announced that it will double the pace at which it's scaling back purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to $30 billion a month, putting it on track to conclude the program in early 2022, rather than mid-year as initially planned. Deterioration of the mortgage market and investor perception of the risks associated with RMBS and other residential mortgage assets that the company acquires could materially adversely affect CHMI’s business, financial condition and results of operations, and its ability to make distributions to the stockholders.

The company’s investments in Servicing Related Assets are dependent on the entity performing the actual servicing of the mortgage loans, called the mortgage servicer, to perform its servicing obligations. As a result, they could be materially and adversely affected if a mortgage servicer is terminated by the applicable Agency. In addition, the termination of a mortgage servicer could take effect across all mortgages being serviced by that mortgage servicer. The values of Servicing Related Assets are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates. The value of Servicing Related Assets typically increases when interest rates rise and decreases when interest rates decline due to the effect those changes in interest rates have on prepayment estimates. Subject to qualifying and maintaining the company’s qualification as a REIT, they may pursue various hedging strategies to seek to reduce their exposure to adverse changes in interest rates. The market and the investors have already started to price in the 2022 interest rate hike.

Delinquency rates have a significant impact on the value of the company’s Servicing Related Assets. An increase in delinquencies on the mortgage loans underlying the Servicing Related Assets will generally result in lower revenue because, typically, servicers will only collect servicing fees from GSEs or mortgage owners for performing loans. The management’s expectation of delinquencies is a significant assumption underlying the cash flow projections on the related pools of mortgage loans. If delinquencies are significantly greater than expected, the actual fair value of the Servicing Related Assets could be diminished. As a result, the company could suffer a loss.

My take on CHMI’s dividend

Current dividend

CHMI’s management declared a regular common dividend of $0.27 per share on 19th December 2021, and the annualized common dividend yield is 13.33% at the moment. This dividend yield jump from 12% was mainly because of the stock price decline in mid-December not because of any dividend increases. The company has been paying consecutive dividends for 7 years and has no consecutive dividend growth history. The 13%+ dividend yield could be attractive for income investors but in the residential mREIT sector income-seeking investors can find other mREITs with better dividend policies and longer payout ratios such as MFA. However, the truth is that from CHMI’s closest peers and similar market cap residential mREITs CHMI could be the best choice.

Future sustainability

The best indicator to evaluate the stability and sustainability of the current dividend is the payout ratio (or FFO) in my opinion. CHMI has to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders to qualify as a REIT but there can be vastly different payout ratios and dividend policies among REITs. CHMI’s future dividend seems sustainable for now because of the growing earnings. Seeking Alpha estimates that the company’s earnings will slowly but steadily grow in 2022. This will lower the payout ratio and leave more room for the management to consider a dividend raise. CHMI currently has a high payout ratio but if the estimates will be close to the actual earnings next year the company is heading for a stable and sustainable dividend.

Source: The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Summary

The 2022 earnings estimates will be the backbone for CHMI’s dividend sustainability. If the management is focusing on shareholder returns and the external factors turn in favor of CHMI, the company could become a stable and secure dividend payer mREIT. Not much stock price appreciation is expected in the upcoming years for CHMI but among its peers, it can be one of the best dividend payers. This is why I strongly believe income investors should keep an eye on the company and its next quarterly result because that can indicate the true dividend potential for the upcoming years.