Exxon Mobil (NYSE: NYSE:XOM), as a $250 billion company, has recently revamped its portfolio. Management has recently made several announcements including talking about bolt-off dispositions, further debt reductions, and continued emission reductions. As we'll see throughout this article, management has finally set the company up for future success.

Exxon Mobil Repositioning

Exxon Mobil is focused on repositioning its business and improving its overall portfolio.

Exxon Mobil Repositioning - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil is focused on leveraging its scale to minimize costs and continue growing. The company plans to use its massive cash flow at current prices to improve its balance sheet after the strong negative impact of 2020. The company is also diversifying into a low carbon business for its portfolio and looking to maintain overall strength.

This repositioning is significant. As we'll see, the company's existing and new assets have the potential to generate significant crude oil cash flow. However, as seen with the most recent sale the company sat out of in Brazil, the company doesn't feel the need to grow its portfolio here. From a new projects front perspective, it can look at low carbon or other expansion.

Exxon Mobil 3Q 2021 Results

Exxon Mobil achieved strong 3Q 2021 results highlighting the strength of its portfolio.

Exxon Mobil 3Q 2021 Results - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil had $6.8 billion worth of earnings in 3Q 2021 with $4.5 billion in structural savings it'll continue to expand. The company spent only $3.9 billion in capital expenditures for the quarter, meaning it now expects to come in near the low end of its $16-19 billion capital expenditure guidance. That still represents ~7% of its market capitalization in growth.

The company managed to use its $5.2 billion in excess of capital expenditures and dividends towards its balance sheet. That allowed a $4 billion debt reduction. Overall, the company has a 7% capital expenditure yield with a 6% dividend yield and 8% in excess cash flow. That's a net 21% yield from a company that has significant growth potential.

Exxon Mobil Growth

Exxon Mobil has one of the strongest portfolios in the industry which is expected to increase its earnings dramatically.

Exxon Mobil Growth - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has a massive portfolio of assets in Guyana that now has >10 billion barrels in reserves with significant additional expansion potential. The company is planning to startup Liza Phase 2 soon, increasing production to more than 300 thousand barrels / day. Payara is expected to have 2024 start-up with a Yellowtail plan completed.

The company has a 45% stake in the Stabroek block here. Production can be expected to pass >1 million barrels / day by the end of the decade. We expect the company to pass >2 million barrels / day going into the mid-2030s. The company's 45% stake means ~1 million in attributable production in just over a decade, at a ~$30 / barrel breakeven.

That's almost $15 billion in profit from the single asset alone in 15 years assuming no Brent price appreciation for the time period.

In the Permian Basin, the company is also expanding its assets significantly. It's focused on a >10% return at <$35 / barrel and 3Q volumes were at 500 thousand barrels / day, up ~30% QoQ. The company's 2021 outlook is 450 thousand barrels / day. The company has significant ability to continue growing here with low cost production.

Exxon Mobil Earnings Potential - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Overall, Exxon Mobil has significant earnings potential from structural improvements and portfolio growth. At $60 / barrel Brent, the company expects 2025 earnings of $30 billion. The company expects Permian production to hit 700 thousand barrels / day by 2025 with 14% ROCE. That continued earnings growth is massive for shareholders.

That's because the company already has a >14% post-capital-expenditure cash flow yield.

Exxon Mobil Low Carbon - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Another location where the company is expanding is in low carbon. The company is planning to invest ~$15 billion from 2022-2017 or $2.5 billion per year. The company sees projects as having a >10% return, and the desire to reduce carbon placed into the atmosphere is another significant market opportunity for the company.

The company has finally accepted climate change and that it needs to participate in carbon reduction. It anticipates meeting 2025 emission reduction targets in 2021 and its development new plans. The company is incorporating these lower emission standards in its growth projections.

Exxon Mobil Shareholder Reward Potential

Exxon Mobil has substantial shareholder reward potential putting all of this together.

Exxon Mobil earned $5.2 billion in post-dividend and capital expenditure FCF in the most recent quarter. The company has significantly improved its debt profile and will be able to continue doing so going forward. From 2019 to 2025, the company foresees its quarterly earnings expanding by roughly $4 billion per quarter.

This would provide even more significant shareholder rewards than the 6% dividend yield and current debt paydowns. Once debt is lower, the company can switch to share repurchases or other forms of shareholder rewards. All of this continued shareholder reward potential makes the company a valuable investment.

Exxon Mobil Risk

Exxon Mobil's risk is crude oil prices. The company needs Brent crude prices of more than $60 / barrel for the next 4+ years to justify its significant growth potential. So far, prices have remained above that, enabling the company to generate significant cash flow; however, there's no guarantee it'll be able to continue that.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has an almost 6% dividend yield and significant cash flow after that that it's used for debt repurchases. The company's long-term debt has gone from $47 billion to less than $44 billion. We expect that it has significant ability to continue reducing its debt yield.

Going forward, the company will be able to maintain and reliably increase its dividend yield. Additionally, the company will be able to pay back debt before repurchasing shares. All of that together, combined with growth capital, will enable more substantial shareholder rewards. That makes Exxon Mobil a valuable investment.